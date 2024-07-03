Purmo Oyj : Group publishes its half year financial report for January June 2024 on Wednesday, 17 July 2024
July 03, 2024 at 02:11 am EDT
Share
English
Finnish
Published: 2024-07-03 08:00:00 CEST
Purmo Group Oyj
Investor News
Purmo Group publishes its half-year financial report for January-June 2024 on Wednesday, 17 July 2024
Purmo Group Plc | Investor news | July 03, 2024 at 09:00:00 EEST
Purmo Group Plc's half-year financial report for January-June 2024 will be published on Wednesday, 17 July 2024 at approximately 8.15 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release, report and presentation will be available at the same time on Purmo Group's investor website at https://investors.purmogroup.com/ir-material/.
Webcast and teleconference on Wednesday, 17 July 2024 at 10.00 a.m. EEST
The publication will be followed at 10.00 a.m. EEST by a live webcast and a teleconference for analysts, investors and media representatives. At the event, CEO John Peter Leesi and CFO Jan-Elof Cavander will present the results and answer questions in English.
Participants should register through the above link to ask questions through the conference call lines. After registering they will receive a teleconference number and a code to join the call. Participants will be asked to press number 5 to join the queue for questions.
A recording of the event will be available at https://investors.purmogroup.com/ir-material/ shortly after the event has ended.
Further information:
Katariina Kataja, Head of Investor Relations, Purmo Group Plc
Tel. +358 40 527 1427
Distribution:
Principal media
investors.purmogroup.com
About Purmo Group:
Purmo Group is at the centre of the global sustainability journey by offering full solutions and sustainable ways of heating and cooling homes to mitigate global warming. We provide complete heating and cooling solutions to residential and non-residential buildings, including underfloor heating and cooling systems, a broad range of radiators, heat pumps, flow control and hydronic distribution systems, as well as smart products. Our mission is to be the global leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. Our approximately 3,190 employees operate in 23 countries, manufacturing and distributing top-quality products and solutions to our over 100,000 customers in more than 100 countries. Purmo Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker symbol PURMO. More information: www.purmogroup.com.
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Purmo Group Oyj published this content on
03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 July 2024 06:10:06 UTC.
Purmo Group Oyj is a Finland-based supplier of sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. The Company offers full solutions and sustainable ways of heating and cooling homes to mitigate global warming. The Company provides complete heating and cooling solutions to residential and non-residential buildings, including underfloor heating and cooling systems, a broad range of radiators, heat pumps, flow control and hydronic distribution systems. Its business operations are run through two divisions. Radiators division manufactures two broader product categories: panel radiators comprising of horizontal and decorative panel radiators and vertical decorative radiators, and other radiators comprising of towel warmers, decorative tubular radiators and electric radiators. ICS division offers four product categories: radiant heating and cooling, air heating and cooling, water distribution systems and system components and controls.