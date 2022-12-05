Purepoint Uranium : Athabasca Basin Exploration Update – December 2022

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced that the first pounds of uranium ore from the McArthur River mine have now been milled and packaged at the Key Lake mill, marking the achievement of initial production as these facilities transition back into normal operations.
"McArthur River and Key Lake are among the best and most prolific uranium assets on the planet, and after building homes for these pounds in our long-term contract portfolio, we are delighted to have them back in production," said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. "Market conditions have continued to strengthen since we announced their planned restart, with growing geopolitical uncertainty adding to energy security concerns worldwide, and the ongoing global emphasis on decarbonization and electrification only gaining momen- tum."
Production was suspended at McArthur River and Key Lake for approximately four years beginning in January 2018 due to persistent weakness in the global uranium market. In February 2022, with a notable market improvement underway and an increase in long-term contracting activity adding significant volumes to our portfolio, Cameco announced the next phase of our supply discipline, which included the planned restart of both operations.
KEY BASIN ANNOUNCEMENTS
11-01-2022: Standard Uranium announces results and fall work program at Sun Dog Project
11-08-2022: Fission Metallurgical hole intersects 34m @19.12% at Triple R Deposit
This initial production is a significant milestone for the operations and comes as the result of completing critical automation upgrades, maintenance readiness checks, and restaffing, recruitment and training for key positions at both facilities. There are now approximately 730 employees and long-term contractors working at the mine and mill - more than half being of Indigenous heritage - with additional hiring planned going forward. The sites will continue with final commissioning activities to ensure target production rates can be met and normal operating conditions are being achieved.
McArthur River/Key Lake are expected to produce up to 2 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrate (U3O8) in 2022. Starting in 2024, Cameco plans to produce 15 million pounds of U3O8 (100% basis) per year from these operations, 40% below their annual licensed capacity, as part of our ongoing strategy to align our production decisions with our customers' procurement needs.
Cameco expects the return to production at McArthur River/Key Lake will lead to a significant improvement in our future financial performance. We anticipate it will be positive for cash flow and will allow us to source more of our committed sales from lower-cost produced pounds. In addition, we will no longer be required to expense care and maintenance costs directly to cost of sales. Until we achieve a reasonable production rate, however, we expect to incur between $15 million and $17 million per month in operational readiness costs, which will be expensed directly to cost of sales.
The COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain challenges have the potential to impact the availability of materials, reagents and labour at McArthur River/Key Lake, which could not only impact 2022 production, but could also introduce additional risk in 2023. Came- co will continue to report on the progress of the production ramp-up at these operations moving forward.
11-08-2022: Standard Uranium announces final results from summer drill program at Davidson River Project
11-10-2022: Baselode reports four drill holes from ACKIO
11-15-2022: Forum announces drill mobilization at Wollaston Uranium Project
11-16-2022: CanAlaska assays return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur
the Monthly Athabasca Basin Exploration Update is a monthly newsletter that gathers information on what's happening with uranium exploration companies in the Atha- basca Basin, including its monthly exploration news, stock performances as well as the spot- and long-term uranium prices.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
TSXV: PTU/ OTCQB: PTUUF
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is a uranium exploration company focused on precision exploration of its projects in the Athabasca Basin.
Its flagship project is the Hook Lake, a joint venture with two of the largest producers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada.
Together with its flagship project, the Company operates 12 projects across approximately 200,000 hectares of claims throughout the Athabasca Basin.
For more information, please visit: www.purepoint.ca.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) announced that a winter exploration drill program at the Hook Lake Project has been approved by the joint venture partners with drilling to commence in January 2023. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%). The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.
"We appreciate the ongoing support of our partners Cameco and Orano in the advancement of this important project" said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "With its proximity to the two largest uranium discoveries of the last decade and our encouraging results to date, we continue to see immense opportunity for discovery at this project".
Highlights
Approximately 3,200 metres of diamond drilling across 8 holes to test the Carter Corridor
The Carter corridor is a long lived, reactivated fault zone that lies between the Clearwater Domain granitic intrusives to the west and runs parallel to the Patterson structural corridor to the immediate east.
The 25-kilometre strike length of the Carter structural/conductive corridor is almost entirely located within the Hook Lake JV project.
Purepoint conducted an airborne ZTEM survey this summer covering the northern portion of the Carter and Patterson corridor to assist in defining additional exploration targets.
Drilling is expected to begin in January 2023.
A current National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on the flagship Hook Lake Joint Venture project can be found at
The Hook Lake JV Project is owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%) as operator and consists of nine claims totaling 28,598 hectares situated in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake JV Project is considered one of the highest quality uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin due to its location along the prospective Patter- son Lake trend and the relatively shallow depth to the unconformity.
The Patterson Lake area was recently flown by an airborne gravity survey (Boulanger, Kiss and Tschirhart, 2019) that was funded by the Targeted Geoscience Initiative (TGI), a collaborative federal geoscience program. The gravity results show the southern portion of the Carter corridor as being associated with the same gravity high response as the Triple R and Arrow uranium deposits. The gravity low response west of the Carter corridor reflects the geologically younger, Clearwater Domain intrusions. The TGI (Potter et al., 2020) consider the Clearwater Domain intrusions as being high-heat-producers that warmed and circulated hydrothermal fluids over the structural corridors. Prolonged interaction of oxidized uranium-bearing fluids with basement rocks via reactivated faults is thought to have formed the high-grade uranium deposits.
Purepoint completed three drill holes in the southern portion of the Carter corridor (HK08-01 to 03) during 2008. HK08-01 intersected very strong sericite and silica alteration and returned a maximum of 17 ppm U within basement rock but missed the conductor source. HK08-02 returned locally elevated radioactivity from 20 to 30 metres below the unconformity while HK08-03 intersected 60 metres of intense hematite alteration below the unconformity.
Standard Uranium announces results and fall work program at Sun Dog Project
TSXV: STND
11-01-2022
Standard Uranium announced analytical highlights from the winter drill program and details of the fall mapping program at its 100% owned Sun Dog Project.
Highlights:
Analytical data from Sun Dog drilling revealed elevated pathfinder elements and spectroscopy confirms presence of significant dravite alteration, indicating proximity to uranium mineralization.
Elevated uranium is present in drill holes SD-22-001,-002, and -003, related to graphitic structures and/or hydrothermal breccias with pervasive hematite alteration.
Elevated uranium in the basement exceeds thorium values by a factor of 2 or more in multiple intervals supporting a hydrothermal input for uranium emplacement.
Several high-priority drill targets have been identified for the 2023 drill program.
Additional radioactivity >65,535 counts per second discovered at surface during fall mapping program.
Fission Metallurgical hole intersects 34m @19.12% at Triple R Deposit
TSX: FCU
11-08-2022
Fission Uranium announced four metallurgical holes and three geotechnical holes were completed as part of the Phase 1 feasibility study field work.
Assays confirm that all 7 holes intersected wide intervals of mineralization, with 6 holes returning strong, high-grade intervals. The drilling was part of the technical work required for the feasibility study, which Fission expects to complete by the end of 2022 to early 2023. Of particular note, hole PLS21-MET-004 (line 615W), intersected a continuous interval measuring 34.0m @ 19.12% U3O8 , including 26.0m
24.59% U3O8. With a total composite grade x thickness value " GT" of 650.7 , this positions it as one of the strongest holes drilled to date at the PLS project.
Standard Uranium announces final results from summer drill program at Davidson River Project
TSXV: STND
11-08-2022
Standard Uranium announced the final analytical results of the Phase III summer 2022 diamond drilling program at the Company's flagship 20,006-hectare Davidson River Project
Highlights:
All 2022 drill holes intersected prospective graphitic structures in basement rocks in addition to favorable alteration zones.
Analytical results returned elevated pathfinder elements in addition to locally elevated uranium and boron content in several drill holes.
Aggressive step-outs have confirmed the continuity of wide structural zones along the Bronco and Thunderbird conductors.
The southeast Bronco conductor hosts some of the most prospective basement structures intersected to date.
Several kilometres of strike length remain untested on all four conductors, with high- priority drill targets identified.
GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot") will be providing supplementary targeting vectors for the planned 2023 drill program through data-driven AI technology.
Forum announces results from airborne magnetic and EM survey from Wollaston Uranium Project
TSXV: FMC
11-09-2022
Forum announced the results from an airborne EM and radiometric survey on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project that identified at least 45km of linear conductors, many which have not been drilled before, or were drilled too shallow to properly investigate for deeper basement-hosted uranium deposits.
Forum is planning both a ground gravity survey and a drill program for the near future.
Baselode reports four drill holes from ACKIO TSXV: FIND
11-10-2022
Baselode announced the final four geochemical assay results from the ACKIO zone at the Hook Project:
AK22-040:0.19% U3O8 over 22.5 m starting at 81.4 m true vertical depth
AK22-066:37.5 m of composite mineralization includes 0.14% U3O8 over 24.0 m starting at 107.1 m true vertical depth
AK22-018:34.8 m of composite mineralization includes 0.43% U3O8 over 2.65 m starting at 142.4 m true vertical depth and 0.11% U3O8 over 12.45 m starting at 188.9 m true vertical depth
AK22-075:35.5 m of composite mineralization includes 0.12% U3O8 over 10.0 m starting at 105.9 m true vertical depth; 0.15% U3O8 over 5.5 m starting at 129.5 m true vertical depth; 0.23% U3O8 over 5.5 m starting at 139.8 m true vertical depth and 0.12% U3O8 over 12.0 m starting at 152.6 m true vertical depth
Forum announces drill mobilization at Wollaston Uranium Project
TSXV: FMC
11-15-2022
Forum announced that the Company is mobilizing a drill and crew to commence drilling on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project by the end of the month.
Permits are in place and approximately 3,000m of drilling in 12 holes are planned on various targets that were developed by the recent airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) survey flown over the project in August. The Wollaston project is well located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of Orano/Denison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin.
Targets on the west side of the project, located near the all-weather road to the uranium mine/mill complexes of McClean Lake and Rabbit Lake, will be drilled first. Forum is also planning to continue with a ground gravity survey over the areas of interest identified by the airborne survey.
