PureTech Health PLC - Boston, Massachusetts-based FTSE 250 biotechnology company - Founded entity Karuna Therapeutics reports "positive results" from Phase 1b trial evaluating the effects of xanomeline-trospium, brand name KarXT, on 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure in adults with schizophrenia. Karuna says KarXT does not cause clinically meaningful blood pressure increases, with an average change from baseline at week eight of minus 0.59 mmHg or millimetre of mercury. Other vital signs like average diastolic blood pressure and heart rate were consistent with previous KarXT trials in schizophrenia. Adds that KarXT was generally well-tolerated, and side effects remained consistent with prior trials under the Emergent programme. Karuna in late September announced its application to the US Food & Drug Administration for approval of KarXT to treat schizophrenia; if successful, it will be PureTech's third therapeutic candidate to gain FDA approval. KarXT is also in development to treat psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Current stock price: 178.00 pence, up 0.5% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: down 25%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

