Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTU   CA7462341032

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC.

(PTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athabasca Basin Exploration Update –November 2021

11/01/2021 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTHLY ATHABASCA BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE

November 2021

Uranium: What Retail Investor Need to Know about Athabasca Juniors

Source: Crux Investor

In this video, Matt talks about the past few tumultuous months for uranium juniors on the TSX and gets their thoughts on what the future holds for uranium investors.

Joined by Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint Uranium, David Cates, President & CEO of Denison Mines, James Sykes, CEO of Baselode Energy and Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO of UEX Corp, 4 companies we have had the pleasure of talking to this year and whose stories we think are particularly interesting for different reasons.

Recent movements in the uranium spot price has triggered activity in many projects in the Atha- basca Basin which are starting to ramp up as they are re-started and advanced towards production in earnest. A lot of uranium producers have taken the opportunity to raise money at higher prices and a cheaper capital cost to the company.

UxC Consulting Spot Price

(US$)

September 30, 2021

$42.75/lb U3O8

October 31, 2021

$43.50/lb U3O8

Change of +$0.75/lb U3O8

UxC Consulting Long-Term Price

(US$)

September 30, 2021

$40.00/lb U3O8

October 31, 2021

$41.00/lb U3O8

Change of +$1.00/lb U3O8

The retail market has been waiting for this movement in the uranium market which is well on track to recovery as demonstrated by the increase in term price. The Sprott purchase has exposed the fact that uranium supplies are not as big as utilities had thought and that there are other buyers in the marketplace.

Investors need to be aware that there will be many new entrants to the uranium sector and they need to be able to determine whether these companies are committed in the long term. There are uranium companies that have been around for a long time and these are generally the companies to invest in as they have proven experience and strategy to succeed in the market. It is an assumption that projects in the Athabasca Basin have an added advantage to uranium projects in other jurisdictions as these projects have a higher grade and it is easier for these companies to raise money due to the reputation and prominence of the area. Investors believe Athabasca discoveries to have a high chance of being economic in general as opposed to projects in other jurisdictions which is why Athabasca projects are at a premium and stand out for retail investors. The Athabasca Basin will certainly have more discoveries to be made in the future, even if the quick and easy discoveries have been made, new ideas and technology will enable discovery of further Athabasca projects.

Click hereor on the picture below to access the full video.

Key Basin Announcements

10-06-2021: CanAlaska completes Key Uranium Agreement

10-13-2021: Baselode intersects zones of elevated radioactivity at Hook Uranium Project

10-14-2021: ALX completes geochemical sur- very at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project

10-14-2021: CanAlaska stakes historical uranium showings

10-14-2021: Skyharbour options the Mann Lake Uranium Project to Black Shield Metals

10-19-2021: ALX announces uranium claim acquisiton and option extension

10-19-2021: Standard announces engagement agreement and 2022 Winter Exploration plans at Sun Dog Project

10-26-2021: ALX mobilizes geological crew to Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects

10-28-2021: Denison announces completion of highly successful Phoenix ISR Field Test Program

Monthly Athabasca Basin Exploration Update

Month over Month Uranium Stock Performance

(as of October 31, 2021)

Producing, Development & Advanced Exploration Companies

Fission Uranium

Laramide Resources

Denison Mines

Nexgen Energy

UEX

Average 12.61%

Cameco

Peninsula Energy

0.00%

10.00%

20.00%

30.00%

40.00%

50.00%

Athabasca Basin Exploration Companies

Baselode Energy

IsoEnergy

Fission 3.0

ALX Resources

Average 7.5%

Skyharbour Resources

Standard Uranium

PUREPOINT URANIUM

CanAlaska Uranium

Azincourt Energy

Forum Energy

0.0%

10.0%

20.0%

30.0%

40.0%

50.0%

November 2021

Monthly Athabasca Basin

Exploration Update

Presented by Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU/OTCQB: PTUUF), the Monthly Athabasca Basin Exploration Update is a monthly newsletter that gathers information on what's happening with uranium exploration companies in the Atha- basca Basin, including its monthly exploration news, stock performances as well as the spot- and long-term uranium prices.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

TSXV: PTU/ OTCQB: PTUUF

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is a uranium exploration company focused on precision exploration of its projects in the Athabasca Basin.

Its flagship project is the Hook Lake, a joint venture with two of the largest producers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada.

Together with its flagship project, the Company operates 12 projects across approximately 175,000 hectares of claims throughout the Athabasca Basin.

For more information, please visit: www.purepoint.ca.

Be in the Know

Click here to receive the Monthly Athabasca Basin Update via email

Follow-us on Twitter

@PurepointU3O8

Disclaimer information:

All information provided in this newsletter is based upon sources that Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (Purepoint Uranium) believes to be reliable. Purepoint Uranium does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Any and all statements as of the date of this newsletter are subject to change without notice. All information provided on this newsletter must be understood as information presented for discussion only and not investment advice. Purepoint Uranium advises all readers and subscribers to seek advice from a registered professional securities representative before deciding to trade in stocks featured on this newsletter or any stocks for that matter. All statements and expressions of the companies featured are not meant to be a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities. Purepoint expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Copyright ©2021 Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. All rights reserved.

Page 2

Monthly Athabasca Basin Exploration Update

Purepoint Participates in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Show Case

TSXV: PTU

10-20-2021

On October 20, 2021, Chis Frostad presented in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Show Case. Click hereor on the side

picture to access the full video.

Purepoint Participates in the 2021

New Orleans Investment Conference

TSXV: PTU

10-22-2021

On October 22, 2021, Chis Frostad presented in the New Orleans Investmetn Confer- ence. While the entire presentation video is

not yet available, click hereto view a teaser of the presentation, or click or on the side picture to access the video.

November 2021

Market Cap

Price as of

52-Week

52-Week

10/31/21

High

Low

$39.73MM

$0.125

$0.195

$0.035

Market Cap

Price as of

52-Week

52-Week

10/31/21

High

Low

$39.73MM

$0.125

$0.195

$0.035

Copyright ©2021 Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. All rights reserved.

Page 3

Monthly Athabasca Basin Exploration Update

CanAlaska completes Key Uranium Project Agreement

TSXV: CVV

10-06-2021

November 2021

Market Cap

Price as of

52-Week

52-Week

10/31/21

High

Low

$58.47MM

$0.70

$0.84

$0.185

CanAlaska announced it has signed the Property Option Agreement with Durama Enterprises Limited, a private company, which allows CanAlaska to earn up to 100% interest in Durama's 17,665 hectare Key Extension Project in the Southeast Athabasca Basin region, adjacent to the Key Lake mine and uranium milling complex.

The Company can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project by undertaking work and payments in a single stage over a four year period. In order to meet conditions of the four year earn-in, CanAlaska will make total cash payments of $50,000, issue 300,000 common shares in the Company subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and complete work totalling $850,000 by year four. In addition, a 1.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty will be granted to Durama to complete the earn-in. CanAlaska will retain the right to bring in third-party funding and parties to complete the option requirements.

Work permit applications have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for the 2022 field season. Work will consist of a ground gravity survey focused on the Key Lake structure corridor targeting Eagle Point and Arrow uranium deposit analogues. A regional geological prospecting program and re-interpretation of a historical VTEM survey are also planned for the Key Extension project. Diamond drilling is planned for late 2022 targeting results of the ground gravity, VTEM re-interpretation, and geological prospecting.

Baselode intersects zones of elevated radioactivity at Hook Uranium Project

TSXV: FIND

10-13-2021

Market Cap

Price as of

52-Week

52-Week

10/31/21

High

Low

$76.41MM

$1.11

$1.54

$0.30

Baselode announced it has intersected numerous intervals of elevated radioactivity within two new diamond drill holes at the ACKIO target on its Hook Uranium project.

AK21-03 - including two distinct intersections:

  • 1,199 counts per second ("cps*") over 6.2 metres ("m") at 128.5 m drill hole depth (approximately 90 m true vertical depth), including
    1,643 cps over 3.15 m at 131.4 m drill hole depth
  • 876 cps over 3.75 m at 246.4 m drill hole depth (approximately 170 m true vertical depth), including 1,434 cps over 1.9 m at 248.1 m drill hole depth

AK21-04:

  • 474 cps over 9.95 m at 95.8 m true vertical depth, including 595 cps over 4.2 m at 95.8 m true vertical depth

ALX completes geochemical survery at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project

TSXV: AL

10-14-2021

Market Cap

Price as of

52-Week

52-Week

10/31/21

High

Low

$24.66MM

$0.12

$0.15

$0.045

ALX announced the completion of a geochemical survey at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project. Gibbons Creek currently consists of seven mineral claims encompassing 13,864 hectares (34,259 acres), located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin immediately west of the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, in a region hosting multiple uranium occurrences.

In early October 2021, ALX commenced a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons soil geochemistry survey at Gibbons Creek. SGH is an analytical method developed by Actlabs of Ancaster, Ontario, Canada that is designed to detect subtle geochemical anomalies emanating from a buried source. 321 samples were collected from a 4.4 kilometre-long grid over a strong, untested geophysical conductor detected from historical airborne electromagnetic surveys.

Sample lines within the grid were spaced 200 metres apart and were narrowed to 100 metres over an interpreted cross-cutting fault structure. The results of the SGH survey are expected to provide valuable information for a permitted drilling program planned for the winter of 2022, following engagement with the local communities and First Nations in the Stony Rapids area.

Copyright ©2021 Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. All rights reserved.

Page 4

Monthly Athabasca Basin Exploration UpdateNovember 2021

CanAlaska stakes Historical Uranium

Market Cap

Price as of

52-Week

52-Week

Showings

10/31/21

High

Low

TSXV: CVV

$58.47MM

$0.70

$0.84

$0.185

10-14-2021

CanAlaska announced that compilation work on the Company's newly acquired Geikie project totalling 33,897 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin has identified six new uranium targets along 35 kilometres of major structures. The targets are outlined by coincident magnetic breaks and prospective geology offsets just 10 kilometres from 92 Energy's Gemini mineralization and Baselode Energy's ACKIO and Beckett mineralization, and only 10 kilometres from a major highway.

On other news, The Company is currently drilling on its West McArthur Joint Venture Project in the 42 Zone discovery area, a joint venture with Cameco Corporation. The Company's other joint venture partner, Denison Mines, is currently drilling on the Moon Lake South project.

Skyharbour options the Mann Lake Uranium Project to Black Shield Metals

TSXV: SYH

10-18-2021

Market Cap

Price as of

52-Week

52-Week

10/31/21

High

Low

$83.54MM

$0.67

$0.88

$0.145

Skyharbour announced it has entered into an option agreement with Black Shield Metals Corp. (CSE: BDX) which provides Black Shield an earn-in option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Mann Lake Uranium Project located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Under the Option Agreement, Black Shield will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling CAD $4,850,000 over a three- year period. Of the Project Consideration, $850,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour and $4,000,000 will be in exploration expenditures on the project. Black Shield will also issue to Skyharbour the equivalent value of CAD $1,750,000 in shares of the company over the three-yearearn-in period to complete the earn-in.

ALX announces uranium claims acquisition and option extension

TSXV: AL

10-19-2021

Market Cap

Price as of

52-Week

52-Week

10/31/21

High

Low

$24.66MM

$0.12

$0.15

$0.045

ALX announced the Company has both staked and purchased additional claims at its 100% owned Lazy Edward Bay Uranium Project, and has negotiated a three-year extension of time with an underlying vendor for two claims within its 100%-owned Newnham Lake Uranium Project. Each of the projects are located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Lazy Edward Bay Acquisitions

ALX has executed a purchase agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. for a 100% interest in nine claims totaling 2,409.75 hectares (5,954.5 acres) as a complement to the Company's existing land package at Lazy Edward Bay. The combination of the Purchase with six additional claims staked by ALX in mid-September 2021 will bring the total area of Lazy Edward Bay to 10,984.33 hectares (27,142.28 acres). As consideration for the Purchase, Eagle Plains has agreed to receive 600,000 common shares of ALX and will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, of which ALX has the right to purchase 1.0% (one- half) of the NSR for $1.0 million.

Newnham Lake Option Agreement Extension

ALX has negotiated a three-year extension of time with an underlying arms-length vendor for two claims totaling 1,518.6 hectares within Newnham Lake. Under the terms of an option agreement dated August 21, 2014, and a previous extension agreement dated August 19, 2019, ALX was obligated to spend $1.5 million in exploration expenditures on the Claims by August 28, 2022. All other monetary terms of the option agreement (cash and shares payable to the vendor) have been satisfied by ALX. In consideration for a three-year extension to August 28, 2025 for ALX to complete the exploration expenditures, ALX has agreed to issue 300,000 common shares of the Company to the vendor.

Copyright ©2021 Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. All rights reserved.

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 14:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC.
10:17aAthabasca Basin Exploration Update –November 2021
PU
10/14PUREPOINT URANIUM : Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Sh..
PU
10/14Purepoint Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining S..
NE
10/04PUREPOINT URANIUM : Corporate Presentation (Q4-2021)
PU
10/01PUREPOINT URANIUM : Athabasca Basin Exploration Update –October 2021
PU
09/30PUREPOINT URANIUM : Commences Drilling at 100% Owned Henday Lake
AQ
09/29Purepoint Uranium Commences Drilling At 100% Owned Henday Lake
CI
09/14Purepoint Uranium Schedules September Drilling At 100% Owned Henday Lake
CI
09/14PUREPOINT URANIUM : Schedules September Drilling at 100% Owned Henday Lake
PU
09/01PUREPOINT URANIUM : Athabasca Basin Exploration Update – September 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,46 M -1,18 M -1,18 M
Net cash 2020 2,26 M 1,83 M 1,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,9 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 CAD
Average target price 0,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 103%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Frostad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ram Ramachandran Chief Financial Officer
Borys Chabursky Independent Director
Allan G. Beach Independent Director
Scott R. Frostad Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC.47.06%32
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM163.50%11 435
CAMECO CORPORATION76.36%9 652
DENISON MINES CORP.150.00%1 367
ENERGY FUELS INC.80.74%1 170
YELLOW CAKE PLC41.16%884