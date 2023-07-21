A leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort

Purmo Group at a glance

Purmo Group at a glance

A leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions

Listed on Nasdaq

Industrial history

Top 1 position in

3,372

Helsinki

since 1953

Radiators &Top 4

employees globally

position in radiant heating

(2022)

and cooling (RHC)1

Net sales (2022)

Adjusted EBITDA (2022)

Net debt / Adj. EBITDA (2022)

EUR 904.1 million

EUR 92.9 million

2.96x

Net Sales by division2 (Q2 2023)

Adj. EBITDA by division2 (Q2 2023)

Manufacturing in

12 countries

Operations in

24 countries

Customers in

100+ countries

20%

28%

Climate Solutions

Climate Products &

80%

Systems

73%

Climate Solutions

Climate Products &

Systems

Manufacturing

Warehouse

Sales, support and office

4 1) Management estimates based on a third-party data. Relates to European market share by volume; market position in RHC is based on radiant heating and cooling solutions including underfloor heating and radiant panel volumes.

2) Divisional net sales and adjusted EBITDA figures excluding impact of ''Eliminations' and Other and unallocated'.

Purmo Group's addressable markets and solutions

Purmo Group estimates it is the only one in its field to offer a full range of heating and

cooling solutions

Sales and end-market breakdown1

~16%

~57%

New-build

Non-residential

~43%

Repair, maintenance &

Residential

~84%

improvement

Share of group net sales1

Radiant heating

Heatpumps

and cooling

Underfloor and wall

Radiant ceiling

Heat

Heat

heating and cooling

panels

pump

pump

Air heating and

(10 Kw)

(6 kW)

cooling

Convectors

Air conditioning

Ventilation

5 Source: Purmo Group company information and management estimates based on a third-party information.

  1. Based on management estimates.
  2. Includes radiator accessories.

Share of group net sales1

Water distribution systems

High pressure pipes

Fittings

Systemcomponents & controls

Hydronic control valves

Electronic controls

Panel radiators

Horizontal panel

Horizontal designer

Low-temperature

radiators

radiators

radiators

Other radiators2

Decorative

Towel warmers

Electric

tubular

radiators

radiators

Attachments

