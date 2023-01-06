Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PureTech Health plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC

(PRTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:09 2023-01-06 am EST
267.50 GBX   -1.11%
03:54aPureTech says ADHD treatment shows improved attentional functioning
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Fiinu teams with TransUnion; GRC wins pact
AN
2022PureTech Provides End of Year Report on Key Progress
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PureTech says ADHD treatment shows improved attentional functioning

01/06/2023 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - PureTech Health PLC on Friday said the topline results for the pivotal trial of its EndeavorRx treatment showed "robust improvements in attention and broader clinical outcomes".

The London-based biotherapeutics company said its founded entity Akili Inc - a digital medicine company - announced the results of the STARS-ADHD-Adolescents label expansion study, which showed "statistically significant improvement in attentional functioning after four weeks of treatment".

The study of EndeavorRx - the first US FDA-authorised treatment delivered through a video game experience - evaluates the efficacy and safety of the treatment in adolescents between the ages of 13 and 17 with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The company said there were improvements in a range of secondary ADHD-related inattention symptoms and functioning, while the treatment was generally well-tolerated. The company said the most common side effect observed in children was frustration, "as the game can be quite

challenging at times".

Akili is also conducting an adult trial of the ADHD treatment, the company said it has stopped recruiting patients with 224 patients enrolled, following the "strong clinical data" from the adolescent trial, in order to analyse the adult trial data ahead of schedule.

Puretech said Akili will use the data from its adolescents study to file for label expansion of EndeavorRx with FDA in 2023.

Puretech shares were down 0.7%, trading at 268.50 pence per share on Friday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKILI, INC. 25.00% 1.35 End-of-day quote.20.54%
PURETECH HEALTH PLC -1.29% 267 Delayed Quote.1.50%
SAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 2.50% 0.615 Delayed Quote.4.26%
All news about PURETECH HEALTH PLC
03:54aPureTech says ADHD treatment shows improved attentional functioning
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Fiinu teams with TransUnion; GRC wins pact
AN
2022PureTech Provides End of Year Report on Key Progress
BU
2022PureTech Health plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022PureTech's LYT-300 (Oral Allopregnanolone) Demonstrates Oral Bioavailability, Tolerabil..
BU
2022PureTech Health plc Announces Topline Results from the Completed, Multi-Part Phase 1 Tr..
CI
2022PureTech to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health Raises $19.25 Million Series B for Voice-Based Hea..
AQ
2022PureTech Presents Data for LYT-200 Targeting Galectin-9 in Preclinical Leukemia Cancer ..
BU
2022PureTech Health plc Presents Data for LYT-200 Targeting Galectin-9 in Preclinical Leuke..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURETECH HEALTH PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 897 M 897 M -
EV / Sales 2022 44,1x
EV / Sales 2023 50,7x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
PureTech Health plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,22 $
Average target price 7,28 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daphne Zohar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bharatt M. Chowrira President, COO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Christopher A. Viehbacher Chairman
Joseph B. Bolen Chief Scientific Officer
Julie Krop Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURETECH HEALTH PLC1.50%897
MODERNA, INC.-1.26%66 659
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.05%38 457
LONZA GROUP AG3.18%37 057
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.02%27 765
SEAGEN INC.5.75%25 232