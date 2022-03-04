Log in
    PURMO   FI4000507488

PURMO GROUP OYJ

(PURMO)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03/22 08:21:13 am
9.96 EUR   -8.62%
08:16aPURMO OYJ : Group suspends all sales and operations in Russia
PU
03/03PURMO OYJ : 2021 Financial Statements Review
PU
03/03PURMO OYJ : Group releases its financial statements for 2021
PU
Purmo Oyj : Group suspends all sales and operations in Russia

03/04/2022 | 08:16am EST
Purmo Group is shocked and deeply saddened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the human catastrophe that has followed it.

We have decided to suspend all sales and operations in Russia until further notice.

Having operations within Russia and several countries that border the conflict, our primary concern is the safety of our people and the immediate communities. We employ 248 people in Russia and we will be giving every possible consideration to their wellbeing in the implementation of this decision.

Several initiatives have already started within Purmo Group and we have donated to The Red Cross's presence in Ukraine. We are working on the best ways to channel the generosity of our staff and continue to support relief efforts for those affected.

In 2021, Russia represented less than 5% of Purmo Group's total revenue. The decision will primarily impact The Group's Radiator division.

We will continue to monitor the situation, ensuring people are the highest priority.

Disclaimer

Purmo Group Oyj published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 827 M 914 M 914 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 239 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 464 M 513 M 513 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart PURMO GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Purmo Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURMO GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,90 €
Average target price 16,25 €
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John-Peter Leesi Chief Executive Officer
Erik Hedin Chief Financial Officer
Tomas von Rettig Chairman
Eva Carina Edblad Independent Director
Carlo Grossi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURMO GROUP OYJ-23.24%513
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.88%60 196
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.37%25 757
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-7.74%14 976
HAL TRUST-7.54%12 913
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.19%10 752