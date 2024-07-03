UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of July 2024 Commission File Number: 001-37643 PURPLE BIOTECH LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 4 Oppenheimer Street, Science Park, Rehovot 7670104, Israel (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

Exhibit 99.1 Purple Biotech Announces Closing of Exercise of Warrants for $2 Million Gross Proceeds REHOVOT, Israel, July 2, 2024 -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced the closing of its previously announced exercise of certain existing warrants to purchase an aggregate of 5,633,509 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 10 ordinary shares, having original exercise prices ranging from $1.25 to $20.00 per ADS, originally issued by Purple Biotech in October 2023, June 2020, January 2019 and June 2018, at a reduced exercise price of $0.36 per ADS. The issuance and/or resale of the ADSs issued upon exercise of the existing warrants, as applicable, are registered pursuant to effective registration statements on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-235327,333-233795 and 333-233793) and Form F-1 (File No. 333-275216). H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. In consideration for the exercise of the existing warrants for cash, the Company issued new unregistered Series A-1 warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,979,383 ADSs and new unregistered Series A-2 warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,287,635 ADSs. The new warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.40 per ADS. The Series A-1 warrants have a term of five years from the issuance date and the Series A-2 warrants have a term of twenty- four months from the issuance date. The gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise of the existing warrants were approximately $2 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the development of its oncology therapeutic candidates and for general working capital and corporate purposes. The new warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the ADSs issuable upon exercise of the new warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the new warrants issued in the private placement and the ADSs issuable upon the exercise of the new warrants may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the ADSs issuable upon the exercise of the new warrants. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. About Purple Biotech Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes NT219, CM24 and IM1240. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study is being concluded and a Phase 2 study of NT219 at its recommended Phase 2 level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer (SCCHN) is planned. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The Company is also advancing a preclinical platform of conditionally-activatedtri-specific antibodies that engage both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, and thereby potentially increases the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm of the antibody specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems to induce an optimal anti-tumor immune response. IM1240 is the platform's lead tribody in development that targets 5T4 expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is correlated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness and poor clinical outcomes. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://purple-biotech.com/.