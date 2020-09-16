Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PureTech Health plc    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC

(PRTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PureTech Health : Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Jeffrey Silber, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 08:10am EDT

1. Funding figure includes private equity financings, public offerings or grant awards. Funding figure excludes upfront payments and future milestone considerations received in conjunction with partnerships and collaborations such as those with Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., Shionogi & Co., Ltd. or Eli Lilly.

2. PureTech Level Pro-Forma Cash Reserves is an alternative performance measure (APM) which includes the PureTech Level Cash Reserves of $310.5 million at June 30, 2020 and the $101.6 million in proceeds from the August 26, 2020 sale of 1.3 million Karuna common shares.

3. PureTech Level Cash Reserves at June 30, 2020 represent cash balances and short-term investments held at PureTech Health LLC, PureTech Management, Inc., PureTech Health PLC, PureTech Securities Corporation of $284.2 million and held at PureTech LYT Inc., our internal pipeline, of $26.3 million, all of which are wholly owned entities of PureTech, excluding cash balances and short-term investments of Controlled Founded Entities which are not wholly owned.

Disclaimer

PureTech Health plc published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 12:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PURETECH HEALTH PLC
08:02aVEDANTA BIOSCIENCES : Announces the Appointment of Jeffrey Silber, M.D. as Chief..
BU
09/01PURETECH HEALTH : Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Appoints John King as Chief Comme..
PU
08/27PURETECH HEALTH : Continue
PU
08/26PURETECH HEALTH : Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Appoints John King as Chief Comme..
PU
08/26PURETECH HEALTH : Receives Approximately $100 Million from Sale of Minority Port..
PU
08/26PURETECH HEALTH : Publication of shareholder circular in respect of authority to..
PU
08/05PURETECH HEALTH : to Present at 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conferen..
BU
07/14PURETECH HEALTH : Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Appoints Dr Christopher Slapak as..
PU
07/07PURETECH HEALTH : Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Raises $110 Million in Series B F..
PU
06/22PURETECH HEALTH : Presents New Data Reinforcing Galectin-9 as a Compelling Thera..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,5 M - -
Net income 2020 121 M - -
Net cash 2020 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 994 M 992 M -
EV / Sales 2020 46,3x
EV / Sales 2021 66,2x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
PureTech Health plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,35 $
Last Close Price 3,48 $
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daphne Zohar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bharatt M. Chowrira President, Chief Business & Strategy Officer
Christopher A. Viehbacher Chairman
Stephen Muniz Chief Operations Officer, Secretary & Director
Eric Elenko Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURETECH HEALTH PLC-15.63%992
LONZA GROUP57.81%45 583
CELLTRION, INC.63.54%33 536
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.60%31 504
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.53.05%30 427
MODERNA, INC.241.92%26 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group