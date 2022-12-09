PureTech entity Sonde raises USD19.3 million in investment round

(Alliance News) - PureTech Health PLC on Friday said that its founded entity, Sonde Health Inc, has completed a Series B investment round for the development of its voice-based health monitoring technology.

PureTech is a Boston, US-based biotherapeutics company.

Sonde Health is also a Boston-based company. It uses advanced audio signal processing, speech science, and machine learning to sense and analyse subtle vocal changes due to changes in a person's physiology to provide key insights into health and well-being.

On Friday, Sonde said it has raised USD19.3 million in a Series B investment round led by Partners Investment, with participation from NEOM Company, KT Corporation, and existing investors, including co-founder PureTech Health and M Ventures.

The company has raised USD35.3 million in total, and will use the funding to drive its global commercial growth, deepen its respiratory and mental health monitoring technologies, and build capabilities for additional health conditions.

PureTech shares were trading 1.9% lower at 281.00 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

