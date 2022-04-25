Puregold Price Club : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
04/25/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 26, 20222. SEC Identification Number A1998137543. BIR Tax Identification No. 201-277-0954. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Puregold Price Club, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office No. 900 Romualdez St., Paco, ManilaPostal Code10078. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8522-8801 to 049. Former name or former address, if changed since last report None10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
2,883,087,615
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Other Matters
Puregold Price Club, Inc.PGOLD
PSE Disclosure Form 7-1 - Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Puregold Price Club, Inc. for the year 2022
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Puregold Price Club, Inc. will be on May 10, 2022, 10:00am, via remote communication
Type of Meeting
Annual
Special
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Apr 4, 2022
Date of Stockholders' Meeting
May 10, 2022
Time
10:00AM
Venue
via remote communication (Zoom Meeting)
Record Date
Mar 25, 2022
Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Certification of Notice and Quorum
3. Approval of Minutes of the Previous Meeting and Ratification of Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors and Management in 2021
4. Annual Report and Approval of the 2021 Audited Financial Statements
5. Election of Regular Directors and Independent Directors
6. Amendment of Bylaws
7. Re-appointment of External Auditor and fixing its remuneration
8. Other Matters
9. Adjournment
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date
Mar 25, 2022
End Date
May 10, 2022
Other Relevant Information
The amendment was made to include item 6. Amendment of Bylaws in the agenda.
