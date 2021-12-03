REUTERS NEXT-P&G faces shortage of recycled plastic in race to meet sustainability goals

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co has lofty goals
for cutting its environmental impact by 2030 but obtaining
recycled plastic for more sustainable packaging is challenging,
the company's vice president of global sustainability said at
the Reuters Next conference.
Global supply chain issues are making obtaining
environmentally sound packaging materials more difficult, Jack
McAneny said on Friday, as the consumer goods giant scrambles to
meet the demands of an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base.
"There's simply not enough recycled plastic available to
meet the commitments that have been made by not only just P&G,
but our peers and industry," McAneny said.
P&G, the maker of Gillette razors and Tide detergent, has
pledged to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable and
reduce its use of virgin petroleum plastic by 50% by 2030.
Less than 10% of all the plastic ever made has been
recycled, largely because it's too costly to collect and sort.
Plastic production, meanwhile, is projected to double within 20
years, something industry critics believe is the biggest driver
of the planet's waste problem.
McAneny said P&G was working with suppliers to increase the
output of recycled plastic and is developing new processing
technology that can more easily recycle materials such as
polypropylene.
McAneny said PureCycle Technologies, a start-up that
licenses P&G's polypropylene recycling process, could open up a
wide range of uses for waste plastic that have not previously
been feasible.
"We need to ensure that these advanced recycling
technologies are indeed delivering a net benefit," McAneny said.
"Whiz bang technology might not always be the right solution if
it's going to use more energy, create more waste. And that's
where we have to be diligent."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed
PureCycle's CEO on Sept. 30 to testify in a fact-finding
investigation of the company's technology and financial
projections.
PureCycle previously said it plans to cooperate but did not
respond to a request for comment on Friday. It was unclear if
there would be any impact on P&G's sustainability efforts from
the SEC probe. P&G said it looks forward to PureCycle being a
supplier in the future.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)