A leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort
solutions
Investorpresentation
July 2023
Agenda
- Purmo Group at a glance
- Operating environment and megatrends
- Reasons to invest in Purmo Group
- The Accelerate PG programme
- Sustainability
- Mergers & acquisitions
- Financial performance and guidance
- Largest shareholders
Purmo Group at a glance
Purmo Group at a glance
A leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions
Listed on Nasdaq
Industrial history
Top 1 position in
3,372
Helsinki
since 1953
Radiators &Top 4
employees globally
position in radiant heating
(2022)
and cooling (RHC)1
Net sales (2022)
Adjusted EBITDA (2022)
Net debt / Adj. EBITDA (2022)
EUR 904.1 million
EUR 92.9 million
2.96x
Net Sales by division2 (Q2 2023)
Adj. EBITDA by division2 (Q2 2023)
Manufacturing in
12 countries
Operations in
24 countries
Customers in
100+ countries
20%
28%
Climate Solutions
Climate Products &
80%
Systems
73%
Climate Solutions
Climate Products &
Systems
Manufacturing
Warehouse
Sales, support and office
4 1) Management estimates based on a third-party data. Relates to European market share by volume; market position in RHC is based on radiant heating and cooling solutions including underfloor heating and radiant panel volumes.
2) Divisional net sales and adjusted EBITDA figures excluding impact of ''Eliminations' and Other and unallocated'.
Purmo Group's addressable markets and solutions
Purmo Group estimates it is the only one in its field to offer a full range of heating and
cooling solutions
Sales and end-market breakdown1
~16%
~57%
New-build
Non-residential
~43%
Repair, maintenance &
Residential
~84%
improvement
Share of group net sales1
Radiant heating
Heatpumps
and cooling
Underfloor and wall
Radiant ceiling
Heat
Heat
heating and cooling
panels
pump
pump
Air heating and
(10 Kw)
(6 kW)
cooling
Convectors
Air conditioning
Ventilation
5 Source: Purmo Group company information and management estimates based on a third-party information.
- Based on management estimates.
- Includes radiator accessories.
Share of group net sales1
Water distribution systems
High pressure pipes
Fittings
Systemcomponents & controls
Hydronic control valves
Electronic controls
Panel radiators
Horizontal panel
Horizontal designer
Low-temperature
radiators
radiators
radiators
Other radiators2
Decorative
Towel warmers
Electric
tubular
radiators
radiators
Attachments
