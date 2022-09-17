Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Purple Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPE   ZAE000185526

PURPLE GROUP LIMITED

(PPE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
2.100 ZAR   +2.44%
09/16INSIDE WESTMINSTER HALL : A moment of sombre relection and a final glance back at the queen
RE
09/15Thousands track 'mother of all queues' for Queen Elizabeth online
RE
09/14Thousands pass Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she lies in state in London
RE
William and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin

09/17/2022 | 12:06am EDT
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Princes William and Harry will mount a silent vigil at the coffin of their late grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, watched on by just some of the many mourners who are queuing for up to 24 hours to pay their respects.

The two brothers will be joined by their six cousins in forming a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall in central London, a night after their father, King Charles, joined his three siblings in a similar tribute to the queen.

Tens of thousands of people have already filed past the coffin in a steady, solemn stream, queuing for hours through cold temperatures, some through the night, to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch - a testimony to the affection in which she was held.

"I'm here because of the queen's service and dedication over the last 70 years," said Reuben Fevrier, a 50-year-old accountant from London. "Her stoicism, her deep commitment to the country - a remarkable life.

"I think this the least I can do."

On Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was seen curtsying to the coffin as she filed through - one of the first of nearly 100 presidents and heads of government who are expected to attend the state funeral on Monday.

The premier of the Canadian province of Alberta, Jason Kenney, was also in the queue. "There's a profound sense of shared grief & affection for Her Majesty in this huge, diverse gathering of people from around the world," he said on Twitter.

London's police force said the funeral will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken. U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Australia, Canada and Jamaica will join the emperor of Japan among the congregation.

On Saturday, King Charles will meet the prime ministers of the 14 other countries where he is head of state. He will also meet workers in the emergency services who are helping to stage the funeral.

Later the focus will switch to the younger royals and their vigil.

Heir-to-the-throne William and his brother Harry, who have grown apart in recent years after Harry moved to the United States, will both appear in military uniform.

Harry served two tours of duty with the British Army in Afghanistan but so far has appeared in processions in morning suits after he lost his honorary military titles when he stepped back from public royal duties.

The vigil will take place at the oak casket, which stands on a purple-clad catafalque, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejewelled Imperial State Crown placed on top.

The two brothers will be joined by their cousins - Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, the children of Princess Anne, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the children of Prince Andrew, and Louise and James, the children of Prince Edward.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Kate Holton and Michael Holden


© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 197 M - -
Net income 2021 44,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 577 M 146 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
EV / Sales 2021 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart PURPLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Purple Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Savage Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary van Dyk Group CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Happy Ntshingila Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Jansen van Vuuren Group Chief Technology Officer
Mark Wilkes Vice President-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURPLE GROUP LIMITED-25.27%146
BLACKROCK, INC.-30.93%95 337
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-15.50%76 245
UBS GROUP AG-1.28%54 991
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.43%35 912
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-24.33%32 717