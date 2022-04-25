Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Puregold Price Club, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGOLD   PHY716171079

PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.

(PGOLD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-24
35.80 PHP   -0.83%
04/25PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
04/24PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
04/24PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB : Information Statement
PU
Puregold Price Club : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

04/25/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 26, 20222. SEC Identification Number A1998137543. BIR Tax Identification No. 201-277-0954. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Puregold Price Club, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office No. 900 Romualdez St., Paco, ManilaPostal Code10078. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8522-8801 to 049. Former name or former address, if changed since last report None10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 2,883,087,615
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Other Matters

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Puregold Price Club, Inc.PGOLD PSE Disclosure Form 7-1 - Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Puregold Price Club, Inc. for the year 2022

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Puregold Price Club, Inc. will be on May 10, 2022, 10:00am, via remote communication

Type of Meeting

  • Annual
  • Special
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Apr 4, 2022
Date of Stockholders' Meeting May 10, 2022
Time 10:00AM
Venue via remote communication (Zoom Meeting)
Record Date Mar 25, 2022
Agenda

1. Call to Order
2. Certification of Notice and Quorum
3. Approval of Minutes of the Previous Meeting and Ratification of Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors and Management in 2021
4. Annual Report and Approval of the 2021 Audited Financial Statements
5. Election of Regular Directors and Independent Directors
6. Amendment of Bylaws
7. Re-appointment of External Auditor and fixing its remuneration
8. Other Matters
9. Adjournment

Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date Mar 25, 2022
End Date May 10, 2022
Other Relevant Information

The amendment was made to include item 6. Amendment of Bylaws in the agenda.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Candy Dacanay-Datuon
Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary / Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Puregold Price Club Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 03:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
