Purmo Group Plc's half-year financial report for January-June 2024 will be published on Wednesday, 17 July 2024 at approximately 8.15 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release, report and presentation will be available at the same time on Purmo Group's investor website at https://investors.purmogroup.com/ir-material/.

Webcast and teleconference on Wednesday, 17 July 2024 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

The publication will be followed at 10.00 a.m. EEST by a live webcast and a teleconference for analysts, investors and media representatives. At the event, CEO John Peter Leesi and CFO Jan-Elof Cavander will present the results and answer questions in English.

Webcast: https://purmogroup.videosync.fi/q2-2024

Teleconference lines: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048527

Participants should register through the above link to ask questions through the conference call lines. After registering they will receive a teleconference number and a code to join the call. Participants will be asked to press number 5 to join the queue for questions.

A recording of the event will be available at https://investors.purmogroup.com/ir-material/ shortly after the event has ended.



Further information:

Katariina Kataja, Head of Investor Relations, Purmo Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 527 1427



Distribution:

Principal media

investors.purmogroup.com



About Purmo Group:

Purmo Group is at the centre of the global sustainability journey by offering full solutions and sustainable ways of heating and cooling homes to mitigate global warming. We provide complete heating and cooling solutions to residential and non-residential buildings, including underfloor heating and cooling systems, a broad range of radiators, heat pumps, flow control and hydronic distribution systems, as well as smart products. Our mission is to be the global leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. Our approximately 3,190 employees operate in 23 countries, manufacturing and distributing top-quality products and solutions to our over 100,000 customers in more than 100 countries. Purmo Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker symbol PURMO. More information: www.purmogroup.com.