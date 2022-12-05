Purepoint Uranium : Athabasca Basin Exploration Update – December 2022

This initial production is a significant milestone for the operations and comes as the result of completing critical automation upgrades, maintenance readiness checks, and restaffing, recruitment and training for key positions at both facilities. There are now approximately 730 employees and long-term contractors working at the mine and mill - more than half being of Indigenous heritage - with additional hiring planned going forward. The sites will continue with final commissioning activities to ensure target production rates can be met and normal operating conditions are being achieved.

McArthur River/Key Lake are expected to produce up to 2 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrate (U3O8) in 2022. Starting in 2024, Cameco plans to produce 15 million pounds of U3O8 (100% basis) per year from these operations, 40% below their annual licensed capacity, as part of our ongoing strategy to align our production decisions with our customers' procurement needs.

Cameco expects the return to production at McArthur River/Key Lake will lead to a significant improvement in our future financial performance. We anticipate it will be positive for cash flow and will allow us to source more of our committed sales from lower-cost produced pounds. In addition, we will no longer be required to expense care and maintenance costs directly to cost of sales. Until we achieve a reasonable production rate, however, we expect to incur between $15 million and $17 million per month in operational readiness costs, which will be expensed directly to cost of sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain challenges have the potential to impact the availability of materials, reagents and labour at McArthur River/Key Lake, which could not only impact 2022 production, but could also introduce additional risk in 2023. Came- co will continue to report on the progress of the production ramp-up at these operations moving forward.