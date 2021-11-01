Athabasca Basin Exploration Update –November 2021

The retail market has been waiting for this movement in the uranium market which is well on track to recovery as demonstrated by the increase in term price. The Sprott purchase has exposed the fact that uranium supplies are not as big as utilities had thought and that there are other buyers in the marketplace.

Investors need to be aware that there will be many new entrants to the uranium sector and they need to be able to determine whether these companies are committed in the long term. There are uranium companies that have been around for a long time and these are generally the companies to invest in as they have proven experience and strategy to succeed in the market. It is an assumption that projects in the Athabasca Basin have an added advantage to uranium projects in other jurisdictions as these projects have a higher grade and it is easier for these companies to raise money due to the reputation and prominence of the area. Investors believe Athabasca discoveries to have a high chance of being economic in general as opposed to projects in other jurisdictions which is why Athabasca projects are at a premium and stand out for retail investors. The Athabasca Basin will certainly have more discoveries to be made in the future, even if the quick and easy discoveries have been made, new ideas and technology will enable discovery of further Athabasca projects.

