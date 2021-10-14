All things bright and beautiful: 5 colourful homes to inspire your style

Since launching our 25 second high-speed home tours on TikTok, we've been feeling inspired by the many stunning interior styles captured on camera. One of our favourite TikTok tours was by @thistimeincolour, showcasing Ola Zwolenik's fabulous characterful home, combining eclectic decor and vintage vibes with bright colour blocks and accessories. Feeling inspired by the bold and brave design, we've highlighted 5 loud and proud homes currently on the market, with seriously stand-out interiors.

2 bedroom terraced house - Chaplin Road, Easton, BS5 0JU

Whilst white may be the most popular choice for a bathroom colour, vibrant colour accents and geometric tiles ramp up the energy and add major style to this gorgeous home in Easton.

3 bedroom town house - Moonlight Drive, London, SE23 3EG

This stunning mid-terrace Belgravia style three bedroom three bathroom townhouse in East Dulwich combines warm wall tones with contrasting feature brickwork, adding texture and interest to the space. With the addition of statement furnishings and pops of colour in this home, you can't help but feel invited in to snuggle down.

5 bedroom terraced house - Keppel Place, Plymouth, Pl2 1AX

Using dark shades such as dark grey or black in interiors, may not be the most conventional colours you'd associated with a warm welcome, but this 5 bed property in Plymouth shows us otherwise. Classic, elegant, bold and dramatic, the contrasting use of colour throughout this entrance hall makes for the perfect impression upon arrival.

3 bedroom apartment - 129 Jerningham Road, London, SE14 5NJ

The colour red is warm, powerful and emotionally intense and can act as a great energizing hue - perfect for early risers when incorporated in a stylish bedroom. If you love the vibrancy of this room, the rest of the property won't disappoint either!

3 bed detached house - High Street, Cambridge CB25 9BA

Why settle for just decorating your home in vibrant colours when you can buy a colourful house! This charming PINK cottage offers a wealth of character and fun before you even step through the door.

