A Compelling Exploration Advantage: Fully funded drill programs currently underway (Q1-2023)
01/18/2023 | 10:00am EST
A COMPELLING EXPLORATION ADVANTAGE
Fully funded drill programs currently underway
TSXV: PTU / OTCQB: PTUUF
Q1 - 2023
Forward Looking Statements
Disclaimer
The general information set out in this presentation regarding the uranium market, including but not limited to, the demand and supply of uranium, historical events that affected uranium pricing, the global state of the uranium market and other related information, is provided solely for readers' general knowledge and is provided "as is". Purepoint does not warrant or make any representations concerning the accuracy, likely results or reliability of the use of such information. The information provided herein is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the uranium market, and Purepoint assumes no responsibility as to its completeness or accuracy. Furthermore, the information set forth herein in no way shall be construed or interpreted as, or as part of, an offering or solicitation of securities. No securities commission or other regulatory authority in Canada or any other country or jurisdiction has in any way passed upon this information and no representation or warranty is made by Purepoint to that effect.
Caution about Forward-Looking Information
This presentation contains certain forward-looking information and statements regarding the current internal projections, expectations and beliefs of Purepoint as of November 2018 about the future uranium pricing and its potential effect on the uranium equity market based on our uranium price sensitivity analysis and investment thesis. These statements are based on a number of material assumptions including but not limited to, the continuing decline of future global uranium supply, the continuing steadiness of future global uranium demand, the pricing inelasticity with respect to the uranium spot price in relation to the demand and consumption of uranium, future trend of uranium spot price and future patterns of long term contract negotiations. These material assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and the actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect. The forward- looking information set forth herein is designed to help you understand the management's current views of our near and longer-term prospective with respect to the uranium market in general, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. We will not necessarily update this information unless we are required to by applicable securities law.
Limitation of Liability
Purepoint is not liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental or consequential damages arising out of the use of - or the inability to sue - the information set forth in this presentation, whether based on breach of contract, breach of warranty, tort (including negligence) or otherwise. This includes but is not limited to the loss of profit, litigation or due to business interruption, even if Purepoint or any of its authorized representatives was advised of the possibility of such damages. The negation of damages set forth above are fundamental elements of the basis of the agreement between Purepoint and the readers of this presentation. This presentation would not be provided without such limitations.
Qualified Person
Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this presentation.
TSXV: PTU | OTCQB: PTUUF
2
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Fully funded for upcoming exploration schedule
Share Price Change Since Dec 1, 2020
(5 Day Rolling Average)
450.0%
400.0%
350.0%
300.0%
250.0%
200.0%
150.0%
100.0%
50.0%
0.0%
Dec
Jan
Feb
Ma
Apr
Ma
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Ma
Apr
Ma
Jun
Jul y
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
-50.0%
Purepoi nt
Spot U
Explorers (11)
TSX Venture: PTU/ OTCQB: PTUUF
Market Capitalization ($Cdn as of January 13, 2023)
$31.31 mm
52 Week Range
$0.125 - $0.05
Shares Outstanding
417.53 mm
Options (@$0.09 weighted avg.)
32.55 mm
Warrants (@$0.13 weighted avg.)
137.78 mm
Shares Fully Diluted
587.87 mm
Insider Ownership
~4.5%
Institutional Ownership
~27%
Cash on Hand
~$4.50 million
The white line in the graph tracks the 2-year average price change of 11 uranium explorers trading in North America
Uranium Explorer Average follows the movements in spot price (black line)
Purepoint (orange line) is tightly aligned with the explorers' average
TSXV: PTU | OTCQB: PTUUF
3
Chris Frostad, BBA, CA, CPA - President & CEO and Director
35+ years of experience in the development and building a variety of high growth, early stage, public and private companies in both the technology and mining and metals industries.
Served as President & CEO of Minera Alamos Inc (MAI) and director of Victory Capital Corp (VIC) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (EGLX) as well as CEO in Resident of Toronto-based Venture Capital Firm.
HIGHLY QUALIFIED LEADERSHIP TEAM
With decades of experience in the Athabasca Basin
Linda Tong, GIS Specialist
20+ years of experience in GIS application, GIS development and computer programming.
Linda has been Purepoint's GIS Specialist since January 2016.
Scott Frostad, BSc, MASc, PGeo - Vice President, Exploration and Director
30+ years of experience in the mining industry throughout Canada.
Worked with renowned mining companies such as Lac Minerals, Teck and Placer Dome. Most recently, he was Environmental Specialist for Cogema Resources Inc. and managed environmental issues at both the Cluff Lake and McClean Lake Uranium Mines in Northern Saskatchewan.
Jeanny So, Corporate Communications
20+ years of sales and investor management leadership in the Capital Markets
A communications and relationship expert with a well- respected reputation within the mining industry
Allan Beach, BA. LLB - Director
Former partner Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, with over 30 years of experience emphasizing mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, tax advantaged structures and general corporate finance.
Borys Chabursky, BCS - Director
Founder of Shift Networks and served as the Chairman of SHI Capital, a boutique investment bank, and President of SHI Ventures, a vehicle through which he has invested as an angel in over 40 companies.
Ram Ramachandran, BA, CA, CPA - CFO
Spent 11-years as Deputy Director and Associate Chief Accountant with the Ontario Securities Commission.
TSXV: PTU | OTCQB: PTUUF
4
COMPELLING EXPLORATION UPSIDE
Exploration discovery delivers the most dramatic inflection point in resource value
The uranium industry continues to deliver strong, long-term fundamentals
The availability of capital in the uranium sector is fueling aggressive project advancement
Carefully Assembled Athabasca Basin Portfolio
Actively advancing a deep pipeline of strategically situated, drill ready projects in the world's richest uranium district
World Class Partners
The only exploration company actively partnered with, funded by, and operating for world class producers Cameco & Orano
Experience & Patience
Proven team shouldered the downturn while maintaining and advancing some of the Basin's most valuable prospects
TSXV: PTU | OTCQB: PTUUF
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 14:59:00 UTC.