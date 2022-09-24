Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Purple Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPE   ZAE000185526

PURPLE GROUP LIMITED

(PPE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
1.980 ZAR   +1.02%
09/22Florida's DeSantis traverses the U.S. as 2024 White House talk advances
RE
09/21Collectors clamor for rare Queen Elizabeth coins and notes
RE
09/19SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Finishing Near Intraday Highs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Versace offers 'goddess gone grunge' at Milan Fashion Week

09/24/2022 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian luxury label Versace mixed tiaras and studs for its latest womenswear creations at Milan Fashion Week, offering a collection it called "a goddess gone grunge" for next spring.

Designer Donatella Versace opened the show late on Friday with all black looks, including tight-fitting dresses slashed at different angles. Black biker jackets and leather trousers had fringes or metal studs.

Pink and purple designs followed, including long dresses with deep cowl necklines, flared trousers and long zebra print chiffon shirts.

“I have always loved a rebel. A woman who is confident, smart and a little bit of a diva," Donatella Versace said in a statement.

"She wears leather, studs and frayed denim and she has enough attitude to mix them with chiffon, jersey, and a tiara! She is a strong liberated woman; she is gorgeous; she knows it. She is the Goddess of Freedom.”

The last looks included short and long lace-trimmed dresses in purple, pink and lime, accessorised with veils in the same colour.

U.S. reality television star Paris Hilton closed the show in a short pink crystal mesh bridal dress with lace trims, accessorised with a pink veil and tiara. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PURPLE GROUP LIMITED
09/22Florida's DeSantis traverses the U.S. as 2024 White House talk advances
RE
09/21Collectors clamor for rare Queen Elizabeth coins and notes
RE
09/19SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Finishing Near Intraday Highs
MT
09/19SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Staying on Positive Ground
MT
09/19Top Midday Gainers
MT
09/19SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
09/19SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09/19SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
09/19Top Premarket Gainers
MT
09/19Purple Innovation Reports Unsolicited, Non-Binding Takeover Offer from Coliseum Capital..
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 197 M - -
Net income 2021 44,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 429 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
EV / Sales 2021 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart PURPLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Purple Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Savage Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary van Dyk Group CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Happy Ntshingila Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Jansen van Vuuren Group Chief Technology Officer
Mark Wilkes Vice President-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURPLE GROUP LIMITED-29.54%135
BLACKROCK, INC.-35.41%90 537
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-19.49%71 270
UBS GROUP AG-7.16%50 563
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.84%33 076
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-28.88%29 488