Purmo Oyj : 2021 Corporate governance statement

Corporate Governance Statement 2021

This Corporate Governance Statement of Purmo Group Plc ("Purmo Group" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is issued for the ﬁnancial year 2021. The duties and responsibilities of Purmo Group governing bodies are determined by Finnish law as well as Purmo Group's Articles of Association approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders and Purmo Group's Corporate Governance Principles approved by Purmo Group's Board of Directors.

Purmo Group is listed on the Oﬃcial List of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Company is the parent company of the Group and registered in Helsinki, Finland as a public limited liability company operating under Finnish law. Purmo Group's corporate headquarters are located in Helsinki, Finland.

This Corporate Governance Statement has been prepared in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020 (the "Governance Code"). This statement is presented as a separate report from the Board of Directors' Report. The Audit Com-mittee of Purmo Group's Board of Directors has re-viewed this Corporate Governance Statement. Purmo Group complies with all recommendations of the Governance Code.

The Governance Code is available on the web-site of the Securities Market Association's website at www.cgﬁnland.ﬁ.

The merger between Virala Acquisition Company Plc ("VAC") and Purmo Group Ltd, announced on 8 September 2021, was completed on 31 Decem-ber 2021, whereby all assets, rights and liabilities of Purmo Group Ltd were transferred without a liquida-tion procedure to VAC (the "Merger"). The completion of the Merger resulted in the combined company Purmo Group Plc.

Sections 1-5 of this statement contain a description of Purmo Group's corporate governance as in force from the completion of the Merger whereas Section 6 of this statement describes an external audit duringthe ﬁnancial year 2021 and Section 7 contains infor-mation concerning the ﬁnancial year 2021 before the Merger.

1 Governing Bodies

The General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Oﬃcer (the "CEO") are responsible for the management, control and supervision of the Company, and their duties are pri-marily determined in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. The management and governance of the Company are also based on decisions made by the General Meeting of Shareholders and the Company.

1.1 General Meeting of Shareholders

The General Meeting of Shareholders is the ultimate decision-making authority of the Company. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders ex-ercise their decision-making power. The matters to be dealt with in the General Meeting of Shareholders are deﬁned in the Finnish Companies Act and Purmo Group's Articles of Association. The Annual General Meeting is convened by the Board of Directors an-nually within six months from the end of the previous ﬁnancial year. An Extraordinary Meeting of Share-holders may be convened if the Board of Directors deems it necessary, or if one is legally required.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders de-cides on the distribution of proﬁts, adopts the ﬁ-nancial statements and discharges the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from lia-bility. It elects the members of the Board of Direc-tors, as well as decides on their remuneration. The Annual General Meeting also elects the auditor of the Company and decides on its remuneration. The General Meeting of Shareholders adopts the Company's remuneration policy and remuneration report in accordance with the provisions of the Finn-ish Companies Act. Decisions to amend the Articles of Association are also taken by a General Meeting of Shareholders.

1.2 The Board of Directors

The Board of Directors is responsible for the adminis-tration of the Company and the appropriate organi-sation of its operations. The Board of Directors is also responsible for the appropriate arrangement of the supervision of the Company's accounts and ﬁnanc-es. The Board of Directors decides on Company and Group wide signiﬁcant matters of principal impor-tance. The Board of Directors appoints and dismisses the CEO, supervises his or her actions, and decides on his or her remuneration and other terms and con-ditions of service. The Board of Directors also makes decisions on the signiﬁcant matters related to strate-gy, investments, organisation and ﬁnancial aﬀairs of the Company.

The Board of Directors will deal with all matters per-taining to its area of responsibility in accordance with Finnish law, the Articles of Association, the Governance

Code, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki, as amended from time to time, as well as other rules and regulations applicable to publicly listed companies in Finland. The Board of Directors also ensures that good corporate governance is complied with throughout the Group. The Board of Directors has approved the Corporate Governance Principles of the Group.

According to the Company's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors comprises of a minimum of three and a maximum of ten ordinary members. The Annual General Meeting elects the members of the Board of Directors, including the Chairman and the Vice Chairman. The term of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the closing of the Annual General Meeting following the election. The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares a proposal on the composition of the Board of Direc-tors to the General Meeting for its decision. The bi-ographical details of the members of the Board of Directors are presented on the Company's website at www.purmogroup.com.

The Board of Directors convenes in accordance with a schedule agreed in advance and as otherwise required. The Board of Directors also receives in its meetings current information on the operations, ﬁ-nances and risks of the Group. Board meetings are attended by the CEO, the CFO, and the person act-ing as secretary to the Board. Other representatives of the Company attend Board meetings at the in-vitation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Minutes are kept of all meetings. An evaluation of the Board of Directors' performance and working meth-ods shall be conducted annually.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of VAC held on 13 December 2021 elected the following seven mem-bers to the Board of Directors of Purmo Group for the term commencing as from the completion of the Merger on 31 December 2021:

• Tomas von Rettig, Chairman of the Board, b. 1980, BBA, CEFA, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rettig Group Ltd and other positions of trust

• Matts Rosenberg, Vice Chairman of the Board, b. 1977, Ph.D. (Econ.), CEO of Rettig Group Ltd

• Alexander Ehrnrooth, member of the Board, b. 1974, M.Sc. (Econ.) and MBA, Kellogg Executive Scholar, President and CEO of Virala Corporation

• Carina Edblad, member of the Board, b. 1963, M.Sc. (Eng.), CEO of Thomas Betong

• Carlo Grossi, member of the Board, b. 1956, Master in Engineering, Advanced Management Program INSEAD, holds several positions of trust

• Jyri Luomakoski, member of the Board, b. 1967, MBA, holds several positions of trust

• Catharina Stackelberg, member of the Board, b. 1970, M. Sc. (Econ.), Executive Chairman of Market-ing Clinic Group

The Board of Directors has assessed the indepen-dence of the Board members and concluded that all members of the Board of Directors are indepen-dent of the Company. Carina Edblad, Carlo Grossi, Jyri Luomakoski and Catharina Stackelberg are also independent of the signiﬁcant shareholders of the Company. Alexander Ehrnrooth is not independent of a signiﬁcant shareholder of the Company, Virala Cor-poration and Tomas von Rettig and Matts Rosenberg are not independent of a signiﬁcant shareholder of the Company, Rettig Group Ltd.

1.3 Number of Board meetings and attendance rates as of completion of the Merger on 31 December 2021

Number of meetings % of meetings Alexander Ehrnrooth 1/1 100 Tomas von Rettig 1/1 100 Matts Rosenberg 1/1 100 Carina Edblad 1/1 100 Carlo Grossi 1/1 100 Jyri Luomakoski 1/1 100 Catharina Stackelberg 1/1 100

1.4 Diversity of the Board of Directors

In Purmo Group, the election and composition of the Board of Directors is guided by the principle of diversity to ensure that the Company has a skilled, competent, experienced and eﬀective Board. Di-versity is an essential quality of a well-functioning Board of Directors. The Board of Directors must at all times be able to react to the requirements of the Company's business and strategic objectives and support and challenge management in a proactive and constructive manner. A diverse composition of the Board of Directors supports and caters to the current and future needs in the successful develop-ment of the Company. A diverse composition of the Board of Directors includes complimentary educa-tion, competence, personal networks and experi-ence of its members in diﬀerent professional ﬁelds and management of business in diﬀerent devel-opment phases as well as the personal qualities of each Board member, all of which add to the diver-sity of the Board of Directors. Diversity is also sup-ported by relevant experience in ﬁelds and markets that are strategically signiﬁcant for the Company, now and in the future, by strong and relevant acu-men in international environments and businesses, and by a diverse age, term of oﬃce and gender distribution.

Both genders shall be represented in the Board of Directors, and the aim of the Company is to maintain a balanced gender distribution. As means to main-tain a balanced gender distribution in the Board of Directors, the Shareholders' Nomination Board seeks to include representatives of both genders in the Board candidates search and evaluation pro-cess. The status of diversity and progress in achiev-ing the aforesaid objectives will be monitored by the Shareholders' Nomination Board in its assessment discussions and reported in the corporate gover-nance statement.

As from the completion of the Merger on 31 Decem-ber 2021, the Board of Directors of Purmo Group consists of seven members. The members of the Board of Directors have international work expe-rience in diﬀerent managerial positions or have worked or are working in the Boards of Directors or in the management of listed or unlisted companies. In terms of gender distribution, the Board of Directors consists of two women and ﬁve men and in terms of age, the members of the Board of Directors are between 41 and 66 years of age. The members of the Board represent three diﬀerent nationalities. All members of the Board hold a university-level degree and one member holds a doctoral degree.

All the current members of the Board of Directors of Purmo Group have served on the Board of Di-rectors as from the completion of the Merger on 31 December 2021, except for Alexander Ehrnrooth, who has served on the Board of Directors of VAC (subsequently Purmo Group Plc) as from 25 May 2021 (Chairman of Board until the completion of the Merger). Purmo Group Plc continued the business operations of Purmo Group Ltd, where Tomas von Rettig (Chairman) and Matts Rosenberg (Vice Chair-man) had both served on the Board of Directors since 2016.

1.5 Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Purmo Group has the fol-lowing three Committees: the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Mergers and Ac-quisition Committee. The Board committees do not have independent decision-making authority in mat-ters within the authority of the Board of Directors, but they assist the Board of Directors by preparing such matters. The Board committees shall regularly report on their work to the Board of Directors. Minutes are kept of Committee meetings. The Board of Directors has approved the charters of the Board committees. In its constitutive meeting, the Board of Directors ap-points annually, from among its members, the mem-bers and the chairman of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Mergers and Ac-quisitions Committee.

In addition to the abovementioned committees, the Board of Directors may appoint ad hoc committees for the preparation of speciﬁc matters. Such ad hoc committees do not normally have Board-approved charters and the Board of Directors does not release

information on their term, composition, the number of meetings or the members' attendance rates.

1.5.1 Audit Committee

The Audit Committee shall have a minimum of three members. The majority of the Committee members must be independent of the Company, and at least one must be independent of the Company's signiﬁ-cant shareholders. The Audit Committee as a whole must have the expertise and experience required for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of the committee.

The primary duties of the Audit Committee are to assist the Board of Directors in fulﬁlling its oversight responsibilities of the Company's ﬁnancial report-ing process and in monitoring the statutory audit of the Company as well as to assist the Board of Directors in its oversight of matters pertaining to ﬁnancial reporting, internal control, internal audit, risk management and related party transactions, and by making proposals on such matters to the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee's duties include monitoring the ﬁnancial aﬀairs and ﬁnan-cial reporting of the Company, monitoring the qual-ity and integrity of and reviewing the interim and half-yearly reports and the ﬁnancial statements, and presenting them to the Board of Directors for approval, and monitoring and reviewing the ﬁnan-cial reporting processes. The Audit Committee also assists the Board of Directors by monitoring and evaluating the nature of related party transactions and how agreements and other transactions be-tween the Company and its related parties meet the requirements of ordinary course of business and customary terms. In addition, the duties of theAudit Committee include preparation of the deci-sion on electing the auditor, the evaluation of the independence of the auditor, particularly the pro-vision of non-audit services to the Company and carrying out other tasks assigned to it by the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee also monitors the eﬃciency of internal control, internal audit and risk management, and evaluates the auditor's work.

As from the completion of the Merger on 31 Decem-ber 2021 the members of the Audit Committee are Jyri Luomakoski (Chairman of the Audit Committee), Matts Rosenberg and Alexander Ehrnrooth. The Au-dit Committee did not convene during 2021 after the completion of the Merger. For information on the number of meetings and attendance rates of the Au-dit Committee prior to the completion of the Merger, see Section 7.

1.5.2 Remuneration Committee

The Remuneration Committee shall have a minimum of three members. The majority of the Committee members must be independent of the Company. The Company's CEO or any other executive director may not be a member of the Committee. The Committee members shall have the expertise and experience required for the performance of the duties and re-sponsibilities of the Committee.

The Remuneration Committee assists the Board of Directors by preparing the remuneration policy and remuneration report of the Company's governing bodies and by preparing the matters pertaining to the remuneration of the CEO and other members of the Management Team, appointment of the CEO as well as the remuneration principles observed bythe Company. The Remuneration Committee's main duties also include monitoring and evaluating the remuneration of the CEO and other members of the Management Team and ensuring that that the re-muneration schemes are appropriate; monitoring the application of the Company's remuneration pol-icy as well as the current remuneration structures and levels in the Company; assisting the Board in connection with major management reorganisa-tions based on preparation and proposals by the CEO; and monitoring the Company's remunera-tion policies, schemes and plans. The Remuneration Committee shall also review the procedures and de-velopment strategies for senior level positions and succession plans for the CEO and other members of the Management Team and report to the Board of Directors on such matters.

The Remuneration Committee of the Board of Direc-tors was established on 31 December 2021, follow-ing the completion of the Merger. The members of the Remuneration Committee are Tomas von Rettig (Chairman of the Remuneration Committee), Catha-rina Stackelberg and Carina Edblad. The Remunera-tion Committee has not convened during 2021.

1.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions Committee

The Mergers and Acquisitions Committee shall have a minimum of three members. The Committee mem-bers shall have the expertise and experience re-quired for the performance of the Committee duties and responsibilities.

Pursuant to its charter, the Mergers and Acquisitions Committee reviews with management and the Board of Directors the role of M&A within the Company's

overall growth strategy, provides advice to manage-ment regarding the Company's various strategic al-ternatives and funding structures for relevant acqui-sitions, and reviews material mergers, acquisitions, dispositions or other potential transactions ("Strategic Transactions"). The duties of the Merger and Acqui-sitions Committee also include maintaining familiarity with the status of the Company's acquisition pipeline as a whole; at management's request, providing sup-port and guidance with respect to the presentation of Strategic Transactions to the Board of Directors; as-sisting management and the Board of Directors with identiﬁcation of acquisition, strategic investment and divestiture opportunities; ensuring management ac-countability for Strategic Transactions, and from time to time as appropriate, review with management whether the investment thesis for a speciﬁc Strategic Transaction was successfully achieved; overseeing management and the Board of Directors' due dil-igence process with respect to proposed Strategic Transactions; having full access to corporate develop-ment oﬃcers and other employees of the Company as necessary to carry out its responsibilities; and re-porting the Committee's actions to the Board of Direc-tors on a regular basis, and reporting regularly to the Board of Directors on such issues as the Committee may determine are appropriate.

The Mergers and Acquisitions Committee of the Board of Directors was established on 31 December 2021, following the completion of the Merger. The members of the Mergers and Acquisitions Commit-tee are Matts Rosenberg (Chairman of the Mergers and Acquisitions Committee), Alexander Ehrnrooth and Carlo Grossi. The Merger and Acquisition Com-mittee has not convened during 2021.

1.6 Shareholders' Nomination Board

The Shareholders' Nomination Board (the "Nomina-tion Board") prepares, annually and otherwise when appropriate, proposals concerning the composition, election and the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors to the following Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall operate until abolished by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

Pursuant to the charter of the Nomination Board, the Nomination Board consists of three members nominated by the shareholders. The members shall represent the Company's three largest shareholders who represent the largest number of votes out of all shares in the Company on 30 May each year as de-termined on the basis of the shareholder register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy.

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 13 De-cember 2021 resolved that a temporary deviation is made from the Charter of the Shareholders' Nom-ination Board to the eﬀect that, for the purpos-es of the next Annual General Meeting following the eﬀective date of the Merger on 31 December 2021, the members of the Nomination Board will be based on the three largest shareholders in Purmo Group Plc on the tenth business day following the eﬀective date.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors acts as an expert member in the Nomination Board (the Chair-man of the Board of Directors is not an oﬃcial mem-ber of the Nomination Board and does not have any voting right, but he/she has the right to attend the meetings of the Nomination Board and receive therelevant material for such meetings). The term of the members of the Nomination Board shall end upon the appointment of the following Nomination Board. The members of the Nomination Board shall not be entitled to remuneration from the Company on the basis of their membership unless otherwise decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The main purpose of the Nomination Board is to en-sure that the Board of Directors and its members represent a suﬃcient level of expertise, knowledge and competence for the needs of the Company and have the possibility to devote suﬃcient amount of time to attending their duties as members of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board shall pay attention to achieving a good and balanced gender distribution and diversity balance on the Board con-sidering the competence of the Board as a whole. The Nomination Board shall in its work consider the diversity principles of the Company.

The Nomination Board has the power and authority to prepare and to present a proposal to the General Meeting of Shareholders concerning the number of members and composition of the Board of Directors; and the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board committees as well as seek prospective successor candidates for the mem-bers of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors at the latest on 31 January each year. The Proposals of the Nomination Board will be published through a release by the Compa-ny and included in the notice to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company's largest shareholders Rettig Group Ltd., Virala Corporation and Ahlstrom Invest B.V. have each nominated one member to the Nomina-tion Board on 20 January 2022. For information on the number of meetings and attendance rates of the Nomination Committee before the Merger, see Section 7.

1.7 Chief Executive Oﬃcer

The Board of Directors of Purmo Group appoints and dismisses the CEO and decides on the ﬁnancial beneﬁts within the framework of the valid Remu-neration Policy presented to the General Meeting of the Shareholders and on other terms and conditions of the CEO's position. The terms and conditions of the CEO's position are speciﬁed in a written service contract. The CEO of the Company is responsible for managing, supervising and controlling the business operations of the Company.

The CEO is responsible for the day-to-day execu-tive management of the Company in accordance with the instructions and orders given by the Board of Directors. In addition, the CEO ensures that the accounting practices of the Company comply with Finnish law and that its ﬁnancial aﬀairs have been arranged in a reliable manner. The duties of the CEO are governed primarily by the Finnish Compa-nies Act. The CEO shall provide the Board of Direc-tors and its members with the information neces-sary for the performance of the duties of the Board of Directors.

The CEO prepares matters for decision by the Board of Directors, develops the Company in line with the targets approved by the Board of Directors and en-

sures the proper implementation of the decisions of the Board of Directors. The CEO is also responsible for ensuring that the Company is managed in com-pliance with applicable laws and regulations. The CEO is not a member of the Board of Directors but attends the meetings of the Board of Directors and has the right to speak at the meetings.

Following the completion of the Merger on 31 De-cember 2021, John Peter Leesi (b. 1961, BBA with ad-vanced studies in international ﬁnance) serves as the CEO of Purmo Group.

1.8 Group Management Team

The Company's Board appoints the members of the Management Team. The Management Team com-prises the CEO and CFO as well as other members appointed by the Board. The Management Team meets regularly to address matters concerning the entire Group. The Management Team is not a deci-sion-making body of the Company, but it assists the CEO in the implementation of the Group's strategy and in operational management. The Management Team is responsible for managing the Company's core business operations as a whole, which requires planning of various development processes, Group principles and Group practices, as well as monitoring the development of ﬁnancial matters and Group's business plans. Board members are free to join the meetings of the Management Team in order to en-sure a smooth cooperation between the Board of Directors and the Management Team. The Manage-ment Team convenes regularly at a schedule agreed in advance and also as required and minutes are kept of all meetings.

As from the completion of the Merger on 31 Decem-ber 2021, the Management Team of Purmo Group comprises the following members:

• John Peter Leesi, CEO, (b. 1961, BBA with advanced studies in international ﬁnance)

• Erik Hedin, Chief Financial Oﬃcer, b. 1977, MSc (Ind. Eng.), BSc (Econ.)

• Mike Conlon, Senior Vice President, Indoor Climate Systems, b. 1966, BA (Hons)

• Linda Currie, Chief People Oﬃcer, b. 1973, BA (Hons) Business & Human Resource Management, CIPD

• Tomasz Tarabura, Senior Vice President, Radiators Division, b. 1967, M.Sc. (Eng.), postgraduate studies (Marketing)

1.9 Shareholdings of Board of Directors' and Management Team

At the end of 2021, the number of issued shares in Purmo Group was 41,939,748. At the end of 2021, none of the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO, or the members of the Management Team nor their controlled entities had any share-based rights in Purmo Group or its group companies.

The shareholdings of the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO, and the members of the Man-agement Team as well as their controlled enti-ties as at 31 December 2021 are presented in the following table.

Board of Directors' shareholdings

Tomas von Rettig*

Matts Rosenberg*

Alexander Ehrnrooth**

Carina Edblad

Carlo Grossi

Jyri Luomakoski

Catharina Stackelberg

Class C shares

0 0 3,776

0

0 0 692

Class F shares

*Inﬂuence in Rettig Group Ltd which holds 28,638,547 class C shares in Purmo Group.

0 0 0 0

0 0 0

**Inﬂuence in Virala Corporation which holds 3,601,198 class C shares and 1,565,217 class F shares in Purmo Group.

Management Team shareholdings

John Peter Leesi

Erik Hedin

Mike Conlon

Linda Currie

Tomasz Tarabura

Class C shares

408,927 245,356

31,770 23,582

31,718

Class F shares

0 0 0 0

0

2 Control

2.1 Internal Audit

Purmo Group's internal audit assists the Company in accomplishing its objectives by bringing a systematic and disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the eﬀectiveness of the organization's governance, risk management and internal control. Internal Audit also assists the Board of Directors and senior man-agement of the Company in creating an eﬀective and reliable control environment.

The Chief Audit Executive (or otherwise titled high-est level practicing Internal Auditor) will report func-tionally to the Audit Committee and administratively (i.e. day to day operations) to the CFO. The internal audit report may include management's response and corrective actions taken or to be taken in re-gard to the speciﬁc ﬁndings and recommenda-tions. The internal audit activity will be responsible for appropriate follow-up on engagement ﬁndings and recommendations.

The scope of internal auditing encompasses, but is not limited to, the examination and evaluation of the adequacy and eﬀectiveness of the organisation's governance, risk management, and internal controls as well as the quality of performance in carrying out assigned responsibilities to achieve the organisa-tion's stated goals and objectives. The internal audit plan will be developed based on a prioritisation of the audit universe using a risk-based methodology, including input of senior management and the Au-dit Committee. The audit plan of the internal audit is decided annually by the Audit Committee and ap-proved by the Board of Directors.