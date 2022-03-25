Purmo Oyj : 2021 Annual Report

Annual Report 2021

Table of contents

THIS IS PURMO GROUP 2

CEO review 3

Our vision 5

Sustainability at the centre of our strategy 6

PURMO GROUP IN 2021 7

Purmo Group at a glance 8

Long-term ﬁnancial targets 9

Divisional review - Radiators 10

Division review - ICS 12

WHY PURMO GROUP 14

Megatrends and operating environment 15

Strategy and mission 16

Key strengths 17

SUSTAINABILITY 19

Our approach to sustainability 20

The sustainability challenge 21

Sustainability vision and strategy 22

Focus area - Our production 25

Focus area - Our solutions 28

Focus area - Our people 30

Focus area - Our communities 32

Sustainability governance 33

Looking ahead 35

Our sustainability commitments and targets 36

GOVERNANCE 38

Corporate governance statement 39

Board of Directors 47

Management Team 48 Letter from the Chairman of the

Remuneration Committee 49

Purmo Group Remuneration Report 2021 50

FINANCIAL REVIEW 52

Board of Directors' Report 53

Financial Statements 71

Auditor's Report 127

Sustainability Governance Financial review Purmo Group Plc is a leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. Our oﬀering covers heating and cooling, its distribution, ventilation, emission and control. We provide solutions and systems, heat-pumps, radiators, towel warmers, underﬂoor heating, convectors, valves and controls, mostly to residential markets. Our approximately 3,500 employees operate in 46 locations in 21 countries, manufacturing and distributing to more than 100 countries globally. Our mission is to be the global leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. Buildings in the EU, for example, are responsible for approximately 40% of total energy consumption and 36% of greenhouse gas emissions. Our vision is that perfect indoor climates should not cost the planet's climate. www.purmogroup.com 2

CEO review

Great progress in an unusual year

2021 was a great success for Purmo Group and we are proud of what the company achieved, culminating in our listing on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Strong performance improvement 2021 was a record year for adjusted EBITDA. With strong organic growth, sales recovered to above pre-pandemic levels and the value of our PGUp earnings and cost improvement programme shone in our bottom-line performance.

The seasonal pattern was markedly diﬀerent from normal years. 2021 started with higher-then-usual demand, driven by a strong recovery from the pan-

out the measures needed in heating and cooling to reach carbon neutrality. The relevance of indoor climates not costing the planet's climate became a dominant issue.

Our strategy of

demic and customers pre-buying ahead of expected smart products,

price increases. The demand normalised towards the end of 2021.

The world stepped up its response to climate change, which we expect to beneﬁt our markets. The EU's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) recognized the enormous eﬀect that its 240 million buildings have on CO2 emissions and it set

whole solutions and growth markets is a solid base for the future.

Sustainability Governance Financial review Highlights from our divisions In our Radiators division, volumes grew organically by 10 per cent. The price of steel more than doubled and supply chains were stretched. Nonetheless, we were able to supply and the need to pass on the in-creased steel cost was largely met. In China we sur-passed our sales goals. bination of post-pandemic recovery, sales-price increases as well as underlying market growth of indoor climate systems. Strategy and operations 2 0 We crowned the year by becoming listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. We are excited to step into our next phase as a publicly listed company with a clear ambition to become the global market leader in indoor climate comfort solutions. This allows us to pursue our growth strategy including notable M&A ambitions. Our strategy addresses three fundamental demands: adopting launched our ﬁrst PGOS (Purmo Group Operations System) initiative in Hungary to drive continuous im-provement. We also saw a record turnout in our em-ployee engagement survey, revealing an increase in engagement and some very clear pointers to what management can do to make the Group a better place to work. modern heating systems, So, for the performance in 2021, I would like to thank all of our stakeholders, including employees, share- lower energy consumption, holders, customers, suppliers and other business 2 The relevance of 1 Our strategy of smart products, whole solutions and growth markets is a solid position for the future. indoor climates not costing the planet's climate became a dominant issue. If Europe is to reach its goal of carbon-neutrality by 2050, all new residential buildings must have net-zero emissions, and the worst-performing 15% of existing buildings must be upgraded by 2030. Whole solutions will reduce the consumption and emissions of heating buildings. Smart prod-ucts are more aesthetic and more installable. New and existing systems can be made more ef-ficient and bridge the transition into modern sys-tems such as those driven by heat pumps. and the performance and aesthetic needs of renovation and repurposing. partners for the engagement and trust you have shown us. John Peter Leesi CEOICS Division's (Indoor Climate Systems) 2021 sales were up by 23 per cent and margins ex-panded signiﬁcantly. Italy was our strongest market supported by the Italian government's green incentive programme. Several other markets also performed well, thanks to a com-In 2021 we released Tinos H, a smart and less con-spicuous decorative panel radiator that oﬀers ﬂex-ibility in colour, conﬁguration and thermal output, while the Figuresse range of bathroom heaters de-livered new, more sophisticated styles. We expand-ed underﬂoor heating in Romania and the Balkanstates, launched initiatives in France and Germany for water distribution systems, released radiant heat-ing and cooling panels for ceilings in Sweden, and expanded thermostatic valves in Eastern Europe. In the UK we increased our focus on installers of be-spoke underﬂoor heating systems. During the year we developed a four-sided sus-tainability strategy called "Complete Care". We also 4

Sustainability

Governance

Financial review

Our vision Perfect indoor climates should not cost the planet's climate

The planet is driving every agenda

From government to business to consumer, our eﬀect on the planet aﬀects almost every decision

Households make up 26% of the ﬁnal energy consumption in Europe

People are rethinking their relationships with buildings

Read more in the Sustainability section of this report on page 21

