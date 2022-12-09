Advanced search
    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC

(PRTC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
281.50 GBX   -1.75%
11:36aPureTech entity Sonde raises USD19.3 million in investment round
AN
07:01aPureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health Raises $19.25 Million Series B for Voice-Based Health Monitoring
BU
12/08PureTech founded entity Vor Bio first AML patient gets transplant
AN
PureTech entity Sonde raises USD19.3 million in investment round

12/09/2022 | 11:36am EST
(Alliance News) - PureTech Health PLC on Friday said that its founded entity, Sonde Health Inc, has completed a Series B investment round for the development of its voice-based health monitoring technology.

PureTech is a Boston, US-based biotherapeutics company.

Sonde Health is also a Boston-based company. It uses advanced audio signal processing, speech science, and machine learning to sense and analyse subtle vocal changes due to changes in a person's physiology to provide key insights into health and well-being.

On Friday, Sonde said it has raised USD19.3 million in a Series B investment round led by Partners Investment, with participation from NEOM Company, KT Corporation, and existing investors, including co-founder PureTech Health and M Ventures.

The company has raised USD35.3 million in total, and will use the funding to drive its global commercial growth, deepen its respiratory and mental health monitoring technologies, and build capabilities for additional health conditions.

PureTech shares were trading 1.9% lower at 281.00 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

