PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/19 11:35:00 am
95.5 GBX   +0.53%
Purplebricks : More homes sold

01/19/2021 | 01:22pm EST
Purplebricks commissioned TwentyCi to undertake independent research in 2020. The highlights from the findings of the data provided by TwentyCi are detailed here:

More homes sold than any other agent for three years running
Price paid data compared to TwentyCi exchanged triggers between May 2017 and April 2020

More homes sold, more quickly than the top 5 agents
More homes sold from price paid data compared to TwentyCi exchanged triggers between May 2017 and April 2020. More quickly calculated from the duration in days between the initial listing date and the sales agreed date for each listing that is sold subject to contract. Comparing the average of this for Purplebricks with the averages of the top 5 UK estate agents (based on number of new instructions between 01/05/2019 and 30/04/2020 at time of publication of results in June 2020).

UK's No1 estate agent brand
Based on sales data from TwentyCi, May '19 - April '20

More homes sold, more quickly and for a better price
On average, Purplebricks will sell a property for £8,000 more than the top 5 agent brands. Considering estimated commissions, Purplebricks will provide over £9,500 more value to a vendor when compared against the top 5 agents. Claim based on the average difference between the last Price Paid and TwentyCi's property valuation in the month of new listing, for properties where a sale completed between 01/05/2019 and 30/04/2020. Comparing the average of price achieved performance for Purplebricks with the average of the top 5 UK agents (based on number of new instructions in the time period). Selling homes for more based on an average property price of £300,000 Purplebricks estimated fees of £1,299 for the average listing and £3,000 for the competitors, assuming a 1% commission rate for the top 5 UK agents


Purplebricks Group plc published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:21:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 87,8 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2021 4,55 M 6,19 M 6,19 M
Net cash 2021 68,2 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 231x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 291 M 396 M 397 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 914
Free-Float 66,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 105,75 GBX
Last Close Price 95,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vic Darvey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew James Botha Chief Financial Officer
Simon Richard Downing Senior Independent Director
Adrian P. Blair Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-10.38%396
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.5.86%32 420
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.28%20 818
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-0.05%7 608
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.6.98%6 329
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION1.54%6 040
