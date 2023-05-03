Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Purmo Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PURMO   FI4000507488

PURMO GROUP OYJ

(PURMO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  07:56:46 2023-05-03 am EDT
8.460 EUR   -1.17%
10:16aPurmo Oyj : Sijoittajaesitys, toukokuu 2023
PU
04:51aPurmo Oyj : IR presentation, May 2023
PU
05/02Finland's Purmo Group to Divest Russian Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purmo Oyj : Sijoittajaesitys, toukokuu 2023

05/03/2023 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort

solutions

Investorpresentation

May 2023

Agenda

  • Purmo Group at a glance
  • Operating environment and megatrends
  • Reasons to invest in Purmo Group
  • "Accelerate PG" - Strategy acceleration programme
  • Sustainability
  • Notable growth through acquisitions
  • Financial performance and guidance
  • Largest shareholders

2

Purmo Group at a glance

Purmo Group at a glance

A leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions

Listed on Nasdaq

Industrial history

Top 1 position in

3,430

Helsinki

since 1953

Radiators & Top 4

employees globally

position in radiant heating

(2022)

and cooling (RHC)1

Net sales (2022)

Adjusted EBITDA (2022)

Net debt / Adj. EBITDA (2022)

EUR 904.1 million

EUR 92.9 million

2.96x

Net Sales by division2 (Q1 2023)

Adj. EBITDA by division2 (Q1 2023)

Manufacturing in

12 countries

Operations in

24 countries

Customers in

100+ countries

53%

24%

Climate Solutions

Climate Products &

47%

Systems

86%

Climate Solutions

Climate Products &

Systems

Manufacturing

Warehouse

Sales, support and office

4 1) Management estimates based on a third-party data. Relates to European market share by volume; market position in RHC is based on radiant heating and cooling solutions including underfloor heating and radiant panel volumes.

2) Divisional net sales and adjusted EBITDA figures excluding impact of ''Eliminations' and Other and unallocated'.

Purmo Group's addressable markets and solutions

Purmo Group estimates it is the only one in its field to offer a full range of heating and

cooling solutions

Sales and end-market breakdown1

~16%

~57%

New-build

Non-residential

~43%

Repair, maintenance &

Residential

~84%

improvement

Share of group net sales1

Radiant heating and cooling

Underfloor and wall

Radiant ceiling

heating and cooling

panels

Air heating and cooling

Convectors

Air conditioning

Ventilation

5 Source: Purmo Group company information and management estimates based on a third-party information.

  1. Based on management estimates.
  2. Includes radiator accessories.

Share of group net sales1

Water distribution systems

High pressure pipes

Fittings

Systemcomponents & controls

Hydronic control valves

Electronic controls

Panel radiators

Horizontal panel

Horizontal designer

Low-temperature

radiators

radiators

radiators

Other radiators2

Decorative

Towel warmers

Electric

radiators

tubular

radiators

Disclaimer

Purmo Group Oyj published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 843 M 926 M 926 M
Net income 2023 5,15 M 5,66 M 5,66 M
Net Debt 2023 189 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2023 114x
Yield 2023 4,21%
Capitalization 365 M 401 M 401 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 311
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart PURMO GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Purmo Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURMO GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,56 €
Average target price 9,83 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John-Peter Leesi Chief Executive Officer
Matts Mikael Rosenberg Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Tomas von Rettig Chairman
Erik Hedin Chief Operating Officer
Eva Carina Edblad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURMO GROUP OYJ4.14%407
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.25.30%53 963
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC11.67%42 805
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-6.86%40 962
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION1.38%34 370
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)14.06%22 337
