Published: 2024-05-21 09:00:00 CEST
Purmo Group Oyj
Investor News
Purmo Group's Green Finance Report for 2023 has been published
Purmo Group Plc | Investor news | May 21, 2024 at 10:00:00 EEST
Purmo Group has published its Green Finance Report for 2023. The Group's first Green Finance Report presents the allocation of net proceeds from the green capital securities of EUR 60 million. It also presents examples of the delivery of heating and cooling products to the Group's customers according to the Green Finance Framework. These products enable the Group's customers to achieve energy and emission savings and be part of a less carbon-intensive future.
On 16 February 2023, Purmo Group issued green capital securities of EUR 60 million. The capital securities do not have a specified maturity date, and Purmo Group is not under an obligation to repay, repurchase or redeem the Capital Securities at any specified date. The net proceeds from the green bond will be used in accordance with Purmo Group's Green Finance Framework announced on 13 February 2023.
The Green Finance Report 2023 is attached to this release and is available on Purmo Group's website at: https://investors.purmogroup.com/greenfinance/.
About Purmo Group:
Purmo Group is at the centre of the global sustainability journey by offering full solutions and sustainable ways of heating and cooling homes to mitigate global warming. We provide complete heating and cooling solutions to residential and non-residential buildings, including underfloor heating and cooling systems, a broad range of radiators, heat pumps, flow control and hydronic distribution systems, as well as smart products. Our mission is to be the global leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. Our approximately 3,190 employees operate in 23 countries, manufacturing and distributing top-quality products and solutions to our over 100,000 customers in more than 100 countries. Purmo Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker symbol PURMO. More information: www.purmogroup.com.
Purmo Group Oyj is a Finland-based supplier of sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. The Company offers full solutions and sustainable ways of heating and cooling homes to mitigate global warming. The Company provides complete heating and cooling solutions to residential and non-residential buildings, including underfloor heating and cooling systems, a broad range of radiators, heat pumps, flow control and hydronic distribution systems. Its business operations are run through two divisions. Radiators division manufactures two broader product categories: panel radiators comprising of horizontal and decorative panel radiators and vertical decorative radiators, and other radiators comprising of towel warmers, decorative tubular radiators and electric radiators. ICS division offers four product categories: radiant heating and cooling, air heating and cooling, water distribution systems and system components and controls.