Puregold Price Club : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

Apr 26, 2022

A199813754

201-277-095

Puregold Price Club, Inc.

Manila, Philippines

No. 900 Romualdez St., Paco, Manila

1007

(632) 8522-8801 to 04

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 2,883,087,615

Puregold Price Club, Inc.

PGOLD

Subject of the Disclosure Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Puregold Price Club, Inc. for the year 2022 Background/Description of the Disclosure Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Puregold Price Club, Inc. will be on May 10, 2022, 10:00am, via remote communication

Annual

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Apr 4, 2022 Date of Stockholders' Meeting May 10, 2022 Time 10:00AM Venue via remote communication (Zoom Meeting) Record Date Mar 25, 2022 Agenda 1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice and Quorum

3. Approval of Minutes of the Previous Meeting and Ratification of Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors and Management in 2021

4. Annual Report and Approval of the 2021 Audited Financial Statements

5. Election of Regular Directors and Independent Directors

6. Amendment of Bylaws

7. Re-appointment of External Auditor and fixing its remuneration

8. Other Matters

9. Adjournment

Start Date Mar 25, 2022 End Date May 10, 2022

Other Relevant Information The amendment was made to include item 6. Amendment of Bylaws in the agenda.

Filed on behalf by: Name Candy Dacanay-Datuon Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary / Compliance Officer

