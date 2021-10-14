Purepoint Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Show Case and the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference

Toronto, Ontario, October 18, 2021 - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint"or the "Company") announced that the Company will be presenting at the Red Cloud's 2021 Virtual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase, taking place from October 18-20, 2021 and at the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference from October 19-22, 2021.

Chris Frostad, President and CEO, will be presenting virtually at the Red Cloud's 2021 Virtual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2:45 pm ET. To register for the conference, please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/.

Chris Frostad will also be hosting a luncheon presentation at the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 12:30 pm local time. During this presentation, Chris will will be sharing some background on the excitement we are currently experiencing in the uranium space as uranium prices hit their tipping point (https://youtu.be/jASihpiyg5M). To register for this year's New Orleans conference, please visit: https://neworleansconference.com/2021-conference-registration/.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Purepoint's flagship project is the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture with two of the largest uranium suppliers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. The Hook Lake JV Project is on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit and encompasses its own Spitfire discovery (53.3% U3O8 over 1.3m including 10m interval of 10.3% U3O8). Together with its flagship project, the Company's projects stretch across approximately 185,000 hectares of claims throughout the Athabasca Basin. These claims host over 20 distinct and well-defined drill target areas with advanced geophysical surveys completed, and in some cases, have had first pass drilling performed.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

