The Annual General Meeting of PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech Health” or the “Company”) was held at 11 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. BST on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll, incorporating the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting, are set out below.

Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total votes cast 001. To approve the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2023 180,831,234 100.00% 3,581 0.00% 90,476 180,834,815 002. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 72,296,583 55.95% 56,922,574 44.05% 51,706,134 129,219,157 003. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 83,722,702 64.46% 46,157,643 35.54% 51,044,946 129,880,345 004. To approve amendments to the rules of the PureTech Health plc Performance Share Plan 2023 91,600,947 70.74% 37,887,028 29.26% 51,437,316 129,487,975 005. To elect Ms. Sharon Barber-Lui as a director 180,223,191 99.99% 13,818 0.01% 688,282 180,237,009 006. To elect Dr. Bharatt Chowrira as a director 180,903,972 99.99% 14,250 0.01% 7,069 180,918,222 007. To elect Dr. Raju Kucherlapati as a director 168,304,704 93.03% 12,613,517 6.97% 7,070 180,918,221 008. To elect Dr. John LaMattina as a director 97,660,582 74.71% 33,063,035 25.29% 50,201,674 130,723,617 009. To elect Dr. Robert Langer as a director 178,992,250 98.94% 1,925,771 1.06% 7,270 180,918,021 010. To elect Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a director 171,626,767 94.91% 9,206,455 5.09% 92,069 180,833,222 011. To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company 180,817,973 99.95% 95,238 0.05% 12,080 180,913,211 012. To authorize the Audit Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration 180,898,936 99.99% 20,477 0.01% 5,878 180,919,413 013. To authorize the allotment of shares 168,771,484 97.85% 3,707,621 2.15% 8,446,186 172,479,105 014. To disapply pre-emption rights 167,217,234 96.95% 5,261,591 3.05% 8,446,466 172,478,825 015. To further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments. 165,299,824 95.84% 7,179,001 4.16% 8,446,466 172,478,825 016. To authorize market purchase of own shares 180,789,891 99.93% 129,498 0.07% 5,902 180,919,389 017. To authorize general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 180,302,971 99.77% 422,112 0.23% 200,208 180,725,083

While the Board is pleased that all resolutions were supported by the required majorities, we note that more than 20% of votes were cast against Resolutions 2, 3, 4 and 8. Over the past year, the Board has actively engaged with shareholders regarding its approach to director remuneration, resulting in adjustments to the proposed Remuneration Policy. Looking ahead, the Board will continue to engage with shareholders to further understand their perspectives and the reasons behind their opposition to certain proposals. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, we will provide an update on our engagement efforts within the next six months.

Notes:

(1) A vote “Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes “For” or “Against” a resolution. (2) As at June 13, 2024 the number of issued shares in the Company was 270,859,250 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. (3) The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company’s website https://investors.puretechhealth.com/financials-filings/reports and on the National Storage Mechanism.

