    PPL   AU000000PPL6

PUREPROFILE LTD

(PPL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 01:55:58 am EDT
0.0540 AUD    0.00%
Pureprofile : Application for quotation of securities - PPL

04/08/2022 | 03:29am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

PUREPROFILE LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

PPL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,468,750

07/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity PUREPROFILE LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code PPL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 167522901

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PPLAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PPL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

7/4/2022

7/4/2022

2,468,750

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securitiesName of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

Martin Filz

GEMH Pty Ltd

2,468,750

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 7/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For personal use only

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,468,750

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares issued following the exercise of vested Performance Rights which were originally issued under the Company's Equity Plan.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pureprofile Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42,6 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net income 2022 0,50 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
Net Debt 2022 2,00 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,6 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart PUREPROFILE LTD
Duration : Period :
Pureprofile Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUREPROFILE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Filz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Edwards Non-Executive Chairman
John Griffin Chief Technology Officer
Melinda Sheppard Chief Operating Officer
Sue Klose Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUREPROFILE LTD-14.29%45
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.9.10%16 543
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-8.24%15 100
WPP PLC-12.21%14 314
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-8.97%13 615
CYBERAGENT, INC.-18.29%6 387