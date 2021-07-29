PureCycle Technologies : to build new recycling facility in Augusta, Georgia

July 29, 2021 PureCycle to build new recycling facility in Augusta, Georgia ORLANDO, Fla. - July 29, 2021 - PureCycle Technologies, Inc.(Nasdaq: PCT) has reached an agreement with The Augusta Economic Development Authority to build its first U.S. cluster facility to produce ultra-pure recycled polypropylene (rPP) from waste polypropylene (PP). The 200-acre location in Augusta Corporate Park will create over 80 manufacturing jobs with an initial $440 million investment to primarily fund three lines of 130 pounds of capacity during Phase 1 of the project. Augusta-Richmond County was selected based on feed and product delivery supply-chain efficiencies, community support, a skilled labor market, and Georgia's business-friendly environment. PureCycle uses licensed proprietary technology to recycle waste PP into ultra-pure recycled- for applications spanning consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and industrial uses. The company can process a wide range of waste PP with varying levels of contamination. "We are thrilled that a solutions-oriented company like PureCycle will be joining the recycling ecosystem we're cultivating in Georgia," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "I thank Governor Brian Kemp, the state legislature, and our partners at the Augusta Economic Development Authority for helping us sustain our pro-business environment, which allows us to welcome projects like this to Georgia." The Augusta plant will enhance PureCycle's ability to deliver product at scale with a robust process designed to produce 130mm pounds per year, per processing line, with expansion capacity to construct up to 5 processing lines within Augusta Corporate Park. The company plans to reach one billion pounds of production across its network by 2025, where it will produce virgin-like rPP from PP. Construction on the company's flagship Ironton, OH recycling facility is well underway and has already pre-sold more than 20 years of output. "The Augusta Economic Development Authority is excited to welcome an innovative and growing company to the Augusta Corporate Park. As they build their facility and bring skilled jobs with better than average salaries to the area, they help in our overall plan of improving our park. We look forward to welcoming our second corporate partner to the neighborhood," said Steven Kendrick, Augusta Economic Development Chairman. "We're delighted to be working with the Augusta Economic Development Authority to establish our next polypropylene purification facility," said PureCycle CEO Mike Otworth. "Demand for high quality recycled polypropylene is continuing to outpace supply as brands seek sustainable materials for their products. Our Augusta operation will be pivotal in our quest to help solve for the plastics waste crisis." Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the

About PureCycle Technologies PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com.