Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PureCycle Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCT   US74623V1035

PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(PCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REUTERS NEXT-P&G faces shortage of recycled plastic in race to meet sustainability goals

12/03/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co has lofty goals for cutting its environmental impact by 2030 but obtaining recycled plastic for more sustainable packaging is challenging, the company's vice president of global sustainability said at the Reuters Next conference.

Global supply chain issues are making obtaining environmentally sound packaging materials more difficult, Jack McAneny said on Friday, as the consumer goods giant scrambles to meet the demands of an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base.

"There's simply not enough recycled plastic available to meet the commitments that have been made by not only just P&G, but our peers and industry," McAneny said.

P&G, the maker of Gillette razors and Tide detergent, has pledged to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable and reduce its use of virgin petroleum plastic by 50% by 2030.

Less than 10% of all the plastic ever made has been recycled, largely because it's too costly to collect and sort. Plastic production, meanwhile, is projected to double within 20 years, something industry critics believe is the biggest driver of the planet's waste problem.

McAneny said P&G was working with suppliers to increase the output of recycled plastic and is developing new processing technology that can more easily recycle materials such as polypropylene.

McAneny said PureCycle Technologies, a start-up that licenses P&G's polypropylene recycling process, could open up a wide range of uses for waste plastic that have not previously been feasible.

"We need to ensure that these advanced recycling technologies are indeed delivering a net benefit," McAneny said. "Whiz bang technology might not always be the right solution if it's going to use more energy, create more waste. And that's where we have to be diligent."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed PureCycle's CEO on Sept. 30 to testify in a fact-finding investigation of the company's technology and financial projections.

PureCycle previously said it plans to cooperate but did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. It was unclear if there would be any impact on P&G's sustainability efforts from the SEC probe. P&G said it looks forward to PureCycle being a supplier in the future.

To watch the ReutersNext conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:36pREUTERS NEXT-P&G faces shortage of recycled plastic in race to meet sustainability goal..
RE
11/29PURECYCLE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating PureCycle Technologies, Inc..
BU
11/19PURECYCLE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating PureCycle Technologies, Inc..
BU
11/10Press release by PureCycle Technologies, Inc. on November 10, 2021 of third quarter 202..
PU
11/10PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
11/10PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
11/10PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
11/10PureCycle Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2021 Update
PR
11/10PureCycle Named the Official Plastic Recycling Partner for the Cleveland Browns
PR
11/10PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Names as the Official Plastic Recycling Partner for the Cl..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -80,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 422 M 1 422 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 199x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,37 $
Average target price 30,08 $
Spread / Average Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Otworth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence C. Somma Chief Financial Officer
John Scott Director & Chief Science Officer
Mike Weber Vice President-Technology
Tanya Burnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%1 422
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.30.48%35 307
SUEZ21.67%14 270
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.28.99%12 758
STERICYCLE, INC.-15.88%5 357
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.36.42%4 434