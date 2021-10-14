Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Purplebricks Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/14 11:35:14 am
58.8 GBX   +1.03%
12:08pFTSE 100 Closes Up Despite Higher Energy Prices
DJ
06:22aFTSE Rises, Sterling Investor Flows Negative in All Regions in 3Q
DJ
05:16aPURPLEBRICKS : CFO to Resign; Successor Named
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All things bright and beautiful: 5 colourful homes to inspire your style

10/14/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since launching our 25 second high-speed home tours on TikTok, we've been feeling inspired by the many stunning interior styles captured on camera. One of our favourite TikTok tours was by @thistimeincolour, showcasing Ola Zwolenik's fabulous characterful home, combining eclectic decor and vintage vibes with bright colour blocks and accessories. Feeling inspired by the bold and brave design, we've highlighted 5 loud and proud homes currently on the market, with seriously stand-out interiors.

2 bedroom terraced house - Chaplin Road, Easton, BS5 0JU

Whilst white may be the most popular choice for a bathroom colour, vibrant colour accents and geometric tiles ramp up the energy and add major style to this gorgeous home in Easton.

3 bedroom town house - Moonlight Drive, London, SE23 3EG

This stunning mid-terrace Belgravia style three bedroom three bathroom townhouse in East Dulwich combines warm wall tones with contrasting feature brickwork, adding texture and interest to the space. With the addition of statement furnishings and pops of colour in this home, you can't help but feel invited in to snuggle down.

5 bedroom terraced house - Keppel Place, Plymouth, Pl2 1AX

Using dark shades such as dark grey or black in interiors, may not be the most conventional colours you'd associated with a warm welcome, but this 5 bed property in Plymouth shows us otherwise. Classic, elegant, bold and dramatic, the contrasting use of colour throughout this entrance hall makes for the perfect impression upon arrival.

3 bedroom apartment - 129 Jerningham Road, London, SE14 5NJ

The colour red is warm, powerful and emotionally intense and can act as a great energizing hue - perfect for early risers when incorporated in a stylish bedroom. If you love the vibrancy of this room, the rest of the property won't disappoint either!

3 bed detached house - High Street, Cambridge CB25 9BA

Why settle for just decorating your home in vibrant colours when you can buy a colourful house! This charming PINK cottage offers a wealth of character and fun before you even step through the door.

Thinking of selling?

If you're thinking of selling your unique home and would like further advice from our local experts, simply download the Purplebricks appand book a valuation. Our local experts will be able to offer you practical advice on the market, what buyers in your area are looking for and an honest market valuation.

* Number of homes sold claims based on independent research from TwentyCi, further details of which can be found here.

Disclaimer

Purplebricks Group plc published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 16:51:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
12:08pFTSE 100 Closes Up Despite Higher Energy Prices
DJ
06:22aFTSE Rises, Sterling Investor Flows Negative in All Regions in 3Q
DJ
05:16aPURPLEBRICKS : CFO to Resign; Successor Named
MT
04:15aFTSE Gains, Softer Stance in BOE Rate-Setters Speeches Could Steepen Gilt Curve
DJ
02:00aPurplebricks Group plc Announces Chief Financial Officer Change, Effective 31 October 2..
CI
02:00aPurplebricks Group plc Announces Directorate Change, Effective 31 October 2021
CI
10/07PURPLEBRICKS : 25 seconds to go!
PU
10/01WHAT IT'S REALLY LIKE LIVING IN A LI : An interview with lighthouse owner, Gemma Hutton
PU
10/01PURPLEBRICKS : Inspirational kitchens fit for any Great British Bake Off lover!
PU
09/24THE RARE, THE QUIRKY, AND EVERYTHING : 8 one-of-a-kind homes for sale, you won't want to m..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 94,1 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2022 -2,15 M -2,94 M -2,94 M
Net cash 2022 68,8 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -44,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 179 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Purplebricks Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 58,20 GBX
Average target price 106,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 82,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vic Darvey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew James Botha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Richard Downing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Adrian Peter Blair Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-45.09%244
CBRE GROUP, INC.56.30%32 346
KE HOLDINGS INC.-64.10%26 307
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.84%23 915
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED71.89%12 999
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION35.02%8 290