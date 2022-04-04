Pureprofile : Application for quotation of securities - PPL

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

PUREPROFILE LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday April 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description Issue date PPL ORDINARY FULLY PAID 4,056,450 01/04/2022 be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity PUREPROFILE LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code PPL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 4/4/2022

Registration number 167522901

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PPLAE : SHARE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PPL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 1/4/2022 1/4/2022 2,493,950

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date 1/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

For personal use only

2,493,950

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares issued following conversion of Share Rights to various employees which were originally issued as under the Company's Equity Plan.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description PPLAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description PPL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 1/4/2022 1/4/2022 1,562,500

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7