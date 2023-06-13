Results of PureTech's Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech Health” or the “Company”) was held at 11 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. BST on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the shareholders on a poll.
The results of the poll, incorporating the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting, are set out below. All resolutions were passed by greater than 93% of the shares voted at the meeting.
Resolutions
For
%
Against
%
Withheld
Total votes cast
001. To approve the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2022
218,239,144
100.00%
0
0.00%
1,856
218,239,144
002. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report
208,436,087
95.51%
9,804,137
4.49%
776
218,240,224
003. To elect Ms. Sharon Barber-Lui as a director
217,708,896
99.76%
530,758
0.24%
1,346
218,239,654
004. To elect Dr. Raju Kucherlapati as a director
217,673,486
99.74%
564,168
0.26%
3,346
218,237,654
005. To elect Dr. John LaMattina as a director
208,905,865
95.72%
9,331,788
4.28%
3,347
218,237,653
006. To elect Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a director
204,963,784
93.92%
13,275,369
6.08%
1,847
218,239,153
007. To elect Dr. Robert Langer as a director
213,495,366
97.83%
4,743,812
2.17%
1,822
218,239,178
008. To elect Ms. Daphne Zohar as a director
218,236,986
100.00%
2,693
0.00%
1,321
218,239,679
009. To elect Dr. Bharatt Chowrira as a director
217,679,376
99.99%
30,161
0.01%
531,463
217,709,537
010. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Company
217,704,419
99.75%
535,776
0.25%
805
218,240,195
011. To authorize the Audit Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration
218,232,344
100.00%
6,151
0.00%
2,505
218,238,495
012. To authorize the allotment of shares
218,208,524
99.99%
31,471
0.01%
1,005
218,239,995
013. To approve the Company’s new Performance Share Plan
211,285,130
96.81%
6,952,233
3.19%
3,637
218,237,363
014. To disapply pre-emption rights
217,137,254
99.50%
1,101,010
0.50%
2,736
218,238,264
015. To further disapply pre-emption rights as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any allotment of equity securities for cash or sale of treasury shares for cash
214,933,920
98.49%
3,304,344
1.51%
2,736
218,238,264
016. To authorize market purchase of own shares
217,711,818
99.76%
528,167
0.24%
1,015
218,239,985
017. To authorize general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days’ notice
217,917,408
99.85%
322,238
0.15%
1,354
218,239,646
Notes:
A vote “Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes “For” or “Against” a resolution.
As at June 9, 2023, the record date for the Annual General Meeting, the number of issued shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM was 277,430,684 ordinary shares. This does not include 12,037,475 shares held in treasury by the Company. In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
