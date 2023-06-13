Results of PureTech's Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech Health” or the “Company”) was held at 11 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. BST on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the shareholders on a poll.

The results of the poll, incorporating the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting, are set out below. All resolutions were passed by greater than 93% of the shares voted at the meeting.

Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total votes cast 001. To approve the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2022 218,239,144 100.00% 0 0.00% 1,856 218,239,144 002. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 208,436,087 95.51% 9,804,137 4.49% 776 218,240,224 003. To elect Ms. Sharon Barber-Lui as a director 217,708,896 99.76% 530,758 0.24% 1,346 218,239,654 004. To elect Dr. Raju Kucherlapati as a director 217,673,486 99.74% 564,168 0.26% 3,346 218,237,654 005. To elect Dr. John LaMattina as a director 208,905,865 95.72% 9,331,788 4.28% 3,347 218,237,653 006. To elect Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a director 204,963,784 93.92% 13,275,369 6.08% 1,847 218,239,153 007. To elect Dr. Robert Langer as a director 213,495,366 97.83% 4,743,812 2.17% 1,822 218,239,178 008. To elect Ms. Daphne Zohar as a director 218,236,986 100.00% 2,693 0.00% 1,321 218,239,679 009. To elect Dr. Bharatt Chowrira as a director 217,679,376 99.99% 30,161 0.01% 531,463 217,709,537 010. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Company 217,704,419 99.75% 535,776 0.25% 805 218,240,195 011. To authorize the Audit Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration 218,232,344 100.00% 6,151 0.00% 2,505 218,238,495 012. To authorize the allotment of shares 218,208,524 99.99% 31,471 0.01% 1,005 218,239,995 013. To approve the Company’s new Performance Share Plan 211,285,130 96.81% 6,952,233 3.19% 3,637 218,237,363 014. To disapply pre-emption rights 217,137,254 99.50% 1,101,010 0.50% 2,736 218,238,264 015. To further disapply pre-emption rights as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any allotment of equity securities for cash or sale of treasury shares for cash 214,933,920 98.49% 3,304,344 1.51% 2,736 218,238,264 016. To authorize market purchase of own shares 217,711,818 99.76% 528,167 0.24% 1,015 218,239,985 017. To authorize general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 217,917,408 99.85% 322,238 0.15% 1,354 218,239,646

A vote “Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes “For” or “Against” a resolution. As at June 9, 2023, the record date for the Annual General Meeting, the number of issued shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM was 277,430,684 ordinary shares. This does not include 12,037,475 shares held in treasury by the Company. In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company’s website https://investors.puretechhealth.com/financials-filings/reports and on the National Storage Mechanism.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to giving life to new classes of medicine to change the lives of patients with devastating diseases. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders that is being advanced both internally and through its Founded Entities. PureTech's R&D engine has resulted in the development of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two (Plenity® and EndeavorRx®) that have received both US FDA clearance and European marketing authorization and a third (KarXT) that is expected to be filed soon for FDA approval. A number of these programs are being advanced by PureTech or its Founded Entities in various indications and stages of clinical development, including registration enabling studies. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation those related to our future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks, uncertainties and other important factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC and in our other regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

