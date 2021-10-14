Log in
    PPBT   IL0007650166

PURPLE BIOTECH LTD.

(PPBT)
Purple Biotech : Settlement Agreement - Form 6-K

10/14/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Settlement Agreement

Purple Biotech Ltd. (the "Registrant" or the "Company") is announcing that the Company entered into a settlement agreement with Lupin Ltd. and its subsidiary Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (collectively, "Lupin"), resolving the Company's patent litigation against Lupin. The litigation concerned Lupin's filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of the Company's commercial drug CONSENSI®. This agreement with Lupin allows Lupin to enter the market on March 1, 2030 and earlier, under certain circumstances.

Incorporation by Reference

This Form 6-K, is hereby incorporated by reference into each of the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2016 (Registration file number 333-211478), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2017 (Registration file number 333-218538), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3, as amended, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 16, 2018 (Registration file number 333-226195), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019 (Registration file number 333-230584), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 16, 2019 (Registration file number 333-233795), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 2, 2019 (Registration file number 333-235327), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 13, 2020 (Registration file number 333- 238229), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 28, 2020 (Registration file number 333-238481) and each of the Registrant's Registration Statements on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 10, 2020 (Registration file numbers 333-239807 and 333-233793), to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

Disclaimer

Purple Biotech Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
