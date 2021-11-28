Log in
PuriflOH : Notice of Meeting AGM

11/28/2021
For personal use only

PURIFLOH LIMITED

ACN 124 426 339

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

10AM AEDT

DATE:Thursday, 30 December 2021

PLACE: Level 3, 2-4 Ross Place, South Melbourne, Victoria. 3205

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting. If you are a shareholder and you wish to virtually attend the Meeting, please pre-register in advance for the virtual meeting as below.

The online platform will include the facility for Shareholders to ask questions in relation to the business of the meeting. You can participate by logging in online at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/PO3AGM21

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 7:00pm on Tuesday, 28 December 2021.

For personal use only

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

AGENDA

AGENDA

  1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
    To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.
  2. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021."

Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

A voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3. RESOLUTION 2 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR JON EVANS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 14.4 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Jon Evans, a Director who was appointed as an additional Director on 29 October 2020, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."

4. RESOLUTION 3 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - DR ALEX SAVA

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 14.4 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Dr Alex Sava, a Director who was appointed casually on 22 April 2021, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."

5. RESOLUTION 4 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR CARL LE SOUEF

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 14.2 of the Constitution, and for all other purposes, Mr Carl Le Souef, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."

Limited Audience

3963-01/2829615_4

1

For personal use only

6. RESOLUTION 5 - APPROVAL OF 7.1A MANDATE

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Dated: 26 November 2021

By order of the Board

Simon Lill

Company Secretary/Director

Limited Audience

3963-01/2829615_4

2

For personal use only

Voting Prohibition Statements

Resolution 1 - Adoption of

A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of

Remuneration Report

either of the following persons:

(a) a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose

remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or

(b) a Closely Related Party of such a member.

However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this

Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described

above and either:

(a) the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy

is to vote on this Resolution; or

(b) the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:

(i)

does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this

Resolution; and

(ii)

expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even

though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with

the remuneration of a member of the Key Management

Personnel.

Limited Audience

3963-01/2829615_4

3

For personal use only

Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

Voting online via Virtual Meeting

The Directors are pleased to offer Shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Meeting either in person as set out above, or virtually via a webcast live to Shareholders (Virtual Meeting).

The Company will invite Shareholders to attend and participate in a Virtual Meeting through its share registry's online meeting facility. Shareholders who attend the Virtual Meeting will be able to listen, submit written questions and participate in all poll votes put to the Meeting. To access and vote online at the Virtual Meeting, follow the details on the letter accompanying this Notice on the date

and time set out in this Notice, being 30 December at 10AM AEDT. If you wish to virtually attend the AGM (which will be broadcast as a live webinar), please pre-registerin advance for the Virtual Meeting here:

https://meetings.linkgroup.com/PO3AGM21

After registering, you will receive a confirmation containing information on how to attend the Virtual Meeting on the day of the AGM.

Shareholders will be able to vote and ask questions at the Virtual Meeting.

Shareholders are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the Meeting to the Company Secretary.

Questions must be submitted in writing to The Company Secretary at info@purifloh.com at least 96 hours before the AGM.

The Company will also provide Shareholders with the opportunity to ask questions during the Meeting in respect to the formal items of business as well as general questions in respect to the Company and its business.

Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:

  • each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;
  • the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and
  • a Shareholder who is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints two proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the
    Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that:

  • if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and
  • any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 3 9673 9673 or email to: info@purifloh.com

Limited Audience

3963-01/2829615_4

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Purifloh Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
