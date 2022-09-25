Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Purple Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPE   ZAE000185526

PURPLE GROUP LIMITED

(PPE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
1.980 ZAR   +1.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

New Zealand marks Queen Elizabeth's passing on national day of mourning

09/25/2022 | 11:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Clean up in London after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led a state memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, saying the Pacific nation has had "a deep connection" with her as New Zealand paid tribute to the late monarch.

Hundreds watched the state memorial service outdoors on the screens set on the Parliament grounds in Wellington, the national capital, as the closed-door ceremony began with a minute of silence at the Cathedral of Saint Paul.

"Today, we have gathered to acknowledge the deep connection New Zealand has had to her late majesty the Queen for more than 70 years, a connection grounded on her first visit in 1953," Ardern said, as she read excerpts from a souvenir book about the Queen's trip from December 1953 to January 1954, the first of her ten journeys to the country.

"As the great white ship moved slowly through the channel, crowds ran along marine parade keeping abreast of her, everyone cheering, many weeping, reluctant to give up their waving until the answering white-gloved hand could be seen no longer," she read from the book about the late queen's departure in 1954.

Memorial services will also be held across the country including in Auckland, the largest city, with its prominent landmarks to be lit up in purple honouring the queen.

New Zealand is one of 15 countries with the British monarch as the head of state, though the role is largely ceremonial.

The change in the British monarch has rekindled talks of republicanism. But Ardern, earlier this month, said there were no plans for the country to become a republic in the short-term, although she expects the country will eventually become one in her lifetime.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson and Renju Jose; Editing by Christian Schmolinger)


© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 197 M - -
Net income 2021 44,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 429 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
EV / Sales 2021 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart PURPLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Purple Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Savage Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary van Dyk Group CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Happy Ntshingila Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Jansen van Vuuren Group Chief Technology Officer
Mark Wilkes Vice President-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURPLE GROUP LIMITED-29.54%135
BLACKROCK, INC.-35.41%89 163
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.02%68 710
UBS GROUP AG-11.27%48 388
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.84%32 462
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.52%28 395