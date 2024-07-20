UNITED STATES
PURPLE BIOTECH LTD.
4 Oppenheimer Street, Science Park, Rehovot 7670104, Israel
On July 19, 2024, Purple Biotech Ltd. (the "Company" or the "Registrant") is announcing that it has made available an updated Company Presentation on its website. A copy of the updated Company Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and may be viewed at the Company's website at www.purple-biotech.com.
99.1Purple Biotech Corporate Presentation July 2024
July 19, 2024
PURPLE BIOTECH LTD.
