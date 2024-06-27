UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of June 2024 Commission File Number: 001-37643 PURPLE BIOTECH LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 4 Oppenheimer Street, Science Park, Rehovot 7670104, Israel (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

Exhibit 99.1 Purple Biotech Reports Additional Positive Interim Results from its Randomized Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Study with CM24 Regarding a Potential Predictive Biomarker for Overall Survival Benefit New data suggests that baseline serum myeloperoxidase (MPO) levels below the threshold may predict overall survival (OS) improvement when comparing the CM24+nivolumab+Nal-IRI/5FU/LV vs. Nal-IRI/5FU/LV arms

CM24+nivolumab+Nal-IRI/5FU/LV vs. Nal-IRI/5FU/LV arms Data reported at the 2024 ASCO annual meeting demonstrated reduced risk of death and cancer progression, prolongation of OS and progression free survival (PFS) as well as higher objective response rate (ORR) and disease control rate (DCR) and decreasing CA19-9 levels in the CM24+Nivolumab+Nal-IRI/5FU/LV arm

CA19-9 levels in the CM24+Nivolumab+Nal-IRI/5FU/LV arm Further data and top line results are expected in the second half of 2024

Company to host virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event to discuss results on July 11, 2024 REHOVOT, Israel, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class oncology therapies that overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today reported additional positive interim data from its randomized, controlled, open label, multicenter Phase 2 study (NCT 04731467) of CM24, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab and standard of care (SoC) chemotherapy, in second-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). These results suggest that serum MPO may be a predictive biomarker for survival in the CM24+Nivolumab + Nal-IRI/5FU/LV arm. The company also announced that it will host a virtual KOL event on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10:30 AM ET to discuss the results in detail. To register for the event, click here. Interim results that were presented on June 1, 2024 during a late-breaking abstract poster presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting demonstrated a 26% reduction in risk of death (HR=0.74) and a 28% risk reduction in progression or death (HR=0.72) in previously-treated patients treated with CM24+nivolumab+Nal-IRI/5FU/LV vs. Nal-IRI/5FU/LV chemotherapy alone (i.e., SoC). Median OS was prolonged by 2.1 months and median PFS was extended by 1.9 months in the CM24+nivolumab+Nal-IRI/5FU/LV regimen vs. SoC. The prolongation of both OS and PFS by the CM-24-nivolumab therapy is further supported by a higher ORR (25% vs 7%), DCR (63% vs 40%), and decrease in CA19-9 level (61% decrease vs. 34% increase). "The concordant and consistent improvement in primary and all secondary endpoints including OS, PFS, ORR, DCR and CA19-9 are compelling, and the addition of a potential predictive biomarker provides further support for the potential of CM24 in combination with nivolumab plus the SoC chemotherapy regimen Nal-IRI/5FU/LV to improve clinical outcomes for those with advanced metastatic PDAC." stated Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech. "We plan to report further clinical study data in the second half of 2024." New Interim Exploratory Biomarker Data: This interim biomarker analysis comparing the experimental and control arms suggests measured baseline serum MPO as a potential clinical outcome biomarker for CM24-nivolumab therapy. Enhanced MPO levels were measured in >90% of the patients with mean MPO over 6-fold higher than healthy donors. The mean MPO is used as a threshold for evaluating MPO as a potential biomarker.

6-fold higher than healthy donors. The mean MPO is used as a threshold for evaluating MPO as a potential biomarker. The effect of the CM24-nivolumab therapy in combination with Nal-IRI/5FU/LV is most pronounced among patients with serum MPO levels below the mean MPO and is associated with OS improvement of 3.6 months in median OS of 8.1 months vs. 4.5 months (HR 0.34 (95% CI: 0.099-1.149)).

While in a small sample size, these findings suggest that serum MPO may be a predictive biomarker for the treatment effect of CM24+Nivo+ Nal- IRI/5FU/LV on OS. Presentation of the biomarker data is planned at an upcoming medical conference. The experimental arms of the randomized Phase 2 study administered patients with CM24 plus nivolumab and a choice of one of two SoC chemotherapies used in second-line PDAC, and dependent on prior first line therapy regimen; either gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel or liposomal irinotecan (Nal-IRI)/5-fluorouracil(5-FU) and leucovorin (LV) (Nal-IRI/5FU/LV), while the control arms administered either respective SoC chemotherapy alone. Interim results are provided for the Nal-IRI/5FU/LV sub study. An analysis of the gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel sub study will be performed later when the data sufficiently matured. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein responsible for tumor immune evasion and poor tumor response and/or resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors. Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) which are involved in immune evasion and metastasis known to affect disease progression and patient survival. CM24, a CEACAM1 antibody, was reported1 to also bind to NET structures and significantly suppresses the NET-induced migration of various cancer cells, as an additional Mechanism of Action. In an earlier part of this study, CM24+nivolumab treatment significantly reduced the level of the NET marker, as represented by measurable MPO in patient serum. The poster presentation at ASCO 2024 may be viewed on Purple Biotech's website HERE and the abstract may be accessed on ASCO's website HERE. 1. Poster presentation at AACR Special Conference: Pancreatic cancer 2023: Phase 1 Study of CM24 in Combination with Nivolumab in Patients with Advanced Pancreatic Cancer - Survival, Exploratory Biomarkers and Effect on Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) About Purple Biotech Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes NT219, CM24 and IM1240. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study is being concluded and a Phase 2 study of NT219 at its recommended Phase 2 level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer (SCCHN) is planned. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The Company is also advancing a preclinical platform of conditionally-activatedtri-specific antibodies that engage both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, and thereby potentially increases the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm of the antibody specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems to induce an optimal anti-tumor immune response. IM1240 is the platform's lead tribody in development that targets 5T4 expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is correlated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness and poor clinical outcomes. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://purple-biotech.com/. 2