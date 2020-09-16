PureTech Health : Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Jeffrey Silber, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

1. Funding figure includes private equity financings, public offerings or grant awards. Funding figure excludes upfront payments and future milestone considerations received in conjunction with partnerships and collaborations such as those with Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., Shionogi & Co., Ltd. or Eli Lilly.

2. PureTech Level Pro-Forma Cash Reserves is an alternative performance measure (APM) which includes the PureTech Level Cash Reserves of $310.5 million at June 30, 2020 and the $101.6 million in proceeds from the August 26, 2020 sale of 1.3 million Karuna common shares.

3. PureTech Level Cash Reserves at June 30, 2020 represent cash balances and short-term investments held at PureTech Health LLC, PureTech Management, Inc., PureTech Health PLC, PureTech Securities Corporation of $284.2 million and held at PureTech LYT Inc., our internal pipeline, of $26.3 million, all of which are wholly owned entities of PureTech, excluding cash balances and short-term investments of Controlled Founded Entities which are not wholly owned.