    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC

(PRTC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:28 2022-11-17 am EST
240.00 GBX   +1.05%
PureTech to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/17/2022 | 07:06am EST
PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences. Webcasts of the presentations will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005126/en/

PureTech’s Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Business, Finance and Operating Officer, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference (Graphic: Business Wire)

PureTech’s Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Business, Finance and Operating Officer, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference (Graphic: Business Wire)

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Presenters: Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Business, Finance and Operating Officer, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference
Presenter: Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Time: 8:50 a.m. EST

About PureTech Health
PureTech is a biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization and a third that will soon be filed for FDA approval, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Half-Year Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on unique insights in immunology and drug development.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation those related to our upcoming presentation at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference and our future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks, uncertainties and other important factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and in our other regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 786 M 786 M -
EV / Sales 2022 34,3x
EV / Sales 2023 42,4x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Daphne Zohar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bharatt M. Chowrira President, COO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Christopher A. Viehbacher Chairman
Joseph B. Bolen Chief Scientific Officer
Julie Krop Chief Medical Officer
