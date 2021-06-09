|
Purple Biotech : The Company's Consolidated Unaudited Interim Financial Statements as of March 31, 2021, and for the three months then ended (Form 6-K)
Purple Biotech Ltd.
Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Financial Position as of:
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
USD thousands
|
|
|
USD thousands
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
10,195
|
|
|
|
11,247
|
|
Short term deposits
|
|
|
45,258
|
|
|
|
46,558
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
1,489
|
|
|
|
977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
57,442
|
|
|
|
59,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right to use assets
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
|
790
|
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
Long term deposits
|
|
|
3,071
|
|
|
|
3,071
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
20,482
|
|
|
|
20,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
81,954
|
|
|
|
83,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liability - short term
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
1,335
|
|
|
|
1,198
|
|
Other payables
|
|
|
4,431
|
|
|
|
1,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
5,973
|
|
|
|
3,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liability
|
|
|
622
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
Post-employment benefit liabilities
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital, no par value
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Share premium
|
|
|
122,077
|
|
|
|
118,909
|
|
Receipts on account of warrants
|
|
|
28,017
|
|
|
|
29,984
|
|
Capital reserve for share-based payments
|
|
|
8,825
|
|
|
|
8,115
|
|
Capital reserve from transactions with related parties
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
Capital reserve from transactions with non-controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest
|
|
|
(859
|
)
|
|
|
(859
|
)
|
Accumulated loss
|
|
|
(84,068
|
)
|
|
|
(77,521
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
74,753
|
|
|
|
79,389
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
341
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
75,094
|
|
|
|
79,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
81,954
|
|
|
|
83,803
|
Purple Biotech Ltd.
Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Operations for the period ended
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
USD thousands
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
5,007
|
|
Sales, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
1,665
|
|
Reimbursement of legal fees
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
6,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
6,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses (income) on account of warrants
|
|
|
-
|
|
Finance expenses
|
|
|
20
|
|
Finance income
|
|
|
(118
|
)
|
Finance expenses (income), net
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
|
|
6,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
|
6,547
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
6,569
|
|
Loss per share data
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per ADS - USD
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted loss per ADS
|
|
|
17,377,241
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
USD thousands
|
|
Operating loss for the period
|
|
|
6,667
|
|
Less ESOP expenses
|
|
|
(710
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,957
|
|
