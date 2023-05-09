Advanced search
    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:45:21 2023-05-09 am EDT
2.139 GBX   -60.97%
06:48aPurplebricks expects decreased earnings, says sales talks are ongoing
AN
05:44aBOE Could Begin to Cautiously Cut Rates in 4Q
DJ
05:32aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Capital Metals signs MoU; Echo Energy sells
AN
Purplebricks expects decreased earnings, says sales talks are ongoing

05/09/2023 | 06:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - Purplebricks Group PLC on Tuesday predicted drops in revenue and earnings in the year ahead, after property instruction levels failed to increase as expected, and reaffirmed its decision to explore a potential sale of the company and said negotiations continue.

The Solihull, England-based online real estate agent said it expected to have finished the financial year ended April 30 in line with expectations.

In December, Purplebricks had reiterated its financial 2023 revenue guidance of between GBP67.5 million and GBP72.5 million, compared to GBP70.0 million in financial 2022.

Looking ahead, however, it said instruction levels did not increase in the fourth quarter of the just-completed year, as had been anticipated. Instead, they decreased to 5,672 from 10,964 a year before. Purplebricks expects the decrease to hurt revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the current financial year.

Purplebricks said its payment processor had withheld a portion of remittances, hurting Purplebricks' cash position which at April 30 was approximately GBP9.1 million. It said the previously expected return to cash generation early in this financial year was now unlikely due to its trading performance.

Purplebricks reaffirmed its commitment to the formal sales process launched on March 1, which in turn had followed the start on February 17 of its strategic review considering options for its future. At the time Purplebricks considered an equity fund raise but decided this was not a viable option.

Purplebricks now intends to "promptly" conclude its strategic review, in a manner that will provide "more certainty" around its future ownership. It said the possibility of an equity fund raise has been revisited but is unlikely to gain enough support.

Purplebricks said negotiations for the sale of its business and assets were ongoing, with a small number of parties remaining in discussions. If concluded, transactions are expected to deliver returns "materially below" its current share price.

Purplebricks was reported in mid-March to be in talks with online estate agent Strike Ltd regarding a potential offer. On April 12 it said discussions were still ongoing. The current deadline for Strike to make an offer for Purplebricks is tomorrow, May 10.

Shares in Purplebricks were down 61% on Tuesday in London at 2.13 pence.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 66,8 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net income 2023 -26,1 M -32,9 M -32,9 M
Net cash 2023 15,2 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,65x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 873
Free-Float 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helena Marston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominique Highfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Richard Downing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Adrian Stuart Gill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-42.92%21
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED1.01%11 647
ONEWO INC.-27.22%5 360
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-38.79%5 114
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-0.33%3 236
RELO GROUP, INC.-1.79%2 365
