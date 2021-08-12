Log in
    PTU   CA7462341032

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC.

(PTU)
Purepoint Uranium : Corporate Presentation (Q3-2021)

08/12/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
Corporate

Introduction

TSXV: PTU

www.purepoint.ca

Q3 - 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Disclaimer

The general information set out in this presentation regarding the uranium market, including but not limited to, the demand and supply of uranium, historical events that affected uranium pricing, the global state of the uranium market and other related information, is provided solely for readers' general knowledge and is provided "as is". Purepoint does not warrant or make any representations concerning the accuracy, likely results or reliability of the use of such information. The information provided herein is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the uranium market, and Purepoint assumes no responsibility as to its completeness or accuracy. Furthermore, the information set forth herein in no way shall be construed or interpreted as, or as part of, an offering or solicitation of securities. No securities commission or other regulatory authority in Canada or any other country or jurisdiction has in any way passed upon this information and no representation or warranty is made by Purepoint to that effect.

Caution about Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information and statements regarding the current internal projections, expectations and beliefs of Purepoint as of November 2018 about the future uranium pricing and its potential effect on the uranium equity market based on our uranium price sensitivity analysis and investment thesis. These statements are based on a number of material assumptions including but not limited to, the continuing decline of future global uranium supply, the continuing steadiness of future global uranium demand, the pricing inelasticity with respect to the uranium spot price in relation to the demand and consumption of uranium, future trend of uranium spot price and future patterns of long term contract negotiations. These material assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and the actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect. The forward-looking information set forth herein is designed to help you understand the management's current views of our near and longer-term prospective with respect to the uranium market in general, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. We will not necessarily update this information unless we are required to by applicable securities law.

Limitation of Liability

Purepoint is not liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental or consequential damages arising out of the use of - or the inability to sue - the information set forth in this presentation, whether based on breach of contract, breach of warranty, tort (including negligence) or otherwise. This includes but is not limited to the loss of profit, litigation or due to business interruption, even if Purepoint or any of its authorized representatives was advised of the possibility of such damages. The negation of damages set forth above are fundamental elements of the basis of the agreement between Purepoint and the readers of this presentation. This presentation would not be provided without such limitations.

Qualified Person

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this presentation.

www.purepoint.ca

2

About Purepoint

To Date

  • Hook Lake project in the Athabasca Basin's Patterson Uranium District
  • High-GradeDiscoveries already made on trend with this century's largest

uranium discoveries

(Fission/NexGen)

  • Funding/Exploration Partners - Cameco & Orano

Why Purepoint?

Now

Our Partners

  • One of the most advanced portfolios of 100%-owned projects in the Athabasca Basin
  • A pipeline of advanced projects
  • >$25MM invested to date
  • Easily maintained in anticipation of a U price revival

Poised for discoveries as we enter a new phase of

the uranium price cycle

www.purepoint.ca

3

About Purepoint

Equities Anticipate a U Price Correction

($millions)

$16,000 $14,000 $12,000 $10,000 $8,000 $6,000 $4,000 $2,000

$-

2018

Market Cap Movement

(%change)

200%

150%

100%

50%

0%

-50%

-100%

2019

2020

2021

In the last year, the value of uranium

equities has jumped approximately 130%

to over $16 billion

PRODUCERS

DEVELOPERS

EXPLORERS

Cameco Corp

Anfield Energy Inc

Azarga Uranium Corp

Denison Mines Corp

Berkeley Energia Ltd

Bannerman Resources

Energy Fuels Inc

Fission Uranium Corp

Deep Yellow Limited

Energy Resources of

Forsys Metals Corp

Fission 3.0 Corp

Australia Limited

Global Atomic

Purepoint Uranium

Paladin Energy Ltd

Goviex Uranium Inc

Skyharbour Resources

Ur-Energy Inc

Laramide Resources Ltd

Uranium Energy Corp

NexGen Energy Ltd

Toro Energy Limited

UEX Corporation

Vimy Resources Ltd

88%

75%

165%

5 Month Gain

Producers %

Developers %

Explorers %

Market Cap $

www.purepoint.ca

4

About Purepoint

Capital Structure

Deliberately Positioned for Uranium's Revival

TSX Venture: PTU

Market Capitalization (as of July 31, 2021)

$35.7 mm

52 Week Range

$0.195 - $0.03

Shares Outstanding

324.45 mm

Options (@$0.08 weighted avg.)

22.21 mm

Warrants (@$0.10 weighted avg.)

99.00 mm

Shares Fully Diluted

445.66 mm

Insider Ownership

~4.5%

Institutional Ownership

~27%

Cash on Hand

~$5.0 million

www.purepoint.ca

5

Disclaimer

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,46 M -1,16 M -1,16 M
Net cash 2020 2,26 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,4 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,10 CAD
Average target price 0,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 150%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Frostad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ram Ramachandran Chief Financial Officer
Borys Chabursky Independent Director
Allan G. Beach Independent Director
Scott R. Frostad Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC.17.65%26
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM58.72%6 913
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED98.00%978
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.31.96%941
DENISON MINES CORP.63.10%882
ENERGY FUELS INC.24.81%801