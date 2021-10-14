Purple Biotech : Settlement Agreement - Form 6-K

Settlement Agreement

Purple Biotech Ltd. (the "Registrant" or the "Company") is announcing that the Company entered into a settlement agreement with Lupin Ltd. and its subsidiary Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (collectively, "Lupin"), resolving the Company's patent litigation against Lupin. The litigation concerned Lupin's filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of the Company's commercial drug CONSENSI®. This agreement with Lupin allows Lupin to enter the market on March 1, 2030 and earlier, under certain circumstances.

Incorporation by Reference

