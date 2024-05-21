Purmo Group has published its Green Finance Report for 2023. The Group's first Green Finance Report presents the allocation of net proceeds from the green capital securities of EUR 60 million. It also presents examples of the delivery of heating and cooling products to the Group's customers according to the Green Finance Framework. These products enable the Group's customers to achieve energy and emission savings and be part of a less carbon-intensive future.

On 16 February 2023, Purmo Group issued green capital securities of EUR 60 million. The capital securities do not have a specified maturity date, and Purmo Group is not under an obligation to repay, repurchase or redeem the Capital Securities at any specified date. The net proceeds from the green bond will be used in accordance with Purmo Group's Green Finance Framework announced on 13 February 2023.

The Green Finance Report 2023 is attached to this release and is available on Purmo Group's website at: https://investors.purmogroup.com/greenfinance/.

About Purmo Group:

