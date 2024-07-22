As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 22, 2024 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM F-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 PURPLE BIOTECH LTD. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Israel 2834 Not applicable (State or other jurisdiction of (Primary Standard Industrial (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Classification Code Number) Identification No.) 4 Oppenheimer Street Science Park Rehovot 7670104, Israel (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's principal executive offices) Lior Fhima, Chief Financial Officer 4 Oppenheimer Street Science Park Rehovot 7670104, Israel Tel: +972-3-933-3121; Fax: +972-3-5097196 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies of all communications, including communications sent to agent for service, should be sent to: Rick A. Werner, Esq. Sharon Rosen, Adv. Alla Digilova, Esq. FISCHER (FBC & Co.). Haynes and Boone, LLP 146 Derech Menachem Begin 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 26th Floor Tel Aviv-Yafo 6492103, Israel New York, New York 10112 +972 3-694-4111 Tel. (212) 659-7300 Fax (212) 884-8234 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this Registration Statement. If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012. The Registrant hereby amends this Registration Statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the Registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this Registration Statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or until this Registration Statement shall become effective on such date as the SEC, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine.

SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED JULY 22, 2024 PROSPECTUS 11,661,364 American Depositary Shares representing 116,613,640 Ordinary Shares Purple Biotech Ltd. This prospectus relates to the resale by the selling shareholders named in this prospectus from time to time of up to an aggregate of 11,661,364 American Depositary Shares (the "Offered ADSs"), with each American Depositary Share ("ADS") representing 10 of our ordinary shares, no par value per share ("Ordinary Shares"), or 116,613,640 Ordinary Shares in the aggregate, issued or issuable upon the exercise of warrants, comprised of (i) (a) 4,979,383 ADSs, representing 49,793,830 Ordinary Shares, issued or issuable upon exercise of the Series A-1 Warrants (the "Series A-1 Warrants"), and (b) 6,287,635 ADSs, representing 62,876,350 Ordinary Shares, issued or issuable upon exercise of the Series A-2 Warrants (the "Series A-2 Warrants" and together with the Series A-1 Warrants, the "Investor Warrants") that were issued pursuant to warrant reprice and reload agreements, dated as of July 1, 2024, between us and the investors in the July 2024 Transaction (as defined herein); and (ii) 394,346 ADSs, representing 3,943,460 Ordinary Shares, issued or issuable upon exercise of placement agent warrants that were issued pursuant to an engagement letter (the "Engagement Letter"), dated as of May 22, 2024, between us and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the "Placement Agent Warrants" and together with the Investor Warrants, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued to the selling shareholders in a private placement in connection with a warrant exercise transaction consummated on July 2, 2024 (the "July 2024 Transaction"). We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the Offered ADSs by the selling shareholders. However, we will receive the exercise price upon any exercise of the Warrants, to the extent exercised on a cash basis. Any ADSs subject to resale hereunder will have been issued by us and acquired by the selling shareholders prior to any resale of such shares pursuant to this prospectus. The selling shareholders named in this prospectus and any of their pledgees, assignees and successors-in-interest, may offer or resell the Offered ADSs from time to time through public or private transactions at prevailing market prices, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at privately negotiated prices. The selling shareholders will bear all commissions and discounts, if any, attributable to the sale of the Offered ADSs. We will bear all costs, expenses and fees in connection with the registration of the Ordinary Shares. For additional information on the methods of sale that may be used by the selling shareholders, see "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page 13 of this prospectus. The ADSs are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "PPBT." On July 19, 2024, the last reported sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq was $0.373 per ADS. Our Ordinary Shares are also listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE") under the symbol "PPBT." On July 21, 2024, the last reported sale price of our Ordinary Shares on the TASE was NIS 0.158, or $0.0431 per Ordinary Share (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on such date, which was NIS 3.662 = $1.00). For any taxable year that we determine that we are a Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC"), we may in our sole discretion (i) provide notice of our status as a PFIC as soon as practicable following such taxable year; and (ii) comply with all reporting requirements necessary for U.S. Holders (as defined below) to make Qualified Electing Fund elections, including providing to shareholders upon request the information necessary for such an election. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. These risks are discussed in this prospectus under "Risk Factors" beginning on page 4 and the "Risk Factors" in "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which is incorporated by reference in this prospectus, as well as in any other recently filed reports and, if any, in any applicable prospectus supplement. The date of this prospectus is , 2024.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus and the information incorporated by reference herein may include forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Unless we are required to do so under U.S. federal securities laws or other applicable laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

our ability to advance our therapeutic candidates into the next stages of clinical trials, or to successfully complete our planned and ongoing preclinical studies or clinical trials;

our receipt of regulatory clarity and approvals for our therapeutic candidates and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals;

our ability to acquire or in-license additional therapeutic candidates, integrate acquired therapeutic candidates successfully into our business and to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, such as our Immunorizon acquisition;

our ability to regain and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards;

the regulatory environment and changes in the health policies and regimes in the countries in which we operate including the impact of any change in regulation and legislation that could affect the pharmaceutical industry, and the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or any other applicable regulator of pharmaceutical products;

the research, manufacturing, preclinical and clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of our therapeutic candidates;

our ability to successfully acquire, develop or commercialize our pharmaceutical products;

our ability to establish collaborations for our therapeutic candidates;

the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of our therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with our therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials;

the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our business and therapeutic candidates;

the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our therapeutic candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others;

estimates of our expenses, revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing;

the impact of competitive companies, technologies on our industry; and

the impact of the economic, public health, political and security situation in Israel, the United States and other countries in which we may operate or obtain approvals for our products or our business. We have included important factors in the cautionary statements included in this prospectus and the documents we incorporate by reference herein, particularly in the "Risk Factors" sections of these documents, that we believe could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read this prospectus and the documents that we incorporate by reference herein completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. The forward-looking statements in this prospectus and the documents we incorporate by reference herein represent our views as of the date of this prospectus. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this prospectus. iii

PROSPECTUS SUMMARY This summary highlights selected information about us and information contained in greater detail elsewhere in this prospectus, and in the documents incorporated by reference herein. This summary is not complete and does not contain all of the information that you should consider before investing in the Offered ADSs. You should carefully read and consider this entire prospectus and information incorporated by reference into this prospectus, including the financial statements and related notes and "Risk Factors" starting on page 4 of this prospectus, before making an investment decision. If you invest in our securities, you are assuming a high degree of risk. The Company We are a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. We are focused on oncology and our pipeline includes: (i) CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of Carcinoembryonic Antigen Related Cell Adhesion Molecule 1 (CEACAM1), an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways, (ii) NT219, a small molecule that simultaneously targets and inhibits Insulin Receptor Substrate 1 and 2 (IRS1/2) and Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription (STAT3), two signal transduction pathways in oncology and the development of cancer drug resistance, as further described below and (iii) a platform technology of conditionally-activatedtri-specific antibodies engaging both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment (TME). A cleavable capping technology confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local TME, which increases the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm of the antibody specifically targets the tumor-associated antigen (TAA). This technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems at the TME to induce an optimal anti-tumor immune response. IM1240 is the platform's lead tribody in development that targets the 5T4 expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is correlated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness and poor clinical outcomes. In developing these therapeutic candidates, we address not only the tumor itself but also the TME, which we believe may improve patient outcome. We are conducting a randomized, controlled, open label, multicenter Phase 2 study to investigate CM24 in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) when administered in combination with standard of care chemotherapy as a second line treatment, as compared to standard of care chemotherapy. We have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the combination of CM24 with Bristol Myers Squibb's PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and nab-paclitaxel, in patients with pancreatic cancer, in this study. We completed patient enrollment in the study in December 2023. In June 2024, we announced positive interim data from our CM24 study in the Nal-IRI/5FU/LV study, demonstrating improved overall survival and other efficacy endpoints, and in July 2024, we announced additional positive interim results from the study regarding a potential predictive biomarker for overall survival benefit. We expect to release topline results on the overall study by the end of 2024.

We are conducting preclinical studies with our tribody platform and expect our lead asset, IM1240, to be ready for a phase 1 study by early 2026. In March 2024, we reported preclinical proof of concept for our tribody platform technology. In May 2024, we reported that following a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, we have a clear path forward for our development plan for IM1240 through phase 1. In addition, we are seeking partnerships for our current assets in development to leverage our partners' capabilities and expand the development activities for our current therapeutic candidates. We are also seeking the acquisition of additional oncology therapeutic candidates at various stages of development to expand and diversify our portfolio and to leverage our development capabilities. We currently have no binding material agreements or commitments to complete any transaction for the possible partnership for our current therapeutic candidates or for the acquisition of new therapeutic candidates or approved drug products. 1

July 2024 Warrant Exercise Transaction On July 1, 2024, we entered into warrant reprice and reload letters (the "Inducement Letters") with certain investors (the "Holders") that held certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,633,509 ADSs, each representing 10 Ordinary Shares, having original exercise prices ranging from $1.25 to $20.00 per ADS, originally issued in October 2023, June 2020, January 2019 and June 2018 (collectively, the "Existing Warrants"). Pursuant to the Inducement Letters, the Holders agreed to exercise the Existing Warrants in full for cash at a reduced exercise price of $0.36 per ADS, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $2.0 million(before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company). In consideration for the exercise of the Existing Warrants for cash, we issued to the Holders, in a private placement, new unregistered Series A-1 Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,979,383 ADSs and new unregistered Series A-2 Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,287,635 ADSs (collectively, the "New Warrants"). The New Warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.40 per ADS. The Series A-1 Warrants have a term of five years from the issuance date and the Series A-2 Warrants have a term of twenty-four months from the issuance date. The New Warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the ADSs representing Ordinary Shares underlying the New Warrants, were not registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. In addition, as part of the compensation to H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ("Wainwright") in connection with its role as the exclusive placement agent for the July 2024 Transaction, pursuant to the Engagement Letter, we issued to designees of Wainwright unregistered Placement Agent Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 394,346 ADSs, on the same terms as the New Warrants issued to the Holders, except that the Placement Agent Warrants have an exercise price of $0.45 per ADS and expire on July 2, 2029. The exercise of the Existing Warrants and the issuance of the Warrants were completed on July 2, 2024. Pursuant to the Inducement Letters, we agreed to file a registration statement covering the resale of the ADSs underlying the Warrants within 30 calendar days of the date of the Inducement Letters, and to use commercially reasonable efforts to cause the registration statement to be declared effective by the SEC within 60 calendar days following the date of the Inducement Letters (or within 90 calendar days following the date of the Inducement Letters in case of "full review" of the registration statement by the SEC), and to keep the registration statement effective at all times until the Holders no longer own any New Warrants or ADSs issuable upon exercise of the New Warrants. Accordingly, the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part relates to the offer and resale of the ADSs issuable to the selling shareholders upon the exercise of the Warrants. As of the date of this prospectus, none of the Warrants have been exercised. Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement On January 25, 2024, we received a letter from the Listings Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that, based on the closing bid price of the ADSs for the 30 consecutive business days, from December 11, 2023, to January 24, 2024, we did not meet the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share required for continued listing on Nasdaq pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), we had an initial period of 180 calendar days from the date of the notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, or until July 23, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. We submitted a written request to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to afford us an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance and notifying that we intend to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a change in the ratio between the ADSs and our Ordinary Shares, if necessary. If we are afforded an additional 180 calendar days compliance period and at any time prior to the termination of the second compliance period, the closing bid price of the ADSs is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC would provide a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. However, if it appears to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC staff that we will not be able to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, or if we are not otherwise eligible, The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC will provide written notice that the ADSs are subject to delisting from Nasdaq. In that event, we may appeal the determination to a Nasdaq Stock Market LLC hearings panel. If we fail to regain compliance within the applicable cure period, or fail to satisfy other listing requirements, the ADSs may be subject to delisting. We intend to monitor the closing bid price of the ADSs and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement within the second compliance period, if granted. Corporate Information We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel (under a previous name) on August 12, 1968. Our Ordinary Shares were originally listed for trading on the TASE in 1978 and the ADSs have been traded on Nasdaq since November 2015. Our Ordinary Shares are currently traded on the TASE under the symbol "PPBT", and the ADSs are currently traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "PPBT". The Company is headquartered at 4 Oppenheimer Street, Science Park, Rehovot 7670104, Israel and our telephone number is +972-3-933-3121. Our website address is www.purple-biotech.com. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website does not constitute a part of this prospectus and is not incorporated by reference herein. We have included our website address in this prospectus solely for informational purposes. The SEC maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, such as us, that file electronically with the SEC at www.sec.gov. 2

THE OFFERING Securities offered by the selling shareholders Up to 11,661,364 ADSs representing 116,613,640 Ordinary Shares. The ADSs Each ADS represents 10 of our Ordinary Shares. The ADSs will be delivered by The Bank of New York Mellon, as depositary (the "Depositary"). The Depositary, as depositary, or its nominee, will be the holder of the Ordinary Shares underlying the ADSs and you will have rights as provided in the Deposit Agreement, dated as November 20, 2015, among us, the Depositary and all owners and holders from time to time of ADSs issued thereunder (the "Deposit Agreement"), a form of which has been filed as Exhibit 1 to the Registration Statement on Form F-6 filed by the Depositary with the SEC on November 6, 2015. Subject to the terms of the Deposit Agreement and in compliance with the relevant requirements set out in the prospectus, you may turn in the ADSs to the Depositary for cancellation and withdrawal of the Ordinary Shares underlying the ADSs. The Depositary will charge you fees for such cancellations pursuant to the Deposit Agreement. You should carefully read the Deposit Agreement to better understand the terms of the ADSs. Selling shareholders All of the Offered ADSs are being offered by the selling shareholders named herein. See "Selling Shareholders" on page 8 of this prospectus for more information on the selling shareholders. Use of proceeds We will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the selling shareholders of the Offered ADSs issued or issuable upon exercise of the Warrants. However, we may receive the proceeds from any exercise of the Warrants if the holders exercise the Warrants for cash. We intend to use the proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for cash, if any, to fund the development of our oncology therapeutic candidates, for the acquisition of new assets and for general working capital and corporate purposes. We currently have no binding agreements or commitments to complete any transaction for the possible acquisition of new therapeutic candidates, though we are currently, and likely to continue, exploring possible acquisition candidates. See the section of this prospectus titled "Use of Proceeds." Plan of Distribution The selling shareholders, and any of their pledgees, and successors-in-interest, may offer or sell the Offered ADSs from time to time through public or private transactions at prevailing market prices, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at privately negotiated prices. The selling shareholders may also resell the Offered ADSs to or through underwriters, broker-dealers or agents, who may receive compensation in the form of discounts, concessions or commissions. See "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page 13 of this prospectus for additional information on the methods of sale that may be used by the selling shareholders. Risk factors See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 4 and the other information included elsewhere in this prospectus for a discussion of factors you should carefully consider before deciding to invest in the ADSs. Listing The ADSs are listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "PPBT" and our Ordinary Shares are listed on the TASE under the symbol "PPBT." 3

RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. In addition to the other information contained in this prospectus and in the documents incorporated by reference herein, you should carefully consider the risks discussed below and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, before making a decision about investing in our securities. The risks and uncertainties discussed below and in the Annual Report on Form 20-F are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently see as immaterial, may also harm our business. If any of these risks occur, our business, financial condition and operating results could be harmed, the trading price of the ADSs could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. Please also read carefully the section above entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." Risks Related to the ADSs U.S. holders of ADSs may suffer adverse tax consequences if we were characterized as a passive foreign investment company. Based on the current composition of our gross income and assets and on reasonable assumptions and projections, we believe we will likely be treated as a PFIC for U.S. federal income tax purposes for 2024. If we are characterized as a PFIC, U.S. holders of the ADSs may suffer adverse tax consequences such as (i) having gains realized on the sale of the ADSs treated as ordinary income rather than capital gain, (ii) not qualifying for the preferential rate otherwise applicable to dividends received in respect of the ADSs by individuals who are U.S. holders, and (iii) having interest charges apply to certain distributions by us and upon certain sales of the ADSs. The sale of a substantial amount of the ADSs, including resale of the Offered ADSs issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants by the selling shareholders, in the public market, or the perception that future sales may occur, could adversely affect the prevailing market price of the ADSs. We are registering for resale 116,613,640 Ordinary Shares represented by 11,661,364 ADSs underlying the Warrants. In addition, as of July 22, 2024, we had outstanding warrants to purchase 27,090,240 Ordinary Shares (represented by 2,709,024 ADSs), outstanding options to purchase 18,504,554 Ordinary Shares (represented by 1,850,455 ADSs) and 3,750,500 outstanding restricted share units ("RSUs"), each with respect to one ADS. Sales of substantial amounts of ADSs in the public market, or the perception that such sales might occur in the future, including sales of the Offered ADSs, ADSs issuable upon vesting of RSUs and the exercise of options, warrants or other equity-based securities, may cause the market price of the ADSs to decline. We cannot predict if and when the selling shareholders may sell such shares in the public markets. Furthermore, in the future, we may issue additional ADSs or other equity or debt securities convertible into ADSs. Any such issuance could result in substantial dilution to our existing shareholders and could cause the price of the ADSs to decline. 4