Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PureTech Health plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC

(PRTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:10:00 2023-03-01 am EST
226.75 GBX   -0.11%
02/28Eco Atlantic swings to loss; Curtis approves takeover
AN
02/28PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health and Massachusetts General Hospital Selected for National Institute on Aging Study to Examine Use of Voice in Remote Detection and Monitoring of Mild Cognitive Impairment
AQ
02/27PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health and Massachusetts General Hospital Selected for National Institute on Aging Study to Examine Use of Voice in Remote Detection and Monitoring of Mild Cognitive Impairment Including Frontotemporal Disorders (FTD)
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PureTech to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

03/01/2023 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases, today announced that Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Business, Finance and Operating Officer, and Eric Elenko, Ph.D., Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 14th, at 4:05pm EDT. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005255/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

About PureTech Health
PureTech is a biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 26 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two (Plenity® and EndeavorRx®) that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization and a third (KarXT) that will soon be filed for FDA approval, as of the most recent update by the Company. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on unique insights in immunology and drug development.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation those related to our upcoming presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference and our future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks, uncertainties and other important factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC and in our other regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PURETECH HEALTH PLC
02/28Eco Atlantic swings to loss; Curtis approves takeover
AN
02/28PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health and Massachusetts General Hospital Selected for Na..
AQ
02/27PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health and Massachusetts General Hospital Selected for Na..
BU
02/14PureTech Health to Start Mid-Stage Trial for Anxiety Disorders in H1
MT
02/14PureTech Health to start trials for anxiety, depression drug
AN
02/14PureTech to Advance LYT-300 (Oral Allopregnanolone) for the Potential Treatment of Anxi..
BU
02/14PureTech Health plc to Advance LYT-300 (Oral Allopregnanolone) for the Potential Treatm..
CI
02/01PureTech to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
BU
01/10Transcript : PureTech Health plc Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthca..
CI
01/06PureTech Health Says ADHD Treatment Study Achieves Primary Efficacy Outcome
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURETECH HEALTH PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 766 M 766 M -
EV / Sales 2022 34,6x
EV / Sales 2023 40,2x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
PureTech Health plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Average target price 7,31 $
Spread / Average Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daphne Zohar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bharatt M. Chowrira President, COO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Christopher A. Viehbacher Chairman
Joseph B. Bolen Chief Scientific Officer
Julie Krop Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURETECH HEALTH PLC-14.82%766
MODERNA, INC.-22.72%53 628
LONZA GROUP AG23.77%44 430
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.75%38 718
SEAGEN INC.39.83%33 564
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.44%23 765