Home Support: Meet Vanessa Raw







What is Home Supportall about and how did you become involved?

I've been chosen by Purplebricksas one of the artists to lead their Home Support campaign. It's all about rallyingsupport from the public for Team GB at the Olympics this year. I'm very proud to be chosen to help Purplebrickswith this campaign. I feel quite honoured to be involved in the Olympics but in a completely different way this time.

Explain your journey from sport to art?

I started swimming when I was young. I won the counties and went to the nationalsbut then quit swimming when I was 15. By the time I went to Loughborough University to study Fine Art I hadn't done any swimming for six years. I just thought I'd start triathlon for a bit of fun to get back into swimming and to do some running as well. Then I improved so quickly I was spotted, did some time trials and then I was on the Olympic potential programme.

In 2006 I was injured and had to pull out of the running for the Olympics. That was the story of my triathlon career - I was close to going to the Olympics a few times and then I got injured just before. It was hard for me, because it was just relentless. One after the other - I recovered, was back training for a few days and then got injured again. I would end up starting on the line for a swim ora race, knowing that I hadn't ran for eight weeks because I was injured all the time. It was very hard.

Loughborough University were so good - they allowed me to defer a few years and work part-time, which was amazing because it meant I could do my art at the same time as compete.It allowed me a different focus. I think I'm just one of those people who needs balance.

I was aprofessional triathletefor 11 years and it taught me how important it was to have the support of people around you for motivation and for performance. In 2016, I turned from triathlete to a full-time artist which has been great because art was my main love.

I always knew I wanted to be an artist, it just took a while to put the sport aside and get on with the art. I still run - I run to the studio and then I run home, and that's my fitness regime. If I canget back into running more regularly, I would like to do some races, maybe a marathon or something.

What are the similarities between the two disciplines?

Having been a triathlete, there is a constant level of work and training needed with no guarantee of getting anywhere, of finishing in any place, and with so many unknowns. It's very much the same as art. Sport really helped give me that persistence and endurance needed to work super hard as an artist, because there are no guarantees of making it in either area. You must keep working hard, so there are massive parallels between the two.

Any artist and athlete knows that they perform best when they're in the flow. In the flow means in the zone, or basically when you're not overthinking and letting your body do the thing it's meant to do. It's muscle memory, and when I paint it's the same thing. If I can get in the flow, I paint much better and much more authentically. In the zone, it feels like time stops and becomes irrelevant. You lose yourself in it, and that's how as an athlete you perform to a level you didn't know you were capable of. It's true with painting too, to an extent. If I can get into the zone, especially using music, I feel like sometimes I can look back at what I've done and amaze myself.

Describe 'United', your Home Support painting.

After such a fractured year I was keen to galvanise support for Team GB athletes at this year's Olympic Games and show them that the nation is behind them. Mypicture, called 'United',consists of a crowd, blurred in the background, all united, coming together to supportTeam GB. Close up, there are two figures who are also part of the crowd.

What did you want to achieve with the painting?

I wanted to capture how sport brings us all together, despite differences in backgrounds and opinions.I wanted to produce a painting that reflects that. My painting is trying to remind us all that no matter what, the athletes are always supported,and sport brings us all together. It's going to be great to see it on Purplebricks For Sale boards andthe limited-edition prints. I hope Team GB athletes feel supported and celebrated when they see my piece of art.

Why is it important the British public get behind Team GB in Tokyo?

2012 was specialbecause we were at home and there was a lot of support for the athletes. They outperformed expectations, and I think that's because they really felt supported. With Home Support, we're trying to recreatethat feeling and show ourathletes the same level of support.

From your experience, why is it important to have home support when you're competing abroad?

From my experience in racing abroad, it's important to know you have support and people that are willing you on. It gives you inspiration to push that extra 10%.

When did you feel the power of home support in your career?

I've done some great races in London and Windsor, because the crowd from the street have been so amazing. It makes a massive difference when you have people around you, willing you on. When there are crowds of people who don't know you supporting you, it's a great feeling of connectedness.

Who did you give your Home support painting to?

Ipresentedthis painting to Dan Goodfellow, Team GB diver and Olympic bronze medallist.

The athletes need to feel that they have a united front from home supporting them. I hope my paintinginspires Danand other athletes to do their best at the Games and makes them feel supported.

What are your early memories of watching the Olympic Games?

I remember the first Games I watched, Barcelona 1992, when Linford Christie won the 100m. I have very fond memories of that, it was great to see a British athlete could win gold in the 100m.

It's the pinnacle for any athlete - any Olympic sport basically always revolves around every four years. They're always trying to taper their training and racing to peak on that day. That's the same for all sports and athletes all over the world. If everyone tries to perform their best on a particular day, I suppose we're witnessing the best of human potential.

Are you looking forward to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

I'm really looking forward to the Olympics. I think after such a hard year, it's a time when we can all come together as a country. No matter what your opinions are or what you believe, you come together to support the athletes and I think that's very uplifting.

British Triathlon's team is in the best shape it's ever been. They have so many good competitors. We're one of the best in the world now and we're doing so well. I'm really looking forward to them competing in Tokyo.

I trained with the Brownlee brothers and used to go out on camps with them. I trained with them a little bit - they're just super-dedicated, and probably train more in terms of amount and volume, than anyone else that I know. They just pushed their bodies until the absolute extreme, and I suppose they've paid that price now. But it meant that in their first ten years of competing, they were unbeatable. It's just how long the body can put up with that for. Hopefully in this last year or so they've been able to recover a bit so will come back stronger for the Olympics.