Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Purple Biotech Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPBT   IL0007650166

PURPLE BIOTECH LTD.

(PPBT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purple Biotech : The Company's Consolidated Unaudited Interim Financial Statements as of March 31, 2021, and for the three months then ended (Form 6-K)

06/09/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Purple Biotech Ltd.

Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Financial Position as of:

March 31 December 31
2021 2020
USD thousands USD thousands
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents 10,195 11,247
Short term deposits 45,258 46,558
Trade receivables 500 500
Other current assets 1,489 977
Total current assets 57,442 59,282
Non-current assets
Right to use assets 752 790
Fixed assets, net 207 178
Long term deposits 3,071 3,071
Intangible assets 20,482 20,482
Total assets 81,954 83,803
Liabilities
Lease liability - short term 207 207
Accounts payable 1,335 1,198
Other payables 4,431 1,693
Total current liabilities 5,973 3,098
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability 622 688
Post-employment benefit liabilities 265 265
Total non-current liabilities 887 953
Equity
Share capital, no par value - -
Share premium 122,077 118,909
Receipts on account of warrants 28,017 29,984
Capital reserve for share-based payments 8,825 8,115
Capital reserve from transactions with related parties 761 761
Capital reserve from transactions with non-controlling
interest (859 ) (859 )
Accumulated loss (84,068 ) (77,521 )
Equity attributable to owners of the Company 74,753 79,389
Non-controlling interests 341 363
Total equity 75,094 79,752
Total liabilities and equity 81,954 83,803

Purple Biotech Ltd.

Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Operations for the period ended

March 31
2021
USD thousands
Revenues -
Research and development expenses 5,007
Sales, general and administrative expenses 1,665
Reimbursement of legal fees (5 )
Total operating expenses 6,667
Operating loss 6,667
Expenses (income) on account of warrants -
Finance expenses 20
Finance income (118 )
Finance expenses (income), net (98 )
Loss for the period 6,569
Loss attributable to:
Owners of the Company 6,547
Non-controlling interests 22
6,569
Loss per share data
Basic and diluted loss per ADS - USD 0.38
Number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted loss per ADS 17,377,241

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss

March 31
2021
USD thousands
Operating loss for the period 6,667
Less ESOP expenses (710 )
5,957

Disclaimer

Purple Biotech Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PURPLE BIOTECH LTD.
04:42pPURPLE BIOTECH  : The Company's Consolidated Unaudited Interim Financial Stateme..
PU
05/26Purple Biotech to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
05/20PURPLE BIOTECH  : Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of NT219 in..
PU
05/20PURPLE BIOTECH  : to Present New Clinical Data from NT219 at the 2021 ASCO Annua..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,2 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90,6 M 90,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,88x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart PURPLE BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Purple Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Isaac Israel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gil Efron Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Eric K. Rowinsky Chairman
Bertrand C. Liang Chief Medical Officer
Ido Agmon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURPLE BIOTECH LTD.45.81%89
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.19.84%25 136
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.14%23 055
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.14.59%22 329
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.12.41%12 951
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-22.15%11 148