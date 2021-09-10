Log in
Purple Innovation, Inc. : Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference

09/10/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced that

Chief Executive Officer, Joe Megibow, and interim Chief Financial Officer, Bennett Nussbaum, are virtually participating in the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 11:40 am Eastern Time and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet at investors.purple.com.        

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, seat and back cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms.

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
brendon.frey@icrinc.com
203–682–8200

Purple Innovation, Inc.
Misty Bond
Director of Purple Communications
misty.b@purple.com
385-498-1851

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-innovation-inc-announces-participation-in-the-raymond-james-2021-consumer-conference-301373507.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
