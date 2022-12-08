PureTech founded entity Vor Bio first AML patient gets transplant

Advanced search
    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC

(PRTC)
2022-12-08
288.00 GBX   +0.52%
(Alliance News) - PureTech Health PLC on Thursday announced that its founded entity Vor Biopharma Inc has successfully transplanted its investigational trem-Cel into a patient with acute myeloid leukemia.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biotherapeutics company said that Vor Bio, which is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, had announced initial clinical data from VBP101, its first in-human trem-cel study.

The company said the data supported the potential of a trem-cel transplant to be "successfully manufactured, to engraft normally and to maintain blood counts following treatment with the CD33-target therapy Mylotarg.

Enrolment onto the clinical trial continues, and additional data is expected in 2023.

"These early engraftment data represent the first time genome engineering has been used to genetically alter donor cells by removing an antigen present on blood cells, thereby allowing treatment using a CD33 targeted therapy while protecting normal blood cells," Vor Bio Chief Executive Officer Robert Ang said.

Vor Bio also announced that the pricing of an underwritten offering and private placement totalling USD115.8 million. PureTech holds an 8.2% stake in Vor Bio.

PureTech shares were up 0.5% trading at 288.00 pence per share on Thursday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

