Athabasca Basin Exploration Update –November 2021

In this video, Matt talks about the past few tumultuous months for uranium juniors on the TSX and gets their thoughts on what the future holds for uranium investors.
Joined by Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint Uranium, David Cates, President & CEO of Denison Mines, James Sykes, CEO of Baselode Energy and Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO of UEX Corp, 4 companies we have had the pleasure of talking to this year and whose stories we think are particularly interesting for different reasons.
Recent movements in the uranium spot price has triggered activity in many projects in the Atha- basca Basin which are starting to ramp up as they are re-started and advanced towards production in earnest. A lot of uranium producers have taken the opportunity to raise money at higher prices and a cheaper capital cost to the company.
UxC Consulting Spot Price
(US$)
September 30, 2021
$42.75/lb U3O8
October 31, 2021
$43.50/lb U3O8
Change of +$0.75/lb U3O8
UxC Consulting Long-Term Price
(US$)
September 30, 2021
$40.00/lb U3O8
October 31, 2021
$41.00/lb U3O8
Change of +$1.00/lb U3O8
The retail market has been waiting for this movement in the uranium market which is well on track to recovery as demonstrated by the increase in term price. The Sprott purchase has exposed the fact that uranium supplies are not as big as utilities had thought and that there are other buyers in the marketplace.
Investors need to be aware that there will be many new entrants to the uranium sector and they need to be able to determine whether these companies are committed in the long term. There are uranium companies that have been around for a long time and these are generally the companies to invest in as they have proven experience and strategy to succeed in the market. It is an assumption that projects in the Athabasca Basin have an added advantage to uranium projects in other jurisdictions as these projects have a higher grade and it is easier for these companies to raise money due to the reputation and prominence of the area. Investors believe Athabasca discoveries to have a high chance of being economic in general as opposed to projects in other jurisdictions which is why Athabasca projects are at a premium and stand out for retail investors. The Athabasca Basin will certainly have more discoveries to be made in the future, even if the quick and easy discoveries have been made, new ideas and technology will enable discovery of further Athabasca projects.
Click hereor on the picture below to access the full video.
10-14-2021: Skyharbour options the Mann Lake Uranium Project to Black Shield Metals
10-19-2021: ALX announces uranium claim acquisiton and option extension
10-19-2021: Standard announces engagement agreement and 2022 Winter Exploration plans at Sun Dog Project
10-26-2021: ALX mobilizes geological crew to Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects
10-28-2021: Denison announces completion of highly successful Phoenix ISR Field Test Program
CanAlaska announced it has signed the Property Option Agreement with Durama Enterprises Limited, a private company, which allows CanAlaska to earn up to 100% interest in Durama's 17,665 hectare Key Extension Project in the Southeast Athabasca Basin region, adjacent to the Key Lake mine and uranium milling complex.
The Company can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project by undertaking work and payments in a single stage over a four year period. In order to meet conditions of the four year earn-in, CanAlaska will make total cash payments of $50,000, issue 300,000 common shares in the Company subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and complete work totalling $850,000 by year four. In addition, a 1.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty will be granted to Durama to complete the earn-in. CanAlaska will retain the right to bring in third-party funding and parties to complete the option requirements.
Work permit applications have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for the 2022 field season. Work will consist of a ground gravity survey focused on the Key Lake structure corridor targeting Eagle Point and Arrow uranium deposit analogues. A regional geological prospecting program and re-interpretation of a historical VTEM survey are also planned for the Key Extension project. Diamond drilling is planned for late 2022 targeting results of the ground gravity, VTEM re-interpretation, and geological prospecting.
Baselode intersects zones of elevated radioactivity at Hook Uranium Project
TSXV: FIND
10-13-2021
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
10/31/21
High
Low
$76.41MM
$1.11
$1.54
$0.30
Baselode announced it has intersected numerous intervals of elevated radioactivity within two new diamond drill holes at the ACKIO target on its Hook Uranium project.
AK21-03 - including two distinct intersections:
1,199 counts per second ("cps*") over 6.2 metres ("m") at 128.5 m drill hole depth (approximately 90 m true vertical depth), including
1,643 cps over 3.15 m at 131.4 m drill hole depth
876 cps over 3.75 m at 246.4 m drill hole depth (approximately 170 m true vertical depth), including 1,434 cps over 1.9 m at 248.1 m drill hole depth
AK21-04:
474 cps over 9.95 m at 95.8 m true vertical depth, including 595 cps over 4.2 m at 95.8 m true vertical depth
ALX completes geochemical survery at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project
TSXV: AL
10-14-2021
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
10/31/21
High
Low
$24.66MM
$0.12
$0.15
$0.045
ALX announced the completion of a geochemical survey at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project. Gibbons Creek currently consists of seven mineral claims encompassing 13,864 hectares (34,259 acres), located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin immediately west of the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, in a region hosting multiple uranium occurrences.
In early October 2021, ALX commenced a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons soil geochemistry survey at Gibbons Creek. SGH is an analytical method developed by Actlabs of Ancaster, Ontario, Canada that is designed to detect subtle geochemical anomalies emanating from a buried source. 321 samples were collected from a 4.4 kilometre-long grid over a strong, untested geophysical conductor detected from historical airborne electromagnetic surveys.
Sample lines within the grid were spaced 200 metres apart and were narrowed to 100 metres over an interpreted cross-cutting fault structure. The results of the SGH survey are expected to provide valuable information for a permitted drilling program planned for the winter of 2022, following engagement with the local communities and First Nations in the Stony Rapids area.
CanAlaska announced that compilation work on the Company's newly acquired Geikie project totalling 33,897 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin has identified six new uranium targets along 35 kilometres of major structures. The targets are outlined by coincident magnetic breaks and prospective geology offsets just 10 kilometres from 92 Energy's Gemini mineralization and Baselode Energy's ACKIO and Beckett mineralization, and only 10 kilometres from a major highway.
On other news, The Company is currently drilling on its West McArthur Joint Venture Project in the 42 Zone discovery area, a joint venture with Cameco Corporation. The Company's other joint venture partner, Denison Mines, is currently drilling on the Moon Lake South project.
Skyharbour options the Mann Lake Uranium Project to Black Shield Metals
TSXV: SYH
10-18-2021
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
10/31/21
High
Low
$83.54MM
$0.67
$0.88
$0.145
Skyharbour announced it has entered into an option agreement with Black Shield Metals Corp. (CSE: BDX) which provides Black Shield an earn-in option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Mann Lake Uranium Project located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
Under the Option Agreement, Black Shield will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling CAD $4,850,000 over a three- year period. Of the Project Consideration, $850,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour and $4,000,000 will be in exploration expenditures on the project. Black Shield will also issue to Skyharbour the equivalent value of CAD $1,750,000 in shares of the company over the three-yearearn-in period to complete the earn-in.
ALX announces uranium claims acquisition and option extension
TSXV: AL
10-19-2021
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
10/31/21
High
Low
$24.66MM
$0.12
$0.15
$0.045
ALX announced the Company has both staked and purchased additional claims at its 100% owned Lazy Edward Bay Uranium Project, and has negotiated a three-year extension of time with an underlying vendor for two claims within its 100%-owned Newnham Lake Uranium Project. Each of the projects are located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
Lazy Edward Bay Acquisitions
ALX has executed a purchase agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. for a 100% interest in nine claims totaling 2,409.75 hectares (5,954.5 acres) as a complement to the Company's existing land package at Lazy Edward Bay. The combination of the Purchase with six additional claims staked by ALX in mid-September 2021 will bring the total area of Lazy Edward Bay to 10,984.33 hectares (27,142.28 acres). As consideration for the Purchase, Eagle Plains has agreed to receive 600,000 common shares of ALX and will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, of which ALX has the right to purchase 1.0% (one- half) of the NSR for $1.0 million.
Newnham Lake Option Agreement Extension
ALX has negotiated a three-year extension of time with an underlying arms-length vendor for two claims totaling 1,518.6 hectares within Newnham Lake. Under the terms of an option agreement dated August 21, 2014, and a previous extension agreement dated August 19, 2019, ALX was obligated to spend $1.5 million in exploration expenditures on the Claims by August 28, 2022. All other monetary terms of the option agreement (cash and shares payable to the vendor) have been satisfied by ALX. In consideration for a three-year extension to August 28, 2025 for ALX to complete the exploration expenditures, ALX has agreed to issue 300,000 common shares of the Company to the vendor.
