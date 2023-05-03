Purmo Oyj : Sijoittajaesitys, toukokuu 2023

A leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions
Listed on Nasdaq
Industrial history
Top 1 position in
3,430
Helsinki
since 1953
Radiators &Top 4
employees globally
position in radiant heating
(2022)
and cooling (RHC)1
Net sales (2022)
Adjusted EBITDA (2022)
Net debt / Adj. EBITDA (2022)
EUR 904.1 million
EUR 92.9 million
2.96x
Net Sales by division2 (Q1 2023)
Adj. EBITDA by division2 (Q1 2023)
Manufacturing in
12 countries
Operations in
24 countries
Customers in
100+ countries
53%
24%
Climate Solutions
Climate Products &
47%
Systems
86%
Climate Solutions
Climate Products &
Systems
Manufacturing
Warehouse
Sales, support and office
4 1) Management estimates based on a third-party data. Relates to European market share by volume; market position in RHC is based on radiant heating and cooling solutions including underfloor heating and radiant panel volumes.
2) Divisional net sales and adjusted EBITDA figures excluding impact of ''Eliminations' and Other and unallocated'.
Purmo Group's addressable markets and solutions
Purmo Group estimates it is the only one in its field to offer a full range of heating and
cooling solutions
Sales and end-market breakdown1
~16%
~57%
New-build
Non-residential
~43%
Repair, maintenance &
Residential
~84%
improvement
Share of group net sales1
Radiant heating and cooling
Underfloor and wall
Radiant ceiling
heating and cooling
panels
Air heating and cooling
Convectors
Air conditioning
Ventilation
5 Source: Purmo Group company information and management estimates based on a third-party information.