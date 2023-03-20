Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PureTech Health plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC

(PRTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:13:38 2023-03-20 pm EDT
203.75 GBX   +0.12%
12:02pPureTech Health says Karuna KArXT trial receives positive results
AN
03/14Transcript : PureTech Health plc Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Mar-14-2023 04:05 PM
CI
03/01PureTech to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PureTech Health says Karuna KArXT trial receives positive results

03/20/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - PureTech Health PLC on Monday said its founded entity, Karuna Therapeutics Inc announced its phase 3 EMERGENT-3 trial of KarXT in Schizophrenia has met its primary endpoint.

The trial aimed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of KarXT in adults with schizophrenia.

The clinical-stage biotherapeutics company said that KarXT demonstrated an 8.4-point reduction in positive and negative syndrome scale total score at week 5, at negative 20.6, compared to negative 12.2 for the placebo.

The company said the reduction was "significant and clinically meaningful", adding that the treatment indicated early and sustained symptom reduction from week 2, through to the end of the trial.

KarXT was generally well tolerated, PureTech said, with a side effect profile consistent with prior trials.

PureTech said Karuna is on track to submit a new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-2023, with the potential to launch the product in the second half of 2024.

At February 23, Puretech had a 3.1% interest in Karuna. PureTech has the right to royalties of 3% on net sales of any commercialised product covered by the licence agreement, and 20% sublicense income, as well as milestone payments.

Karuna Chief Executive Bill Meury said: "We look forward to working closely with the FDA as we focus our attention on the regulatory process, including our upcoming pre-NDA meeting in early second quarter, and remain on track for an NDA submission in mid-2023.

"The results from the EMERGENT-3 trial add to the growing body of data which suggest KarXT could address the symptoms of schizophrenia without the common side effects we see with current treatment options."

PureTech shares were flat at 203.50 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. -3.12% 185.66 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
PURETECH HEALTH PLC 1.38% 206.30115 Delayed Quote.-22.59%
All news about PURETECH HEALTH PLC
12:02pPureTech Health says Karuna KArXT trial receives positive results
AN
03/14Transcript : PureTech Health plc Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Confe..
CI
03/01PureTech to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
BU
02/28Eco Atlantic swings to loss; Curtis approves takeover
AN
02/28PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health and Massachusetts General Hospital Selected for Na..
AQ
02/27PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health and Massachusetts General Hospital Selected for Na..
BU
02/14PureTech Health to Start Mid-Stage Trial for Anxiety Disorders in H1
MT
02/14PureTech Health to start trials for anxiety, depression drug
AN
02/14PureTech to Advance LYT-300 (Oral Allopregnanolone) for the Potential Treatment of Anxi..
BU
02/14PureTech Health plc to Advance LYT-300 (Oral Allopregnanolone) for the Potential Treatm..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURETECH HEALTH PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 690 M 690 M -
EV / Sales 2022 27,4x
EV / Sales 2023 34,6x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
PureTech Health plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,48 $
Average target price 7,31 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daphne Zohar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bharatt M. Chowrira President, COO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Christopher A. Viehbacher Chairman
Joseph B. Bolen Chief Scientific Officer
Julie Krop Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURETECH HEALTH PLC-23.64%690
MODERNA, INC.-16.48%57 859
LONZA GROUP AG17.77%42 680
SEAGEN INC.55.86%37 479
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.83%35 453
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.97%23 020