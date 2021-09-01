Purepoint Uranium : Athabasca Basin Exploration Update – September 2021

The Kazakh uranium producer's operational and financial results for the first-half of the year were strong, Pirmatov said, with revenue increasing 54% year-on-year, driving a nearly 30% increase in operating profit and more than a 30% increase in adjusted net profit. Production volumes were similar to the first half of 2020.
The impact of COVID-19 continued to be felt across the industry, and though near- term supply continued to decrease, market sentiment has remained cautious, he said. The company announced in July plans to maintain 2023 uranium production at a similar level to 2022, removing over 5000 tU from the global supply picture. "However, in a world that is expanding its use of nuclear power, we would much rather be seeing a market that is demanding more uranium supply," he said.
The COVID-19 situation is still developing, with a rise in Delta-variantCOVID-19 cases in July at some centres, including Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, sending them back into government-mandated lockdowns or restrictions in August. There has been no significant effect on the group's revenues and deliveries, and it met all of its sales commitments in the first half of the year, it said.
Kazatomprom's uranium production for the first half of 2021 was 10,451 tU on a 100% basis (5864 tU attributable), comparable to the same period of 2020. Howev- er, inventories have fallen year-on-year: the consolidated group inventory of finished U3O8 products as of 30 June 2021 was 8864 tonnes, 20% lower than at 30 June 2020, while at the company level, the inventory of finished product was 6773 tonnes, 26% lower than June 2020. This decrease in inventory was mainly related to a higher sales volume in the first half of 2021, and a lower inventory level at the beginning of 2021, the company said, but added that inventory could fall below its targeted level of about six to seven months of annual attributable production in 2021 and 2022, due to COVID-related production shortfall.
"Several transactions to purchase material in the spot market were carried out, and the company may buy additional material in the spot market during the second half of the year in order to keep its inventories within the targeted range and to meet sales commitments for the rest of 2021," it said. �
Purepoint Releases Spring 2021 Results from Umfreville and Red Willow Drill Programs

08-31-2021
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) provided the final assay results from its 2021 drill programs at the
100%-owned Red Willow and Umfreville projects, both located within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatch- ewan, Canada. The 2021 Red Willow drill program conducted follow-up testing of the Osprey Zone and Geneva Shear while the 2021 Umfreville drill program tested a strong gravity low response coincident with a uranium-in-soil anomaly.
"Our Spring drill season tested three independent targets across our Red Willow and Umfreville projects and we're pleased to report that uranium intercepts returned from both these projects necessitate follow-up drilling." said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint.
"The most surprising results came from Purepoint's inaugural drilling of a gravity low response at Umfreville where 0.04% U3O8 was returned over 0.8 metres from granitic gneiss and pelitic gneiss basement rocks." said Frostad. "The precipitation of secondary uranium in the basement rocks appears to explain the source of the uranium-in-soil anomalies and suggests a significant mineralization event in the vicinity. Our next obvious drill targets at Umfreville are towards the east where strong north-south trending structures, interpreted from the airborne magnetics, crosscut our gravity low response".
Highlights:
Umfreville diamond drill hole UMF21-01 returned 3.1 metres of anomalous uranium (0.013% U3O8) including 0.8 metres at 0.04% U3O8
Red Willow's Geneva shear returned 0.012% U3O8 over 5.5 metres and an additional 0.06% U3O8 over 0.4 metres from drill hole GEN21-05.
Next step targets are now being developed and prioritized for follow up
Initial drilling at Purepoint's Henday Lake Project is scheduled for early Fall
Umfreville - 2021 Drill Results
The initial hole by Purepoint at the Umfreville project, UMF21-01, tested an east-west trending gravity low response that is coincident with both a magnetic low response and a uranium-in-soil anomaly. The unconformity was intersected 223 metres downhole and the basement rocks consisted of granitic gneiss and pelitic gneiss. Elevated radioactivity was intersected near the base of the paleoweathering returning 36 ppm U over 17.4 metres between 239.1 and 256.5 metres. A second radioactive intercept, starting at 273 metres downhole, returned 107 ppm U over 3.1 metres and included 304 ppm U over 0.8 metres.
Based on the results, a follow-up hole has been proposed east of UMF21-01 where interpreted north-south trending structures appear to be cross-cutting our strong elongate gravity/magnetic low response.
Red Willow - Geneva Zone 2021 Drill Results
Three drill holes tested the Geneva Shear from the same drill pad and were between 190 and 300 metres in total length. The initial 2021 hole, GEN21-03, intersected the Geneva Shear at a downhole depth of 135.5 metres and returned 31 ppm U over 3.4 metres. The follow -up hole, GEN21-04, intersected the shear much deeper at 274 metres and returned 29 ppm U over 4.6 metres.
The third hole, GEN21-05, intersected the Geneva shear further northeast and just below the basement paleoweathering zone starting at a depth of 157 metres. The graphitic/pyritic shear zone was within Pelitic Gneiss that displayed strong hydrothermal alteration, including hematite and local silicification. The zone returned 98 ppm U over 5.5 metres and an additional 527 ppm U over 0.4 metres.
The radioactive Geneva Shear is now determined as having a strike of 155 degrees and a dip towards the northwest at -70 degrees. The projection of the shear towards the northeast now suggests that previous vertical drillholes completed by Eldorado in 1984, searching for Unconformity-style mineralization, would not have drilled deep enough to test this basement-hosted structure.
Based on the 2021 drill results, follow-up drilling of the Geneva shear is now recommended along strike towards the northeast at a depth just below the paleoweathering.
Red Willow - Osprey Zone 2021 Drill Results
Three drill holes, drilled from the same drill pad and each averaging 200 metres in length, targeted the Hinge fault north of previous drilling. Two initial drill holes were completed on the same section, OSP21-01 and 02, and both successfully intersected the fault at 70 and 140 metres below surface, respectively. The structure was determined to have a strike of 5 degrees NE and was still associated with strong alter- ation; however, the radioactivity was weaker (10 ppm U over 15.3 m) than previous drilling.
Purepoint Releases Spring 2021 Results from Umfreville and Red Willow Drill Programs (Cont'd)

08-31-2021
Hole OSP21-03 targeted the projection of the Hinge Fault where it meets the east-west trending electromagnetic (EM) conductor that hosts the known Osprey uranium mineralization. The fault was intersected from 60 to 75 metres downhole with the host rock comprised of weakly chlorite and hematite altered pyritic graphitic pelitic gneiss. The fault at this location included intervals of strong silicification and again returned weak radioactivity (23 ppm U over 1.7m).
The next exploration priority within the Osprey Zone is considered to be the Osprey Conductor North. The EM conductor continues for an additional 2 kilometres north of previous Purepoint drilling and has only been tested by two historic (1993) drill holes.
Spring 2021 Results from Umfreville and Red Willow Drill Programs:
Project
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
U (ppm)
U3O8 (%)
UMF21-01
239.1
256.5
17.4
36
0.004
Umfreville
273.4
276.5
3.1
107
0.013
Including
273.8
274.6
0.8
304
0.036
299.0
300.9
1.9
20
0.002
GEN21-03
135.5
138.9
3.4
31
0.004
148.0
154.3
6.3
15
0.002
GEN21-04
273.5
282.1
4.6
29
0.003
GEN21-05
157.0
162.5
5.5
98
0.012
Red Willow
Including
160.7
162.5
1.8
127
0.015
177.4
177.8
0.4
527
0.062
OSP21-01
114.0
114.3
0.3
42
0.005
OSP21-02
73.5
88.8
15.3
10
0.001
121.9
126.0
3.4
14
0.002
OSP21-03
66.0
67.7
1.7
23
0.003
The next planned drill program will be at the 100%-owned Henday Lake Project, located 9 km northwest of Orano's Midwest Lake deposit (41mm lbs U3O8) and 10km west of Rio Tinto's Roughrider deposit (57mm lbs U3O8). The project is fully permitted, drilling crew has been secured to start drilling in early Fall 2021.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Purepoint's flagship project is the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture with two of the largest uranium suppliers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. The Hook Lake JV Project is on trend with recent high- grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit and encompasses its own Spitfire discovery (53.3% U3O8 over 1.3m including 10m interval of 10.3% U3O8). Together with its flagship project, the Company's projects stretch across approximately 185,000 hectares of claims throughout the Athabasca Basin. These claims host over 20 distinct and well-defined drill target areas with advanced geophysical surveys completed, and in some cases, have had first pass drilling performed.
Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.
UEX closes the JCU transaction and the Denison Agreement

08-03-2021
UEX announced that it has closed the transaction with Overseas Uranium Resources Development Co., Ltd. to acquire OURD's wholly-owned subsidiary JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited, in consideration for the payment of C$41 million.
UEX also announced that it has closed the transaction with Denison Mines Corp. The Company has sold 50% of JCU shares to Denison in consideration for the payment of C$20.5 million to UEX following the close of the JCU transaction.
Denison provided UEX with an interest-freethree-month term loan of C$40.95 million which UEX used to purchase of 100% of the shares of JCU under the JCU Transaction. UEX may extend the Term Loan by an additional three months, in which case interest will be charged at a rate of 4% from the date of the initial advance under the Term Loan until maturity.
A total of C$20.5 million of the Loan was immediately retired upon UEX transferring 50% of the JCU shares to Denison following the closing of the JCU Transaction. All JCU shares owned by UEX are pledged as security as the sole recourse to Denison against the balance of the Term Loan until the Term Loan is repaid in full. The Term Loan is subject to certain customary terms and conditions and contains standard events of default that protect Denison.
UEX and Denison have entered into a shareholders' agreement governing the management of JCU. UEX will be the manager of JCU as long as Denison does not own more than 50% of the shares of JCU.
Denison acquires 50% of JCU (Canada) and increases effective interest in Wheeler River to 95%

08-03-2021
Denison announced the completion of its acquisition of 50% ownership of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited, from UEX Corporation ("UEX"), for cash consideration of $20.5 million. Denison's acquisition of a 50% interest in JCU occurred immediately following UEX's acquisition of all the outstanding shares of JCU from Overseas Uranium Resources Development Co., Ltd. ("OURD") for cash consideration of $41 million.
In addition to consolidating an effective 95% interest in Wheeler River, this acquisition expands Denison's leading Athabasca Basin development portfolio to include additional important Canadian uranium development projects such as Millennium and Kiggavik.
JCU's Project Portfolio: JCU holds a portfolio of twelve uranium project joint venture interests in Canada, including a 10% interest in Denison's 90% owned Wheeler River project, a 30.099% interest in the Millennium project (Cameco Corporation 69.901%), a 33.8123% interest in the Kiggavik project (Orano Canada Inc. 66.1877%), and a 34.4508% interest in the Christie Lake project (UEX 65.5492%).
Pursuant to Denison's agreement with UEX, Denison provided UEX with an interest-free90-day term loan of $40.95 million to facilitate UEX's purchase of JCU from OURD. On the transfer of 50% of the shares in JCU from UEX to Denison, $20.5 million of the amount drawn under the Term Loan was deemed repaid by UEX. Accordingly, UEX has currently drawn $20.45 million under the Term Loan, which is due to Denison by November 1, 2021.
Denison reports decision to increase anticipated ISR Mining Head Grade at Phoenix by 50%

08-04-2021
Denison reported positive interim results from the ongoing metallurgical test program for the planned ISR mining operation at the Phoenix uranium deposit, located on the Company's 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project. Test work completed to date, has consistently supported an ISR mining uranium head- grade for Phoenix in excess of the 10 grams / Litre ("g/L") assumed in the PFS completed for Wheeler River in 2018. Accordingly, the Company has decided to adapt its plans for the remaining metallurgical test work, including the bench-scale tests of the unit operations of the proposed process plant, to reflect a 50% increase in the head-grade of uranium bearing solution ("UBS") to be recovered from the well-field.
Phoenix is expected to be mined in several phases, with Phase 1 estimated to contain 22.2 million pounds U3O8 (37,242 tonnes at 27.1% U3O8, above a cut-off grade of 0.8% U3O8) in Probable mineral reserves. Accordingly, the sample selection for recent metallurgical test work has favored samples representative of the mineralization in Phase 1, to allow for a greater understanding of optimal leaching conditions required in the area where first production is expected.
