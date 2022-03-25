Purmo Oyj : 2021 Financial Review

Financial review The year 2021 was a great success for Purmo Group with strong net sales growth and record adjusted EBITDA. We are proud of what the entire company achieved including the listing on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Board of Directors' Report

Operating environment

Purmo Group operates as a leading player in the market for sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. Residential construction activity in Purmo Group's key markets was favourable throughout 2021, both inside and outside of Europe. The market benefitted from favourable monetary policies and high household spending on home improvements. The development was also driven by rising energy costs, EU's directives for renovation and new construction of properties, including the EU Green Deal, and various government incentive schemes especially for renovation.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased emphasis on homes and the comfort of the time spent there, causing a strong increase in do-it- yourself as well as deep renovation. Renovations were generally less severely impacted by COVID-19 and continued to grow throughout the crisis, whereas new build was adversely affected by the uncertainty of the crisis mainly in 2020. However, in 2021 new build construction markets rebounded and reached pre-pandemic levels for residential segments.

In Germany, the largest market for Purmo Group, demand remained solid throughout the year, but supply challenges caused constraints in meeting the demand. In Italy demand surged during the year as the market recovered from last year's restrictions, and new build and renovation activities benefitted from governmental incentives linked to improvedenergy solutions. In other markets in Europe, as well China and Brazil, construction activity continued on a good level.

During 2021 raw material prices rose well above historical levels, especially steel but also other materials such as aluminum, brass and plastics. Furthermore, supply chain challenges in terms of availability of raw materials, transportation and lack of skilled labor in the market created headwinds that restrained full output during the year.

Strategy

Purmo Group's growth strategy is built on three pillars:

(i) scaling-up of solution-selling in order to provide complete solutions and capture white space in underpenetrated markets;

(ii) launching of smart products to deliver products that are more intelligent, more sustainable and more aesthetic; and

(iii) focusing on growth markets to capture biggest opportunities outside of current markets.

The strategy is supported by a continuous improvement of operational excellence and investment in people and culture.

In addition, Purmo Group has a positive approach towards growth through M&A opportunities for consolidation, expansion and diversification.

Financial results - Group

Key ﬁgures and ﬁnancial position

EUR million

Net sales Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA margin, % Adjusted EBITA

Adjusted EBITA margin, % EBIT

EBIT margin, % Profit for the period Adjusted Profit for the period Earnings per share, basic, EUR Adjusted Earnings per share, basic, EUR Cash flow from operating activities

Adjusted Operating cash flow, last 12 months1 Cash conversion2

Operating capital employed3

Return on operating capital employed, %4 Net debt

Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2020

671.2

85.1

12.7%

58.1

7.8%

42.0

6.3%

25.3

38.5

0.86

1.32

68.9

94.2

110.7%

235.6 17.8% 75.1 0.9

1 Adjusted EBITDA on a rolling 12 month basis deducted by the change in net working capital and capex on a rolling 12 month basis.

2 Adjusted operating cash ﬂow divided by Adjusted EBITDA, both on a rolling 12 month basis.

3 Net working capital, other intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use-assets.

4 EBIT based on a rolling twelve-month calculation divided by operating capital employed. Return on operating capital employed without non-recurring items was 27.1% (23.4%).

Change, % 26% 22% 35%

-92%

-174%

34%

-175%

33%

-48%

-44%

15%

219% 161%

Net sales EUR million 2021 2020 Change, % Net sales, by segment Radiators 506.3 396.9 28% ICS 337.2 274.3 23% Total 843.6 671.2 26%

In 2021, net sales reached EUR 843.6 million (671.2), an increase of 26 per cent. The good performance was driven by sales price increases, strong customer demand and successful supply chain management despite global shortage of certain raw materials and components throughout majority of the period. Sales price increases were implemented to compensate for the very strong increase in raw material prices, well above historical levels. Despite general raw material shortages, both divisions were able to fulfil customer orders at a satisfactory level for most parts of the review period.

Net sales in the Western Europe region, Purmo Group's largest region, grew by 18 per cent. The second largest region, Central and Eastern Europe, grew by 32 per cent, followed by Northern Europe which grew by 22 per cent, and Southern Europe, which grew by 44 per cent. The Rest of the World grew by 41 per cent.

The comparison period 2020 includes an exceptional second quarter when the most extensive COVID-19 related restrictions were in place, resulting in temporarily weaker demand and operational disturbances.

Results and proﬁtability

EUR million

Adjusted EBITDA, by segment Radiators ICS Other Total

Total adjusted EBITDA margin, %

2020

Change, %

62.9 27.0 -4.7 85.1

5% 62% 22% 22%

12.7%

In 2021, adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 103.9 million (85.1), an increase of 22 per cent. While both divisions performed well in 2021, adjusted EBITDA of the ICS division increased significantly by almost 63 per cent. The comparability adjustments in January-December 2021 were EUR 70.2 million (13.2), comprising mainly of the EUR 52.3 million one-time, non-cash IFRS 2 merger impact, EUR 6.6 million relating to the merger and standalone preparations and EUR 8.9 million of restructuring costs. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2021 was 12.3 per cent (12.7).

The strong performance was supported by strong demand in all main markets and proactive sales prices increases to compensate for the higher raw material costs. However, the timing of the implementation of sales price increases varied by market and some delays had an adverse impact on 2021 profitability.

Permanent cost reductions achieved through the PGUp operational excellence program contributed further to the good performance in adjusted EBITDA. The program, implemented at the end of 2020 andthe beginning of 2021, mitigated higher operating expenses in 2021 which related to sales volume increase and lower costs as a result of the lock down the previous year.

Net financial expenses during full year 2021 decreased by 15 per cent from EUR -8.6 million (-10.1). Income tax increased to EUR -13.7 million (-6.6) as a result of higher taxable profit. The effective tax rate was - 269.7 per cent (20.8) due to the one-time, non-cash IFRS 2 merger impact of 52.3 million. The comparable effective tax rate without the one-time, non-cash IFRS 2 merger impact was 29.1 per cent. The tax cost was burdened by significant profits in the countries with higher corporate income tax rate than Finland (especially Italy and Germany), tax rate based devaluation of deferred tax assets in France and Ireland as well as merger related real estate tax in Germany. Adjusted profit for the period was EUR 51.4 million (38.5), and adjusted earnings per share were EUR 1.77 (1.32).

Cash flow and financial position

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 35.4 million (68.9). The decrease was mainly due to a negative change in net working capital. The change in net working capital was adversely impacted by unusually low levels of working capital at the end of year 2020 in combination with high levels of cash tied up in working capital during the period 2021 following high sales activity. In addition, higher raw material costs, sales prices, and trade and other payables also increased net working capital balances compared to the previous year.

Adjusted operating cash flow decreased by

44 per cent to EUR 53.1 million (94.2) in 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by an unfavourable change in net working capital of EUR -38.8 million (20.7), due to unusually low levels of working capital in the comparison period, and increased capital expenditure of EUR 14.8 million (11.6). This was partly offset by an improved adjusted EBITDA of EUR 103.9 million (85.1).

Cash flow from investing activities was EUR 18.6 million (-10.9). The change from the previous year was mainly attributable to higher investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets capital expenditure (EUR 14.8 million) and the Evrorad acquisition (EUR 4.5 million) which were partially offset by proceeds from a warehouse building sale of EUR 0.7 million.

In 2021, the cash flow used in financing activities was EUR 105.4 million (-14.5), comprising mainly of proceeds from the VAC initial public offering share issue EUR 99.9 million transferred at the merger, repayment of related party loan EUR 90 million financed with bridge loan EUR 95 million and merger financing EUR 280 million offset by return of capital to shareholders of EUR 266.4 million. Net debt was EUR 239.5 million on 31 December 2021 (75.1 million). The equity ratio as of 31 December 2021 was 37.3 percent (61.7). The net debt to EBITDA ratio, based on the last 12 month's EBITDA, was 2.3 (0.9) at the end of the period. In September 2021, Purmo Group signed a merger financing agreement consisting of a EUR 280 million committed term loan facility to refinance the merger related distribution prior to the completion of the merger, and a EUR 95 million bridge loan facility to refinance the existing related

party loan. Both facilities were withdrawn in full in December 2021 with a tenure of 3 years with two one year options for the term loan facility and one week for the bridge loan facility.

The liquidity position of the Group was good at the end of the reporting period: cash funds and undrawn committed credit facilities totalled EUR 275.1 million (122.5 million). Cash funds included initial public offering proceeds of EUR 96.8 million, which were released within 5 business days after the merger. Undrawn credit facilities include a EUR 80 million revolving credit facility, which was signed in September 2021 and became available in December 2021, and overdraft facilities totalling EUR 17.4 million.

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company totalled EUR 390.6 (515.5) million.

Financial results - Divisions

Radiators

EUR million 2021 2020 Change, % Net sales 506.3 396.9 28% Adjusted EBITDA 66.0 62.9 5% Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 13.0% 15.8% Depreciations and amortisations -21.1 -20.6 3%

The European radiator market grew strongly in 2021 driven by growth in construction activities, in both residential newbuilds and repair. Following exceptionally strong demand in the first half of theyear, traditionally a low season, the sector faced longer delivery times as it was unable to build up inventory levels of finished products ahead of the peak winter. Distributors started to normalize their inventory levels during the fourth quarter of the year resulting in more normalized demand for the Radiator division.

During the year, the Radiator division launched new products in the panel and tubular radiator segments respectively. A decision was taken to start the expansion the manufacturing plant in Rybnik, Poland.

In 2021, net sales reached EUR 506.3 million (396.9), an increase of 28 per cent. After the 2020 pandemic year, which was burdened by lockdowns and production constraints, the Radiator division experienced robust recovery in 2021. The good sales development was primarily due to higher volumes driven by strong demand, successful management of steel supply constraints, and sales price increases, which were implemented to compensate increasing raw material prices of primarily cold rolled steel. Russian Evrorad, acquired in April 2021 contributed with approximately 2 per cent of inorganic net sales growth.

In 2021, the adjusted EBITDA of the Radiators division improved to EUR 66.0 million (62.9), an increase of 5 per cent. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0 per cent (15.8). The increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year was mainly a result of strong organic growth driven by marked improvement in demand on all targeted markets, and the company's ability to introduce sales price increases to compensate for the sharp and rapidincrease in cost of input materials especially steel. However, the timing of the sales price implementation varied by market and there were some delays that adversely impacted 2021 profitability. The control of fixed costs and the continuation of the PGUp operational excellence program initiated in 2020, contributed to the improvement in adjusted EBITDA of the Radiator division.

ICS

EUR million 2021 2020 Change, % Net sales 337.2 274.3 23% Adjusted EBITDA 43.7 27.0 62% Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 13.0% 9.8% Depreciations and amortisations -9.0 -9.3 -3%

The European ICS market, predominantly the Radiant Heat and Cooling sector (RHC), continued to show growth with generally strong demand, in some markets above pre-pandemic levels. Constructing activity, mainly new build but also renovation supported by government incentives, had a favorable impact on market demand for ICS product categories whereas pockets of material shortages slowed down growth in some countries.

Overall ICS products linked to renewable energy and sustainable energy solutions continued to enjoy good demand. Government incentives in Italy and Germany drove a significant amount of additional activity during 2021. Demand was particularly strong in Italy as the market recovered from the 2020

pandemic related restrictions and as new build and renovation activities improved, and further governmental incentives were introduced to promote projects linked to enhanced energy efficiency of buildings. Despite good demand in general, supply constraints resulted in slightly weaker sales in Germany during the fourth quarter.

Several investment projects were started in the last few months of 2021 primarily aiming to increase capacity in the pipe and brass production, but also to enable growth in other areas. In September 2021, it was agreed that Purmo Group's brass production facility in Newcastle West, Ireland, will be relocated to other existing sites, in Italy and Sweden, and outsourced. The restructuring is expected to bring efficiency gains from consolidation of production and selective outsourcing. A restructuring provision of EUR 4.5 million and non-recurring items were incurred in September 2021. The estimated future capital expenditure for the relocation is EUR 1.3 million. The entire investment is financed with Purmo Group's own cash flow and the investment project is estimated to be completed during the first half of 2022.

In 2021, net sales amounted to EUR 337.2 million (274.3), an increase of 23 per cent. The strong sales growth was mainly due to higher sales volumes but also increased sales prices. The higher sales prices were proactively implemented to compensate the impact of increasing raw material prices. While sales were enhanced by several price increases during the year, it was predominantly volume growth that contributed to the good sales development, in particular the first half of the year as several key markets recovered from the 2020 pandemic.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 62 per cent to EUR 43.7 million (27.0) in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0 per cent (9.8). The significant growth in adjusted EBITDA was attributable to higher sales volumes, and price increases together with improved product performance. Total operating expenses were higher than in 2020, due to the volume growth during 2021. This was also impacted by lower costs due to pandemic lock downs in 2020.

Investments and acquisitions

Capital expenditure for the full year 2021, excluding business combinations and leased assets, totalled EUR 15.8 million (10.9). Investments during 2021 related mainly to strategic projects and maintenance.

In April, the acquisition of a majority share in Evroradiators LLC (Evrorad) including its Russian radiator production capacity was completed. The acquisition was valued at EUR 5.5 million. A sale and purchase agreement had been signed between Purmo Group Ltd, Robert Bosch Holding Nederland B.V. and Robert Bosch Investment Nederland B.V. in November 2020. According to the agreement Purmo Group Ltd acquired 51 per cent of Euroradiators Holding B.V., which holds 100 per cent of Evroradiators LLC, the radiator factory in Engels in Russia. Robert Bosch Holding Nederland B.V. retained a 49 per cent stake in the company.

Structural changes

In September 2021, the Irish subsidiary of the Group, Purmo Group Ireland Ltd, agreed with a local union on certain restructuring actions with related costs reduction of approximately EUR 4.5 million. The restructuring actions also entailed the relocation of brass production in Newcastle West, Ireland, to other existing sites in Italy and Sweden, as well as production outsourcing. The estimated capital expenditure for the relocation of production is limited to EUR 1.3 million. The entire investment is financed with Purmo Group's own cash flow and the investment project is estimated to be completed during the first half of 2022.

Operational excellence program

During the second half of 2020 and into 2021, Purmo Group carried out a clearly defined operational excellence program, PGUp, aimed at achieving operational excellence step-change and improving cost competitiveness across Purmo Group. The program supports growth, capabilities in managing raw material price fluctuations, and funding of future investments. Further, PGUp aimed to replace the temporary cost measures taken to manage the COVID-19 crisis with recurring savings. The program generated recurring annualised run-rate cost savings of approximately EUR 20 million as of June 2021, which exceeded the upper end of the targeted run-rate savings to be achieved by that time, replacing temporary savings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research and development

Research and development (R&D) expenditure in January- December totalled EUR 5.9 million (5.2). During 2021, Purmo Group reformed and centralized its R&D function within both divisions to capitalize on changing market trends, to support smart products and to strengthen Purmo Group's competitive position. This has improved Purmo Group's capacity to respond to key market trends, such as sustainability and digitalization, which sets new requirements on HVAC systems. It has also strengthened Purmo Group's end-to-end offering to accelerate solution sales.

In line with the Group strategy, Purmo Group's Smart Products pipeline focused on three clear strategic priorities during 2021: Intelligence, sustainability and aesthetics. Product development focused on connecting all smart HVAC equipment from energy source to thermal emitters into one unified and intelligent system. During 2021, Purmoconvector is compatible to work with low-temperature systems such as heat pumps and it offers improved features in terms of intelligence, efficiency and reduced noise levels. It is a popular choice within the commercial sector such as schools, universities, care homes and retail facilities and can also be integrated in Building Management Systems (BMS). The new range was first launched in Austria during 2021 and is expected to be launched in all important European Purmo Group markets during 2022.

In terms of aesthetics, a completely new product family called "Figuresse" and a decorative radiator called "Tinos H" were launched during 2021. Figuresse radiators are decorative hydronic, electric and mixed radiators that are built on round and flat tubes as well as flat steel and aluminum components. This portfolio expansion meets market demand in terms of colour, user friendly controls and easy installation.

Group expanded its collaboration network in the field Non-Financial Information of common controls.

During the year, focus was also on improving products sustainability features to minimise material input while maintaining the technical features. This was achieved through use of thinner high-grade steel in the steel panel radiators and by smart design improving radiator heat output performance. Another focus area, which is expected to span over the next few years, was reduction of product packaging including plastics.

A new and improved fan convector portfolio called iVECTOR MK II was also launched during 2021. The fan

This section describes Purmo Group's non-financial information as required in Chapter 3a of the Finnish Accounting Act on non-financial information (NFI).

Business model

Purmo Group, headquartered in Finland, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions, specialising in heating and cooling solutions. Purmo Group make hydronic and electric radiators, embedded radiant-heating and cooling, air-based heating and cooling systems