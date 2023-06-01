Purepoint Uranium : Monthly Uranium Exploration Update – June 2023

The sale of a stake in a massive new uranium mine to Russia prompted an exodus of senior managers at Kazakhstan's state-run miner.
The deal for part of the Budenovskoye mine, projected to become the world's biggest source of the radioactive metal, to Russia's nuclear power monopoly, Rosatom, went through at the end of last year, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal was pushed by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund against the wishes of the leadership at miner Kazatomprom, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matterA fleeting reference to the change of ownership was made in Kazatomprom's 2022 financial overview in March and its annual report in April, though Rosatom wasn't identified as the buyer.
Through its wealth fund, the Kazakh government holds 75% of Kazatomprom, which trades on the London Stock Exchange. The pressure to complete the deal behind closed doors prompted the loss of two CEOs, a CFO, a chief operating officer and a chief commercial officer in less than 18 months as they worried the lack of disclosure risked breaching their legal duties as company officials, the people said.
Russia accounts for half the world's uranium enrichment capacity, supplying fuel to nuclear reactors around the world, but relies on imports of Kazakh ore to supply its plants. Gaining a stake in Budenovskoye, which is expected to account for more than 10% of global output within three years, will help give Rosatom security of supply.
The deal had apparently been discussed for several years. At the end of last year, under instruction from the sovereign wealth fund, Kazatomprom didn't recommend the exercise of the state's right of first refusal on a 49% stake in the venture developing blocks 6 and 7 at Budenovskoye, the people said. That allowed Rosatom to step in and pursue the deal to buy the stake, they said.
The deal comes against the background of an increasingly nuanced relationship between Kazakhstan and Russia. Although President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relied on Russian troops to help crack down on civil unrest in January last year, since the invasion of Ukraine the Kazakh leader has been more equivocal in his relationship with Vladimir Putin's regime and sought to maintain relations with the US and Europe.
The departures from Kazatomprom started in August 2021 with Chief Executive Officer Ga- lymzhan Pirmatov, who had led the company to list shares in London three years earlier. His successor, Mazhit Sharipov, left in July last year and Chief Operating Officer Aslan Bulekbay had left in March. Chief Financial Officer Kamila Syzdykova and Chief Commercial Officer Askar Batyrbayev left in December.
Pirmatov is now the governor of the Kazakh central bank. The bank's press office said he resigned from the board at his own request to pursue other opportunities. Batyrbayev and Syzdykova declined to comment, referring to Kazatomprom's earlier statements. The other executives didn't respond to requests for comment either directly or through Kazatomprom.
Kazatomprom said in regulatory filings that all the executives left for personal reasons, but their exits were sparked by concern that the deal with Russia wasn't properly disclosed, breaching their fiduciary duties, the people said. The company didn't respond to requests for comment for this story.
The Kazakh Energy Ministry declined to comment, referring questions to the wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna. The fund's press office referred inquiries to Kazatomprom. Rosatom didn't respond to a request for comment.
Brought to you by:
UxC Consulting Spot Price
(US$)
April 30, 2023
$53.85/lb U3O8
May 31, 2023
$54.60/lb U3O8
Change of +$0.75/lb U3O8
UxC Consulting Long-Term Price
(US$)
April 30, 2023
$53.00/lb U3O8
May 31, 2023
$55.00/lb U3O8
Change of +$2.00/lb U3O8
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Uranium Stock Performances (MoM)
Producers
Developers
Explorers
Top Uranium Exploration News
Purepoint Uranium
Baselode
CanAlaska
92 Energy
Forum Energy
F3 Uranium
ALX Resources
Skyharbour Resources
Fission Uranium
Top Global News
Climate and War Send Nuclear Fuel Orders Surging at Urenco
Congress banned Russian oil and gas imports. Will uranium be next?
North American subsidies help boost nuclear hydrogen plans
The U.S. nuclear fuel Gordian knot: From global supplier to vulnerable customer
SMRs considered for Indonesian fertilis- er plant
Quiet quarter for US uranium produc- tion as momentum builds
Virginia's not the only place exploring small modular nuclear reactors
France must boost nuclear industry to keep reactor fleet safe
All information provided in this newsletter is based upon sources that Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (Pure- point Uranium) believes to be reliable. Purepoint Uranium does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Any and all statements as of the date of this newsletter are subject to change without notice.
All information provided on this newsletter must be understood as information presented for discussion only and not investment advice. Purepoint Uranium advises all readers and subscribers to seek advice from a registered professional securities representative before deciding to trade in stocks featured on this newsletter or any stocks for that matter. All statements and expressions of the companies featured are not meant to be a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities. Purepoint expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.
Purepoint Uranium releases airborne electromagnetic results for Tabbernor Project
TSXV: PTU | OTCQB: PTUUF
May 2, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
05/31/23
High
Low
$20.88MM
$0.05
$0.10
$0.04
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided results from a helicopter -borne versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey across its 100% owned Tabbernor Project that lies on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.
"Our Tabbernor VTEM survey has provided us with excellent first-pass exploration target areas; strong EM conductors located within structurally complex zones." said Scott Frostad, Purepoint's VP of Exploration. "Prior to releasing these results, we were able to stake additional ground encompassing a projected conductive trend in the central area and in doing so, our three distinctive projects (Midbear, JebRaven and ColinEagle) are now a single continuous project, known as the Tabbernor Project ("Tabbernor"). Our scheduled 2023 plan for Tabbernor includes follow-up airborne geophysics and geological field mapping of select areas as we advance the project to a drill-ready state."
Highlights
Purepoint has completed its initial review of the 2,962 line-kilometre, VTEM survey conducted across its Tabbernor Project;
Over 70 kilometres of EM conductors within seven target areas were outlined from the VTEM results;
Follow-upairborne geophysics and field mapping planned for this year;
The Tabbernor Fault System runs north-south for approximately 1,500 km and is associated with gold and uranium discoveries that includes North America's largest gold mine.
The Tabbernor Project covers three north-south trending structural corridors that Purepoint has interpreted as being associated with uranium mines/deposits located to the north (Figure 1). Interpretation of the 2022 VTEM geophysical results show the project hosts three belts of east-northeast trending conductive rocks with over 70 kilometres of total conductor strike length being identified (Figure 2). The 2,962 line-kilometre VTEM survey was flown by GeoTech of Richmond, ON and the results were interpreted by Condor North Consulting ULC of Vancouver, BC.
Tabbernor Fault System: The Tabbernor Fault System (TFS) is a wide, >1,500 km geophysical, topographic, and geological structural zone that trends approximately northward along Saskatchewan's eastern boundary. Purepoint's research has shown that although none of the province's currently known uranium deposits have been linked to the north-south trending TFS, localized shear zones hosting uranium mineralization may have an associated north-south structural component.
Reactivation of the TFS may have coincided with the age of formation of large uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin (Davies, 1998). Da- vies also concluded that structural similarities between the TFS and mineralized areas suggest that the fault system may have had a control on the location of mineralization. More specifically, he considered that several deposits, such as the Sue, Midwest, Dawn Lake and Rabbit Lake all demonstrate a north-south control and strong Tabbernor-like characteristics.
Purepoint has staked claims to the south of the Athabasca Basin based on interpreted north-south lineaments linking the Key Lake and Millennium deposits, the Midwest and West Bear deposits, the Jeb and Raven deposits, and the Collins Bay and Eagle Point deposits.
Purepoint Uranium updates results for winter drill program at Hook Lake JV
TSXV: PTU | OTCQB: PTUUF
May 8, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
05/31/23
High
Low
$20.88MM
$0.05
$0.10
$0.04
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the results of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.
"Our latest exploration drill hole on the Carter Corridor, CRT23-05, has uncovered a significant 35-metre-wide boron halo surrounding a 0.08% U3O8 uranium intercept over 0.4 metres." said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "This discovery of boron associated with uranium in the Carter Corridor is particularly exciting, as boron is a key pathfinder element for uranium deposits. Our neighboring basement -hosted Spitfire uranium discovery also displayed significant boron enrichment that was recognized during its discovery phase."
Highlights
Diamond drill hole CRT23-05 returned an assay of 0.08% U3O8 (671 ppm U) over 0.4 metres (319.1 to 319.5m) from a 15 metre graphitic shear zone (318 to 333m) below the unconformity (283m);
In addition, the CRT23-05 mineralization was found to be surrounded by a significant boron halo returning greater than 800 ppm B over 35 metres (305-340m);
Results were presented to the Joint Venture partners on Monday, May 1, 2023 and plans for follow up drilling are now being devel- oped.
Boron - a tracer element for uranium mineralization
The discovery of uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin using boron as a pathfinder was first made at the Key Lake deposit in the late 1970s by a joint venture between Uranerz Exploration and Mining, Saskatchewan Mining Development Corporation, and Eldorado Nuclear, and is one of the largest and highest-grade uranium deposits in the world. Boron enrichment is prominent in the sandstone column above the McArthur River uranium deposit, which is the world's largest high-grade uranium deposit.
The Millennium deposit, a basement hosted deposit, was discovered in 2000 by Cameco Corporation and partners, that was aided by using boron geochemistry as a vectoring tool. The recognition of the extent of the sandstone and basement alteration combined with anomalous uranium and boron chemistry was key in prioritizing the southern portion of the B1 conductive trend, which ultimately led to this discovery.
Figure 1: Location Map of 2023 Drill Program
References:
Eccles, D. R., Kyser, T. K., & Heaman, L. M. (2011). The geology and genesis of the McArthur River uranium deposit. Ore Geology Reviews, 39(3), 134-169.
LeCheminant, A. N., Clark, L. A., & Fitzpatrick, R. J. (1979). Boron haloes surrounding uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Journal of Geochemical Exploration, 11(2-3),307-317.
Roy, C., Halaburda, J., Thomas, D., and Hirsekorn, D. (2006). Millennium deposit-base-ment-hosted derivative of the unconformity uranium model: Uranium production and raw materials for the nuclear fuel cycle-supply and demand, economics, the environment and
energy security: International Atomic Energy Agency Proceedings Series, p. 111-121.
The Carter corridor is a long-lived, reactivated graphitic fault zone that lies between the Clearwater Domain granitic intrusive rocks to the west and runs parallel to the Patterson structural corridor to the immediate east. The 25-kilometre strike length of the Carter structural/conductive corridor is almost entirely located within the Hook Lake JV project. The winter 2023 diamond drill program completed six holes along the Carter Corridor for a total 2,710 metres. The most northern hole drilled, CRT23-05, drilled the unconformity at 283m and intersected 0.08% U3O8 (671 ppm U) over 0.4 metres from 319.1 to 319.5m. The uranium mineralization is associated with 15 metres of graphitic shearing (318-333m), 5 metres of strong clay alteration (333-338m), and a 35-metre-wide boron halo (305-340m).
The Patterson Lake area was recently flown by an airborne gravity survey (Boulanger, Kiss and Tschirhart, 2019) that was funded by the Targeted Geoscience Initiative (TGI), a collaborative federal geoscience program. The gravity results show the southern portion of the Carter corridor as being associated with the same gravity high response as the Triple R and Arrow uranium deposits. The gravity low response west of the Carter corridor reflects the geologically younger, Clearwater Domain intrusions. The TGI project leaders (Potter et al., 2020) consider the Clearwater Domain intrusions as being high-heat-producers that warmed and circulated hydrothermal fluids along the structural corridors. Prolonged interaction of oxidized uranium-bearing fluids with basement rocks via reactivated faults is thought to have formed the high-grade uranium deposits.
Baselode prepares for 10,000 m drill program at ACKIO
TSXV: FIND
May 2, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
05/31/23
High
Low
$32.44MM
$0.36
$1.20
$0.335
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
Baselode announced a 10,000 m drill program to start in June for the ACKIO high-grade zone at the Hook Project.
A total of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration aimed at discovering the next uranium zone on Hook.
Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to start in June, with logistical planning and site preparation visits being currently organized.
CanAlaska announces discovery of unconformity uranium mineralization at Pike Zone on West McArthur Project
TSXV: CVV
May 3, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
05/31/23
High
Low
$39.29MM
$0.32
$0.65
$0.265
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
CanAlaska announced the successful completion of the winter 2023 drilling program at the West McArthur project.
The drill program is highlighted by WMA079 that intersected 2.3 metres at 0.58 %eU3O8 and 3.9 metres at 1.39 %eU3O8, including 0.5 metres at 7.16 %eU3O8.
During the program, uranium mineralization was intersected in six of the nine drill holes completed with step out drill fences 100 and 160 metres northeast of the original basement-hosted discovery and includes the first ever intersection of unconformity-associated uranium mineralization at Pike Zone. The mineralization drilled to date at Pike Zone remains open in all directions. The West McArthur project, a Joint Venture with Cameco Corporation, is operated by CanAlaska that currently holds a 79.4% ownership in the project. CanAlaska is sole funding the 2023 West McArthur program, further increasing its majority ownership in the project.
92 Energy announces 9.7% U3O8 intersected at Gemini Uranium Project
ASX: 92E
May 4, 2023
Market Cap
Price as of
52-Week
52-Week
05/31/23
High
Low
$37.07MM
$0.42
$0.74
$032
Location: Athabasca Basin, Canada
92 Energy announced significant uranium interesected 65m south and 280m north of Gemini mineralised zone; Dravite, a key mineral associated with world-class uranium deposits, intersected 1km north
Highlights
High-gradeassays and excellent exploration drilling results have significantly increased the potential of the Gemini uranium discov- ery in Canada's Athabasca Basin.
Drilling 65m south of the known mineralisation at Gemini returned exceptional assays including: i) 9.66% U3O8 over 0.5m within
1.47% U3O8 over 5.0m GEM23-06 & ii) 0.93% U3O8 over 2.5m within 0.35% U3O8 over 15.5m: GEM23-063
Three drillholes 280m north of Gemini intersected highly anomalous uranium mineralisation up to 0.5m of 0.14% U3O8, associ- ated with intense hydrothermal alteration and structural disruption, similar to the discovery drillhole at Gemini; a halo around the uranium-bearing zone of GEM23-055 also returned 2.5m at 5.2 g/t Au, the highest-grade gold intercept at the Gemini project to date.
GEM23-051,located 1km north of the Gemini mineralised zone, contained dravite in a clay altered fault zone. Dravite is a path- finder mineral often observed near large high-gradeunconformity-associated uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, such as
McArthur River and Arrow.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:28:06 UTC.