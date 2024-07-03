UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of July 2024 Commission File Number: 001-37643 PURPLE BIOTECH LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 4 Oppenheimer Street, Science Park, Rehovot 7670104, Israel (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

Attached hereto and incorporated by reference herein are the following exhibits: Exhibit Form of Warrant Reprice and Reload Letter. Form of Warrant Reprice and Reload Letter. Form of Series A-1 Warrant. Form of Series A-2 Warrant. Form of Placement Agent Warrant. This Form 6-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of ADSs or warrants in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Incorporation by Reference This Report on Form 6-K, including all exhibits attached hereto, is hereby incorporated by reference into each of the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2016 (Registration file number 333-211478), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2017 (Registration file number 333-218538), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3, as amended, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 16, 2018 (Registration file number 333-226195), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019 (Registration file number 333-230584), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 16, 2019 (Registration file number 333-233795), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-1filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 27, 2019 (Registration file number 333-235729), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 13, 2020 (Registration file number 333-238229), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 18, 2020 (Registration file number 333-238481), each of the Registrant's Registration Statements on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 10, 2020 (Registration file numbers 333-239807and 333-233793), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 4, 2022 (Registration file number 333- 264107), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2023 (Registration file number 333-270769), the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3, as amended, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8, 2022 (Registration file number 333-268710) and the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2023 (Registration file number 333-275216), to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished. 1

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. July 2, 2024 PURPLE BIOTECH LTD. By: /s/ Lior Fhima Lior Fhima Chief Financial Officer 2

Exhibit 1.1 PURPLE BIOTECH LTD. July 1, 2024 Holder of Existing Warrants Re: Inducement Offer to Exercise Existing Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares Represented by ADSs Dear Holder: Purple Biotech Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to offer to you ("Holder," "you" or similar terminology) the opportunity to receive (i) new warrants to purchase American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing ten (10) ordinary shares, no par value per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), and (ii) a reduction in the Exercise Price (as defined in the respective Existing Warrants (as defined herein)) of the warrants set forth on Exhibit Ahereto (the "Existing Warrants") held by you in consideration for exercising by you for cash all of the Existing Warrants, as set forth on the signature page hereto. The issuance of the ADSs issuable upon exercise of the Existing Warrants (the "Existing Warrant ADSs") has been registered for sale pursuant to effective registration statements on Form F-1 (File No. 333-275216) and Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-235327 and 333-233795) (collectively, the "Registration Statements"). The Registration Statements are currently effective and, upon exercise of the Existing Warrants pursuant to this letter agreement, will be effective for the issuance of the Existing Warrant ADSs. If required, no later than the Closing (as defined herein), the Company shall file a prospectus supplement to the Registration Statements in connection with the Existing Warrants pursuant to the terms hereunder. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings set forth in the New Warrants (as defined herein). The Company desires to reduce the Exercise Price (as defined in the respective Existing Warrants) of the Existing Warrants to $0.36 per ADS (the "Reduced Exercise Price"). In consideration for the exercise in full for cash of all of the Existing Warrants held by the Holder, as set forth on the Holder's signature page hereto (the "Warrant Exercise"), on or before the Execution Time (as defined below), the Company hereby offers to sell and issue you (i) a new unregistered Series A-1 warrant to purchase Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs (the "Series A-1New Warrants") pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), to purchase up to a number of ADSs equal to 100% of the number of Existing Warrant ADSs issued pursuant to the Warrant Exercise hereunder and (ii) a new unregistered Series A-2 warrant to purchase Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs (the "Series A-2New Warrants" and, collectively with the Series A-1 New Warrants, the "New Warrants") pursuant to Section 4(a) of the Securities Act, to purchase up to a number of ADSs equal to 100% of the number of Existing Warrant ADSs issued pursuant to the Warrant Exercise hereunder. The Series A-1 New Warrants shall have an exercise price per ADS equal to $0.40, subject to customary adjustments as provided therein, will be exercisable immediately and have a term of exercise of five (5) years, which Series A-1 New Warrants shall be substantially in the form as set forth in Exhibit B hereto. The Series A-2 New Warrants shall have an exercise price per ADS equal to $0.40, subject to customary adjustments as provided therein, will be exercisable immediately and have a term of exercise of twenty-four (24) months, which Series A-2 New Warrants shall be substantially in the form as set forth in Exhibit C hereto.

The New Warrant certificate(s) will be delivered at Closing, and such New Warrants, together with any ADSs issuable upon exercise of the New Warrants (the "New Warrant ADSs"), will, unless and until their sales are registered under the Securities Act, contain customary restrictive legends and other language typical for an unregistered warrant and unregistered ADSs. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, in the event that any Warrant Exercise would otherwise cause the Holder to exceed the beneficial ownership limitations ("Beneficial Ownership Limitation") set forth in Section 2(e) of the Existing Warrants (or, if applicable and at the Holder's election, 9.99%), the Company shall only issue such number of Existing Warrant ADSs to the Holder that would not cause the Holder to exceed the maximum number of ADSs permitted thereunder, as directed by the Holder, with the balance to be held in abeyance until notice from the Holder that the balance (or portion thereof) may be issued in compliance with such limitations, which abeyance shall be evidenced through the Existing Warrants which shall be deemed prepaid thereafter (including the cash payment in full of the exercise price), and exercised pursuant to a Notice of Exercise in the Existing Warrants (provided no additional exercise price shall be due and payable). The parties hereby agree that the Beneficial Ownership Limitation for purposes of the Existing Warrants is as set forth on the Holder's signature page hereto. Expressly subject to the paragraph immediately following this paragraph below, Holder may accept this offer by signing this letter agreement below, with such acceptance constituting Holder's exercise in full of the Existing Warrants for an aggregate exercise price set forth on the Holder's signature page hereto (the "Warrant Exercise Price") on or before 8:59 a.m., Eastern Time, on July 1, 2024 (the "Execution Time"). Additionally, the Company agrees to the representations, warranties and covenants set forth on Annex Aattached hereto. Holder represents and warrants that, as of the date hereof it is, and on each date on which it exercises any New Warrants it will be, an "accredited investor" as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act, and agrees that the New Warrants will contain restrictive legends when issued, and neither the New Warrants nor the New Warrant ADSs will be registered under the Securities Act, except as provided in Annex Aattached hereto. Also, Holder represents and warrants that it is acquiring the New Warrants as principal for its own account and has no direct or indirect arrangement or understandings with any other persons to distribute or regarding the distribution of the New Warrants or the New Warrant ADSs (this representation is not limiting Holder's right to sell the New Warrant ADSs pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act or otherwise in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws). At the time Holder was offered the New Warrants, it was, and as of the date hereof it is, and on each date on which it, or any transferee thereof, exercises any New Warrants, it will be either: (i) an "accredited investor" as defined in Rule 501(a)(1), (a)(2), (a)(3), (a)(7) or (a)(8) under the Securities Act; (ii) a "qualified institutional buyer" as defined in Rule 144A(a) under the Securities Act; (iii) if Holder is located in the State of Israel, (A) an investor of the type enumerated in the First Addendum to the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968 (a "Qualified Israeli Investor" and the "Israeli Securities Law"), purchasing for its own account or, where permitted under the First Addendum to the Israeli Securities Law, for the account(s) of its clients who are Qualified Israeli Investors, and (B) located outside the United States and not a "U.S. Person" as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act, or (iv) if the Holder is located in another non-U.S. jurisdiction (other than the State of Israel), located outside the State of Israel and the United States and is not a "U.S. Person" as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act; and undertakes that it will provide the Company with appropriate documentation to such effect, as required under applicable Israeli or other relevant law and regulation. 2

At the time Holder was offered the New Warrants, it was not, and as of the date hereof it is not, and on each date on which it, or any transferee thereof, exercises any New Warrants, it will not be an Enemy of Israel (as such term is defined under the Israeli Trading with the Enemy Ordinance of 1939) nor acting on behalf of or for the benefit of such. Holder further acknowledges that no action will be taken in Israel that would permit the offering of the New Warrants, the ADSs issuable upon exercise of the New Warrants (or the Ordinary Shares represented by such ADSs) or the distribution of any prospectus or other offering document to the public in Israel, and that the New Warrants and the ADSs issuable upon exercise of the New Warrants (or the Ordinary Shares represented by such ADSs) were and are issued pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements under the Israeli Securities Law and that accordingly, such securities are subject to the resale restrictions under Section 15C of the Israeli Securities Law and Section 5 of the Israeli Securities Regulations (Details Regarding Sections 15A-15C of the Securities Law-1968) - 2000. Holder undertakes to comply with such restrictions with respect to the resale of the securities in Israel, including by way of sale on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Holder is not a party to any agreement or arrangement, whether written or oral, between the Holder and any of the Company's shareholders as of the date hereof or a corporation in which the Company's shareholders are an "Interested Party" (as defined in the Companies Law, 5759- 1999) as of the date hereof, regulating the management of the Company, the shareholders' rights in the Company, the transfer of shares in the Company, including any voting agreements, shareholder agreements or any other similar agreement even if its title is different or has any other relations or agreements with any of the Company's shareholders, directors or officers. Holder (i) represents and warrants to the Company that it is not a tax resident of Israel, does not maintain a permanent establishment in Israel and is not otherwise subject to Israeli taxation; and (ii) undertakes to reasonably cooperate with the Company (including to provide, within five (5) business days of request by the Company, any reasonably requested documents) in connection with the filing by the Company of any required application with the Israel Tax Authority for an Israeli tax withholding exemption, certificate or ruling in connection with the transactions contemplated by this letter agreement. In connection therewith, Holder undertakes to execute and deliver to the Company, simultaneously with the execution and delivery of this letter agreement by Holder, a "Declaration of Status for Israeli Income Tax Purposes" in the form attached hereto as Exhibit D. The Holder understands that issuance of the New Warrants and the New Warrant ADSs are not, and may never be, registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state and, accordingly, each certificate, if any, representing such securities shall bear a legend substantially similar to the following: "THE OFFER AND SALE OF THIS SECURITY HAS NOT BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OR THE SECURITIES COMMISSION OF ANY STATE IN RELIANCE UPON AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), AND, ACCORDINGLY, THIS SECURITY MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EFFECTIVE REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OR PURSUANT TO AN AVAILABLE EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS." 3

Certificates evidencing the New Warrant ADSs shall not contain any legend (including the legend set forth above), (i) in connection with any sale of such New Warrant ADSs, while a registration statement covering the resale of such New Warrant ADSs is effective under the Securities Act, (ii) in connection with any sale of such New Warrant ADSs pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act, (iii) if such New Warrant ADSs are eligible for sale under Rule 144 (assuming cashless exercise of the New Warrants), without the requirement for the Company to be in compliance with the current public information required under Rule 144 as to such New Warrant ADSs and without volume or manner-of-sale restrictions, (iv) if such New Warrant ADSs may be sold under Rule 144 (assuming cashless exercise of the New Warrants) and the Company is then in compliance with the current public information required under Rule 144 as to such New Warrant ADSs, or (v) if such legend is not required under applicable requirements of the Securities Act (including judicial interpretations and pronouncements issued by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") and the earliest of clauses (i) through (v), the "Delegend Date")). The Company shall cause its counsel to issue a legal opinion to the Depositary promptly after the Delegend Date if required by the Company and/or the Depositary to effect the removal of the legend hereunder, or at the request of the Holder, which opinion shall be in form and substance reasonably acceptable to the Depositary or the Holder, as the case may be. From and after the Delegend Date, such New Warrant ADSs shall be issued free of all legends. The Company agrees that following the Delegend Date or at such time as such legend is no longer required under this Section, it will, no later than one (1) Trading Day following the delivery by the Holder to the Company or the Depositary of, (i) in case of certificated New Warrant ADSs, a certificate representing the New Warrant ADSs issued with a restrictive legend and (ii) such certificate(s) or other documentation reasonably requested by the Company's counsel and/or the Depositary, including a customary representation letter, in form and substance reasonably acceptable to the Company's counsel and/or the Depositary (such first (1st) Trading Day, the "Legend Removal Date"; provided, however, that if a Legend Removal Date is a Friday or any other day on which commercial banks in Israel are closed, then "Legend Removal Date" shall mean the next Trading Day when commercial banks in Israel are open), deliver or cause to be delivered to the Holder a book-entry statement or a certificate, as applicable, representing such shares that is free from all restrictive and other legends or, at the request of the Holder shall credit the account of the Holder's prime broker with the Depository Trust Company System as directed by the Holder. In addition to the Holder's other available remedies, the Company shall pay to a Holder, in cash, (i) as partial liquidated damages and not as a penalty, for each $1,000 of New Warrant ADSs (based on the VWAP of the ADSs on the date such New Warrant ADSs are submitted to the Depositary) delivered for removal of the restrictive legend, $10 per Trading Day (increasing to $20 per Trading Day five (5) Trading Days after such damages have begun to accrue) for each Trading Day after the Legend Removal Date until such certificate is delivered without a legend and (ii) if the Company fails to issue and deliver (or cause to be delivered) to the Holder by the Legend Removal Date a book-entry statement or a certificate, as applicable, representing the New Warrant ADSs that is free from all restrictive and other legends and (b) if after the Legend Removal Date the Holder purchases (in an open market transaction or otherwise) ADSs and/or Ordinary Shares to deliver in satisfaction of a sale by the Holder of all or any portion of the number of ADSs and/or Ordinary Shares, or a sale of a number of ADSs and/or Ordinary Shares equal to all or any portion of the number of ADSs and/or Ordinary Shares that the Holder anticipated receiving from the Company without any restrictive legend, then, an amount equal to the excess of the Holder's total purchase price for the ADSs and/or Ordinary Shares so purchased (including brokerage commissions and other out-of-pocket expenses, if any) over the product of (A) such number of New Warrant ADSs that the Company was required to deliver to the Holder by the Legend Removal Date and for which the Holder was required to purchase ADSs and/or Ordinary Shares to timely satisfy delivery requirements, multiplied by (B) the weighted average price at which the Holder sold that number of ADSs. The Depositary does not have, nor will it accept, any liability hereunder. 4

If this offer is accepted and the transaction documents are executed by the Execution Time, then as promptly as possible following the Execution Time, but in any event no later than 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on the date hereof, the Company shall issue a press release disclosing the material terms of the transactions contemplated hereby and shall file a Report on Form 6-K with the Commission disclosing all material terms of the transactions contemplated hereunder, including the filing with the Commission of this letter agreement as an exhibit thereto within the time required by the Exchange Act. From and after the dissemination of such press release, the Company represents to you that it shall have publicly disclosed all material, non-public information delivered to you by the Company, or any of its respective officers, directors, employees or agents in connection with the transactions contemplated hereunder. In addition, effective upon the dissemination of such press release, the Company acknowledges and agrees that any and all confidentiality or similar obligations under any agreement, whether written or oral, between the Company, any of its Subsidiaries or any of their respective officers, directors, agents, employees or Affiliates on the one hand, and you and your Affiliates on the other hand, shall terminate. The Company represents, warrants and covenants that, upon acceptance of this offer, the Existing Warrant ADSs shall be issued at Closing free of any legends or restrictions on resale by Holder. No later than the first (1st) Trading Day following the date of the public disclosure of the transactions contemplated hereunder (provided, however, that if such first (1st) Trading Day is a Friday or any other day on which commercial banks in Israel are closed, then such first (1st) Trading Day shall be the next Trading Day when commercial banks in Israel are open), the closing ("Closing") shall occur at the offices of H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the "Placement Agent") or such other location as the parties shall mutually agree. Unless otherwise directed by the Placement Agent, settlement of the Existing Warrant ADSs shall occur via "Delivery Versus Payment" ("DVP") (i.e., on the Closing Date (as defined below), the Company shall cause the Depositary to deliver the Existing Warrant ADSs registered in the Holder's name and address provided to the Company in writing and released by the Depositary directly to the account(s) at the Placement Agent identified by the Holder; upon receipt of such Existing Warrant ADSs, the Placement Agent shall promptly electronically deliver such Existing Warrant ADSs to the applicable Holder, and payment therefor shall concurrently be made to the Company by the Placement Agent (or its clearing firm) by wire transfer to the Company). The date of the Closing of the Warrant Exercise shall be referred to as the "Closing Date". The Company acknowledges and agrees that the obligations of the Holders under this letter agreement are several and not joint with the obligations of any other holder or any other holders of Existing Warrants or other warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs of the Company (each, an "Other Holder") under any other agreement related to the exercise of such warrants ("Other Warrant Exercise Agreement"), and the Holder shall not be responsible in any way for the performance of the obligations of any Other Holder or under any such Other Warrant Exercise Agreement. Nothing contained in this letter agreement, and no action taken by the Holders pursuant hereto, shall be deemed to constitute the Holder and the Other Holders as a partnership, an association, a joint venture or any other kind of entity, or create a presumption that the Holder and the Other Holders are in any way acting in concert or as a group with respect to such obligations or the transactions contemplated by this letter agreement and the Company acknowledges that the Holder and the Other Holders are not acting in concert or as a group with respect to such obligations or the transactions contemplated by this letter agreement or any Other Warrant Exercise Agreement. The Company and the Holder confirm that the Holder has independently participated in the negotiation of the transactions contemplated hereby with the advice of its own counsel and advisors. The Holder shall be entitled to independently protect and enforce its rights, including, without limitation, the rights arising out of this letter agreement, and it shall not be necessary for any Other Holder to be joined as an additional party in any proceeding for such purpose. 5

The Company hereby represents and warrants as of the date hereof and covenants and agrees from and after the date hereof until six (6) months after the date hereof, that none of the terms offered to any Other Holder with respect to any Other Warrant Exercise Agreement (or any amendment, modification or waiver thereof) relating to warrants that were sold concurrently with the Existing Warrants, is or will be more favorable to such Other Holder than those of the Holder and this letter agreement unless such terms are concurrently offered to the Holder. If, and whenever on or after the date hereof until six (6) months after the date hereof, the Company enters into an Other Warrant Exercise Agreement relating to warrants that were sold concurrently with the Existing Warrants, then (i) the Company shall provide notice thereof to the Holder promptly following the occurrence thereof and the terms and conditions of this letter agreement shall be, without any further action by the Holder or the Company, automatically amended and modified in an economically and legally equivalent manner such that the Holder shall receive the benefit of the more favorable terms and/or conditions (as the case may be) set forth in such Other Warrant Exercise Agreement (including the issuance of additional Existing Warrant ADSs), provided that upon written notice to the Company at any time the Holder may elect not to accept the benefit of any such amended or modified term or condition, in which event the term or condition contained in this letter agreement shall apply to the Holder as it was in effect immediately prior to such amendment or modification as if such amendment or modification never occurred with respect to the Holder. The provisions of this paragraph shall apply similarly and equally to each such Other Warrant Exercise Agreement. The Company shall pay all Depositary fees, stamp taxes and other taxes and duties levied in connection with the delivery of any Existing Warrant ADSs (including, but not limited to, brokerage commissions and other out-of-pocket expenses, if any). This letter agreement shall be construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the State of New York, without regards to conflicts of laws principles. Each party hereby irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts sitting in the City of New York, Borough of Manhattan for the adjudication of any dispute hereunder or in connection herewith or with any transaction contemplated hereby. *************** 6