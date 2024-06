LEHI, Utah, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple") a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure™ Mattress," today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the internet and available at https://investors.purple.com/.

About Purple

Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, the GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets, and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in 60 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple.

