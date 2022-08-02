Bumper earnings from BP help steady FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* BP jumps on strong profit, dividend hike
* HSBC slips after Exane BNP downgrades to neutral
* Travis Perkins slumps after H1 results
* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.9%
Aug 2 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index edged higher on
Tuesday, as strong results from oil major BP helped counter
worries in global markets due to a flare-up in U.S.-China
tensions.
The FTSE 100 erased opening losses to edge up 0.2%.
Other main European indexes slid on worries that a visit by U.S.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would
further harm Beijing-Washington relations.
Investors sought safer assets after China threatened
repercussions if Pelosi visited the self-ruled island, which
Beijing claims as its territory.
BP climbed 4.2% after its second-quarter profit
soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining
margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share
repurchases. Rival Shell gained 1.3%.
"UK has done relatively well, partly on the back of a big
turnaround in energy profits. Just two years ago, BP and Shell
were really struggling and now they're doing quite well. That's
been a big driver," said Paul Danis, head of asset allocation at
wealth manager Brewin Dolphin.
"The UK market tends to outperform when value is
outperforming growth," said Dannis, adding that he expects bond
yields to start climbing and lend support to economically
sensitive sectors such as energy and financials.
Europe's biggest lender HSBC slipped 1.9% after a
strong earnings report drove a 6.1% gain in the previous
session. Exane BNP Paribas on Tuesday downgraded the stock to
"neutral" from "outperform."
The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index
dropped 0.9% as shares of Man Group slid 5.4% after the
fund manager flagged potential volatility in the near term.
Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest seller of building
materials, fell 7.6% after downbeat first-half results.
Purplebricks was down 6.7% after the online-only
estate agency reported an annual loss, hurt by hurdles in
implementing a new operating model and warned that supply in the
housing market will remain challenging.
Overall, UK's housing index fell 2.3% after
data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British house prices
rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year.
