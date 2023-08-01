MONTHLY URANIUM EXPLORATION UPDATE
August 2023
Niger coup sparks concerns about French, EU uranium dependency
Source: Politico
The military coup in Niger is raising fears, especially in France, over its potential impact on the import of uranium to power nuclear plants.
Niger supplies 15 percent of France's uranium needs and accounts for a fifth of the EU's total uranium imports. Orano, France's state-controlled nuclear fuel producer, is continuing its activities in Niger and monitoring the situation, a company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to POLITICO, stressing that "our priority is to maintain the safety of our employees in the country."
The French government and energy experts were quick to stress that the tensions will not have any immediate impact on France's needs for uranium as extraction is continuing and, should it stop, existing stocks could still cover approximately two years.
France is not dependent on any one site, company or country to ensure the security of supply for its power plants," said an official from France's energy ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to be named. "The situation in Niger poses no risk to France's security of supply for natural uranium," the official stressed.
But the coup in Niger could be a challenge for Europe's uranium needs in the longer term, just as the continent is trying to phase out dependency on Russia, another top supplier of uranium used in European nuclear plants.
Tensions in Niger could further discourage the EU from adopting sanctions against Russia in the nuclear sector, according to Phuc-Vinh Nguyen, an energy expert at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris.
In 2021, Niger was the EU's top uranium supplier, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia, according to the Supply Agency of the European Atomic Energy Community.
"It could have consequences at the EU level. Uranium - and nuclear power in general - is still not subject to sanctions. If the situation in Niger gets worse, this would certainly complicate the adoption of sanctions on Russian uranium in the short term," he said.
Meanwhile, putschists accused France on Monday of planning strikes to try to free President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently under detention. French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France "will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests."
Orano announced earlier this year that it was working with the Nigerien government to explore new extraction at a uranium site in the country's northern Arlit region.
Purepoint is pleased to provide our first Portfolio Handbook,
containing a complete overview of our projects, the work performed
to date and our upcoming programs.
2023 Portfolio Handbook is now available
Click here to download
Brought to you by:
UxC Consulting Spot Price
(US$)
June 30, 2023
$56.00/lb U3O8
July 31, 2023
$56.25/lb U3O8
Change of +$0.25/lb U3O8
UxC Consulting Long-Term Price
(US$)
June 30, 2023
$56.00/lb U3O8
July 31, 2023
$56.00/lb U3O8
Unchanged
Month over Month Uranium Stock Performance
(as of July 31, 2023)
Project Regional Focus:
Red: Canada
Blue: USA Green: Africa
Orange: Australia Yellow: Spain
Gray: Argentina
Presented by Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU/OTCQB: PTUUF), the Monthly Uranium Exploration Update is a monthly
Cameco Corp. (CCO.T)
Uranium Energy (UEC.U)
Denison Mines (DML.T)
Energy Fuels (EFR.T)
UR-Energy (URE.T)
Paladin Energy (PDN.A)
PRODUCERS AVERAGE
Peninsula Energy (PEN.A)
Laramide (LAM.T)
NexGen Energy (NXE.T)
Fission Uranium (FCU.T)
Encore Energy (EU.V)
Anfield (AEC.V)
Consolidated Uranium (CUR.V)
Western Uranium (WUC.C)
Goviex (GXU.V)
Bannnerman (BMN.A)
DEVELOPERS AVERAGE
Toro Energy (TOE.A)
Deep Yellow (DYL.A)
Forsys (FSY.V)
Berkeley Energia (BKY.L)
Global Atomic (GLO.V)
Valore (VO.V)
F3 Uranium (FUU.V)
Skyharbour (SYH.V)
ALX Resources (AL.V)
Standard Uranium (STND.V)
Azincourt Energy (AAZ.V)
Baselode (FIND.V)
IsoEnergy (ISO.V)
EXPLORERS AVERAGE
CanAlaska (CVV.V)
Forum Energy (FMC.V)
Purepoint Uranium (PTU.V)
92 Energy (92E.A)
Blue Sky (BSK.V)
newsletter that gathers information on what's happening with uranium exploration companies, including its monthly exploration news, stock performances as well as the spot- and long-term uranium prices.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.is a uranium exploration company focused on precision exploration of its projects in the Athabasca Basin.
F3 grows JR by 50% and hits strongest radioactivity to date
TSXV: FUU
July 4, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
07/31/23
High
Low
$138.6MM
$0.41
$0.51
$0.065
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
F3 announced t scintillometer results from the initial eight holes of the ongoing 30-hole summer drill program at the JR Zone on the Patter- son Lake North ("PLN") Property, including four high grade intercepts.
Drill hole PLN23-068 tested for mineralization 22 meters up-dip of the high grade intercept reported in PLN23-060 on line 060S and intersected mineralization over a 19.0m interval, including 6.00m off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 234.00m and 245.00m, 5.00m of which is continuous. The JR Zone was extended grid south to line 135S, a 50% increase in the JR Zone strike length to 156m, after stepping out 30m from line 105S, where PLN23-66 hit 16.5m of composite mineralization between 219.0m and 260.5m.
Baselode intersects wide zone of radioactivity at the Hook Project
TSXV: FIND
July 13, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
07/31/23
High
Low
$34.3MM
$0.39
$0.91
$0.335
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
Baselode announced that a total of 15 drill holes (AK23-081 to AK23-095) in 3,214 metres have been completed at ACKIO uranium zone withing the Hook Project.
Drill holes AK23-082,AK23-084,AK23-088,AK23-092, and AK23-095 all had over 20 m of composite radioactivity, indicating mineralization is broad and occurs in multiple lenses. In particular, the lower intersection within AK23-095 has greatly expanded mineralization modeled previously in Pod 7. Drill holes AK23-090,AK23-091, and AK23-095 all had mineralization starting shallower than 100 m from surface, with mineralization in AK23-095 starting immediately at the overburden base, confirming the presence of near-surface mineraliza- tion. High levels of radioactivity (>5,000 cps) were reported in drill holes AK23-088,AK23-092, and AK23-095 confirming multiple lenses of higher concentrations of uranium mineralization are present at ACKIO.
F3 hits mineralization within 8m of the Athabasca unconformity
TSXV: FUU
July 17, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
07/31/23
High
Low
$138.6MM
$0.41
$0.51
$0.065
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
F3 Uranium announced scintillometer results from four holes of the ongoing 30-hole summer drill program at the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property, including 2 high grade intercepts in mineralized intervals that are both within 11m of the Athabasca Unconfor- mity.
Drill hole PLN23-073 tested for mineralization 15 meters up-dip of the high grade intercept reported in PLN23-068 on line 060S and intersected mineralization over an 11.5m interval starting 8m below the unconformity, including 0.70m of high grade (>10,000 cps), of which 0.50m was off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 225.00m and 225.50m. Drill hole PLN23-074 on line 075S intersected 15.0m of mineralization starting 11m below the unconformity, including 0.20m of high grade (>10,000 cps) between 228.15 and 228.35m.
Goviex announces substantial increase in open-pit mineral resources at Mutanga
TSXV: GXU
July 18, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
07/31/23
High
Low
$83.9MM
$0.12
$0.51
$0.065
Location: Zambia
Goviex announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its wholly owned, mine permitted Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia, consisting of of three mining permits that cover some 720km2, and contains five deposits: Dibbwi, Dibbwi East, Muntanga, Gwabi and Njame.
Highlights:
- Measured & Indicated resources nearly tripled, now representing 74% from 29% of total resources
- Total in-pitconstrained resources increased 18%
- Grade improvement in all mineral categories
- Current drilling targeting further potential in pit resource upgrade to measured and/or indicated
- Results fully support continued feasibility study
Forum commences drilling at its Thelon Basin Uranium Project
TSXV: FMC
July 18, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
07/31/23
High
Low
$12.1MM
$0.06
$0.18
$0.05
Location: Nunavut, Canada
Forum Energy announced that it has commenced a 2,000 metre drill program on its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation formerly held and extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012 adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit
F3 and Traction discover new high grade boulders and uranium dispersal patterns at Hearty Bay
TSXV: FUU
June 12, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
07/31/23
High
Low
$138.6MM
$0.41
$0.51
$0.065
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
F3 Uranium announced that the Hearty Bay fall 2022 and winter 2023 till sampling and prospecting programs resulted in the discovery of two linear dispersal patterns of uranium in subglacial till on Isle Brochet, and six new radioactive boulders which assayed up to 4.23% U3O8.
The program aimed to determine the source area for previously identified Isle Brochet uraniferous boulders (with assay values up 8.23% U3O8) that are interpreted to have been glacially entrained from the Athabasca Basin boundary and transported onto the island.
Laramide commences 2023 Australian exploration campaign
TSX: LAM
July 19, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
07/31/23
High
Low
$92.5MM
$0.45
$0.64
$0.335
Location: Queensland & Northern Territory, Australia
Laramide Resources announced that exploration drilling has commenced at Amphitheatre uranium prospect, Westmoreland in Queensland. Resource drilling will then proceed at the nearby Long Pocket and Huarabagoo deposits. Concurrently, fieldwork on strategic, historically known targets at the Murphy Project in Northern Territory are also underway. Laramide is embarking on an aggressive program this year with an experienced field team to expand Laramide's global uranium resources as well as to investigate the potential for historically reported and strategic critical metals.
Highlights:
- Laramide has kicked off the 2023 field season with exploration drilling commencing at Amphitheatre with the company planning to complete up to 4,000m of diamond drilling across the Westmoreland project focused on resource definition and exploration at Long Pocket, and resource extension at Huarabagoo.
- Concurrently, ground based radiometric surveys are underway at multiple uranium prospects on the Murphy Project, Northern Territo- ry.
enCore Energy completes sale of the Marquez-Juan Tafoya Uranium Project
TSXV: EU
July 20, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
07/31/23
High
Low
$443.7MM
$3.27
$4.68
$2.42
Location: New Mexico, USA
enCore announced the completion of the sale of the Marquez-Juan Tafoya Uranium Project to Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V:AEC;) for aggregate consideration of C$5,000,000 payable in cash and 185,000,000 common shares of Anfield. The deemed value of the share consideration at the time of closing is C$9,250,000 (based on a share price of C$0.05). A total of C$4,000,000 of the cash payment was received on closing, and a further C$1,000,000 is payable by September 25, 2023.
Under the terms of the agreement with Anfield, enCore maintains the right to one seat on the board of directors of Anfield, for as long as the Company holds at least 10% of the issued shares of Anfield. Mr. Eugene Spiering, with extensive experience in conventional uranium, is the Company's initial board appointee. enCore also has the right to maintain its percentage equity interest in Anfield in subsequent share issuances for so long as it holds at least 10% of the outstanding shares of Anfield..
CanAlaska reports higher grades of unconformity uranium mineralization at Moon Lake South
TSXV: CVV
July 26, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
07/31/23
High
Low
$38.1MM
$0.30
$0.65
$0.29
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
CanAlaska announced that assay results from Moon Lake South Joint Venture ("MLSJV") returned a high-grade intersection grading 2.46% U3O8 over 8.0 metres, including 3.71% U3O8 over 4.5 metres in drill hole MS-23-10A. Additionally, the Company reported that the MLS- JV has doubled the 2023 exploration budget with the approval of a newly planned supplemental drill program that will test for extensions of the high-grade uranium mineralization intersected this winter.
The MLSJV is 75%-owned and operated by Denison Mines Corp., and CanAlaska holds a 25% ownership. CanAlaska is funding the Compa- ny's share of the 2023 exploration programs.
