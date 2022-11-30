Advanced search
    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC

(PRTC)
2022-11-30
281.50 GBX   +3.68%
12:34pPureTech Health advances new therapeutic candidate to clinical studies
AN
07:04aPureTech Announces New Therapeutic Candidate, LYT-310, an Oral Form of Cannabidiol (CBD) Leveraging PureTech's Glyph™ Platform
BU
11/18PureTech Health to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
PureTech Health advances new therapeutic candidate to clinical studies

11/30/2022 | 12:34pm EST
(Alliance News) - PureTech Health PLC on Wednesday said that it had advanced LYT-310, an oral form of cannabidiol (CBD) prodrug toward clinical studies.

The Boston, United States-based clinical-stage biotherapeutics company said LYT-310 demonstrated a three to fourfold increase in oral bioavailability - the extent of the drug dosage that reaches the therapeutic site of action - compared to unmodified CBD, according to PureTech's preclinical model.

LYT-310 could expand the therapeutic applications of CBD across a wider age range (higher doses of CBD are required to achieve a therapeutic effect in adolescents and adults) and both rare and common forms of epilepsy, as well as other central nervous system disorders, the company said.

PureTech said LYT-310 is produced using the company's synthetic lymphatic-targeting chemistry platform called Glyph. It enables more effective oral administration of small molecules.

"The nomination of LYT-310 is an exciting expansion of PureTech's Glyph technology," PureTech Vice President Daniel Bonner said.

The technology allows PureTech to "unlock the therapeutic potential of a range of molecules with validated efficacy whose development has been limited by first pass metabolism by the liver," Bonner said.

PureTech shares closed up 2.3% at 277.55 pence per share on Monday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset; harveydorset@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

